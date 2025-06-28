Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The Dow Championship returns, with last year's winners Jeeno Thitikul and Yin Ruoning looking to become the first pair to successfully defend their crown.

Last year, the duo won by one stroke at Midland Country Club, Michigan, with the tournament providing a different and unique format that is similar to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Teams of two compete over sessions of foursomes in the first and third rounds and fourballs in the second and fourth rounds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it launched in 2019, the tournament’s overall purse was $2m before rising in subsequent years to $2.3m, $2,5m and $2.7m. Last year's edition was the first time it reached $3m.

For 2025, that number rises again, this time to $3.3m. This ranks it among the top 15% of the highest-paying events in the LPGA Tour, excluding Major championships, which places the tournament among the top five non-Major events.

The top team prize has risen by $73,216 to $805,381, with each player getting a share of $402,691, an increase of $36,609 from last year.

As well as the monetary rewards, there are also World Ranking Points up for grabs, including 410 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winners.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here is the full breakdown of the prize money payout at the 2025 Dow Championship:

2025 Dow Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Team Prize Individual Prize 1st $805,381 $402,691 2nd $399,338 $199,669 3rd $254,898 $127,449 4th $180,129 $90,064 5th $144,443 $72,221 6th $123,197 $61,599 7th $108,075 $54,037 8th $95,839 $47,920 9th $86,326 $43,163 10th $79,528 $39,764 11th $74,091 $37,045 12th $68,654 $34,327 13th $63,726 $31,863 14th $58,965 $29,482 15th $54,378 $27,189 16th $50,299 $25,149 17th $46,219 $23,110 18th $42,653 $21,327 19th $39,256 $19,628 20th $36,024 $18,012 21st $33,309 $16,654 22nd $30,587 $15,293 23rd $28,378 $14,189 24th $26,338 $13,169 25th $24,298 $12,149 26th $22,772 $11,386 27th $21,411 $10,705 28th $20,050 $10,025 29th $18,692 $9,346 30th $17,335 $8,667 31st $16,484 $8,242 32nd $15,805 $7,902 33rd $15,123 $7,561

Who Are The Notable Names At The 2025 Dow Championship?

The Dow Championship is played with 72 pairings who are competing in a 72-hole stroke play format with alternating rounds of foursomes and fourballs.

Last year's champions Thitikul and Yin are the standout pair, with Thitikul leading the Race to CME Globe, while Yin is 15th in the standings.

Along with the duo, 11-time LPGA Tour winner and 2014 Chevron champion Lexi Thompson is teeing it up in Michigan with partner Megan Khang.

Haeran Ryu and Rose Zhang are playing together for the first time, with Ryu picking up her third Tour title at the Black Desert Championship earlier this year.

Where Is The 2025 Dow Championship Held?

The Dow Championship is held yearly at Midland Golf Club in Michigan. Founded in 1928, its parkland layout has staged every edition of the tournament since its first in 2019.