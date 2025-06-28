Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The unique Dow Championship returns for its sixth edition, with World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin looking to retain their title from last year
The Dow Championship returns, with last year's winners Jeeno Thitikul and Yin Ruoning looking to become the first pair to successfully defend their crown.
Last year, the duo won by one stroke at Midland Country Club, Michigan, with the tournament providing a different and unique format that is similar to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Teams of two compete over sessions of foursomes in the first and third rounds and fourballs in the second and fourth rounds.
When it launched in 2019, the tournament’s overall purse was $2m before rising in subsequent years to $2.3m, $2,5m and $2.7m. Last year's edition was the first time it reached $3m.
For 2025, that number rises again, this time to $3.3m. This ranks it among the top 15% of the highest-paying events in the LPGA Tour, excluding Major championships, which places the tournament among the top five non-Major events.
The top team prize has risen by $73,216 to $805,381, with each player getting a share of $402,691, an increase of $36,609 from last year.
As well as the monetary rewards, there are also World Ranking Points up for grabs, including 410 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winners.
Here is the full breakdown of the prize money payout at the 2025 Dow Championship:
2025 Dow Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Team Prize
Individual Prize
1st
$805,381
$402,691
2nd
$399,338
$199,669
3rd
$254,898
$127,449
4th
$180,129
$90,064
5th
$144,443
$72,221
6th
$123,197
$61,599
7th
$108,075
$54,037
8th
$95,839
$47,920
9th
$86,326
$43,163
10th
$79,528
$39,764
11th
$74,091
$37,045
12th
$68,654
$34,327
13th
$63,726
$31,863
14th
$58,965
$29,482
15th
$54,378
$27,189
16th
$50,299
$25,149
17th
$46,219
$23,110
18th
$42,653
$21,327
19th
$39,256
$19,628
20th
$36,024
$18,012
21st
$33,309
$16,654
22nd
$30,587
$15,293
23rd
$28,378
$14,189
24th
$26,338
$13,169
25th
$24,298
$12,149
26th
$22,772
$11,386
27th
$21,411
$10,705
28th
$20,050
$10,025
29th
$18,692
$9,346
30th
$17,335
$8,667
31st
$16,484
$8,242
32nd
$15,805
$7,902
33rd
$15,123
$7,561
Who Are The Notable Names At The 2025 Dow Championship?
The Dow Championship is played with 72 pairings who are competing in a 72-hole stroke play format with alternating rounds of foursomes and fourballs.
Last year's champions Thitikul and Yin are the standout pair, with Thitikul leading the Race to CME Globe, while Yin is 15th in the standings.
Along with the duo, 11-time LPGA Tour winner and 2014 Chevron champion Lexi Thompson is teeing it up in Michigan with partner Megan Khang.
Haeran Ryu and Rose Zhang are playing together for the first time, with Ryu picking up her third Tour title at the Black Desert Championship earlier this year.
Where Is The 2025 Dow Championship Held?
The Dow Championship is held yearly at Midland Golf Club in Michigan. Founded in 1928, its parkland layout has staged every edition of the tournament since its first in 2019.
