Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The unique Dow Championship returns for its sixth edition, with World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin looking to retain their title from last year

Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul hold the DOW Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Euan Tickner's avatar
By
published

The Dow Championship returns, with last year's winners Jeeno Thitikul and Yin Ruoning looking to become the first pair to successfully defend their crown.

Last year, the duo won by one stroke at Midland Country Club, Michigan, with the tournament providing a different and unique format that is similar to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Teams of two compete over sessions of foursomes in the first and third rounds and fourballs in the second and fourth rounds.

Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitiful speak in a press conference

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it launched in 2019, the tournament’s overall purse was $2m before rising in subsequent years to $2.3m, $2,5m and $2.7m. Last year's edition was the first time it reached $3m.

For 2025, that number rises again, this time to $3.3m. This ranks it among the top 15% of the highest-paying events in the LPGA Tour, excluding Major championships, which places the tournament among the top five non-Major events.

The top team prize has risen by $73,216 to $805,381, with each player getting a share of $402,691, an increase of $36,609 from last year.

As well as the monetary rewards, there are also World Ranking Points up for grabs, including 410 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winners.

Here is the full breakdown of the prize money payout at the 2025 Dow Championship:

2025 Dow Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Team Prize

Individual Prize

1st

$805,381

$402,691

2nd

$399,338

$199,669

3rd

$254,898

$127,449

4th

$180,129

$90,064

5th

$144,443

$72,221

6th

$123,197

$61,599

7th

$108,075

$54,037

8th

$95,839

$47,920

9th

$86,326

$43,163

10th

$79,528

$39,764

11th

$74,091

$37,045

12th

$68,654

$34,327

13th

$63,726

$31,863

14th

$58,965

$29,482

15th

$54,378

$27,189

16th

$50,299

$25,149

17th

$46,219

$23,110

18th

$42,653

$21,327

19th

$39,256

$19,628

20th

$36,024

$18,012

21st

$33,309

$16,654

22nd

$30,587

$15,293

23rd

$28,378

$14,189

24th

$26,338

$13,169

25th

$24,298

$12,149

26th

$22,772

$11,386

27th

$21,411

$10,705

28th

$20,050

$10,025

29th

$18,692

$9,346

30th

$17,335

$8,667

31st

$16,484

$8,242

32nd

$15,805

$7,902

33rd

$15,123

$7,561

Who Are The Notable Names At The 2025 Dow Championship?

The Dow Championship is played with 72 pairings who are competing in a 72-hole stroke play format with alternating rounds of foursomes and fourballs.

Last year's champions Thitikul and Yin are the standout pair, with Thitikul leading the Race to CME Globe, while Yin is 15th in the standings.

Along with the duo, 11-time LPGA Tour winner and 2014 Chevron champion Lexi Thompson is teeing it up in Michigan with partner Megan Khang.

Haeran Ryu and Rose Zhang are playing together for the first time, with Ryu picking up her third Tour title at the Black Desert Championship earlier this year.

Where Is The 2025 Dow Championship Held?

The Dow Championship is held yearly at Midland Golf Club in Michigan. Founded in 1928, its parkland layout has staged every edition of the tournament since its first in 2019.

TOPICS
Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
News Writer

Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.