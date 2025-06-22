Minjee Lee Secures Third Major Title At KPMG Women's PGA Championship

After a grueling four days of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Minjee Lee emerged the winner at Fields Ranch East to claim her third Major title.

The Australian began the day with a commanding four-shot lead following a bogey-free 69 on Saturday despite windy conditions. Jeeno Thitikul, who had led at the halfway stage, endured a far more difficult day with a damaging 76. However, she still entered the final round as Lee’s nearest rival, with Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita and Lexi Thompson seven back of Lee in T3.

Jeeno Thitikul began the round four behind (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that appeared to leave Lee with one hand on the trophy, within six holes she was three-over par for her round after bogeys at the third, fifth and sixth.

Thankfully for the 29-year-old, Thitikul didn’t start much better, with two bogeys in her first three holes before recovering with her first birdie of the day at the ninth.

That allowed the chasing pack the chance to drag themselves into contention, and one of them, Chanettee Wannasaen, did just that, with birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth. Wannasaen continued her momentum on the back nine.

That included a stunning eagle at the par-4 15th, her tee shot bouncing on – and then off – the green, before making use of the slope to bring the ball back onto the green, from where she moved to one under when she converted the eagle putt.

Just like that, Chanettee Wannasaen is in the mix 😤Tune in on @NBCSports to catch the action. pic.twitter.com/CfkObh5ZdgJune 22, 2025

Further on, Auston Kim was also making her move with four birdies on the front nine to move just two behind Lee. However, she had a more frustrating time of it on the back nine with successive pars to send her back to the clubhouse on one under.

By that point, Lee had settled and faced a birdie putt at the 15th holding a three-shot lead over Kim. That became four when, using her trusty broomstick putter, she holed the effort to assume control.

Minjee Lee sinks back to back-to-back birdies and pushes her lead back to four shots 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WpDUobOR3IJune 22, 2025

Soon after, Wannasaen finished her round on one under too, and with Lee now at five under, and with Lee’s playing partner Thitikul running out of holes on even par, she must have known that, realistically, keeping the jitters at bay over the final three holes would be all she needed.

She made things somewhat interesting with her fifth bogey of the day at the 16th, but after holding her nerve to make par on the 17th, only a total capitulation at the last would be enough to deny her.

Her perfect tee shot at the 18th would have settled any lingering nerves, and while her second ran marginally off the back of the green, it wouldn't have worried her. Her third left her with no more than a couple of feet for par, which she duly made to add to her previous Major wins, the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship and 2022 US Women's Open.

Lee admitted patience had been the key, saying: "A lot of patience out there today. Obviously I had ups and downs today, and I just felt like some shots were going my way and some shots weren't. I knew there were some opportunities coming down the stretch to make some birdies and close the gap a little bit. Yeah, I just played my very best."