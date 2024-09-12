How Much Money Nelly Korda Has Won In 2024
The World No.1 has won six LPGA Tour titles this year - so how much has she earned?
Nelly Korda has been the standout player in the women's game this year, with an incredible six victories including her second Major triumph at the Chevron Championship.
She became the first person since Inbee Park in 2013 to win six times in an LPGA Tour season.
The Floridian won a remarkable five consecutive tournaments and then picked up her sixth trophy in seven starts to move clear at the top of the world rankings, Race to CME Globe points list and the LPGA money list.
Much has been made of Scottie Scheffler's earnings this year, with the men's World No.1 also enjoying an historic season on the PGA Tour. Scheffler has won around $62m in official money and bonuses, including the $25m FedEx Cup, and his caddie Ted Scott has earned around $6m too.
Incredibly, Korda has earned less than Scheffler's looper this year despite her six victories. The World No.1 has earned just over $3.6m on the LPGA Tour this season, which puts her top of the money list by around $1m ahead of US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso.
Korda's biggest payday in 2024 came at the Chevron Championship in April, where she beat Sweden's Maja Stark by two to win her fifth consecutive tournament and second Major championship.
Her second-biggest check came at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she banked 450,000, with her other four victories earning her between $262,500 and $337,500.
It has taken her career earnings on the LPGA Tour to $12.5m, which remarkably is still some $50m short of what Scheffler has earned in 2024.
Korda is currently 18th in the LPGA Tour's career money list, which she should be very near the top of by the end of her incredible career.
|Tournament
|Finish
|Money
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|T16 (-2)
|$24,216
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|1 (-11)
|$262,500
|Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
|1 (-9)
|$300,000
|Ford Championship presented by KCC
|1 (-20)
|$337,500
|T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards
|1 (4&3 vs Leona Maguire)
|$300,000
|The Chevron Championship
|1 (-13)
|$1,200,000
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|T7 (-7)
|$69,492
|Mizuho Americas Open
|1 (-14)
|$450,000
|US Women's Open presented by Ally
|CUT (+10)
|$0
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|CUT (-1)
|$0
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|CUT (+6)
|$0
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|T26 (-5)
|$63,163
|AIG Women's Open
|T2 (-9)
|$594,759
|Total
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|$3,601,630
|Year
|Money
|2017
|$442.1k
|2018
|$1.1m
|2019
|$1.7m
|2020
|$575.9k
|2021
|$2.4m
|2022
|$1.4m
|2023
|$1.4m
|2024
|$3.6m
|Career money
|$12.5m
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
