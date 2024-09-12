How Much Money Nelly Korda Has Won In 2024

The World No.1 has won six LPGA Tour titles this year - so how much has she earned?

Nelly Korda has been the standout player in the women's game this year, with an incredible six victories including her second Major triumph at the Chevron Championship.

She became the first person since Inbee Park in 2013 to win six times in an LPGA Tour season.

The Floridian won a remarkable five consecutive tournaments and then picked up her sixth trophy in seven starts to move clear at the top of the world rankings, Race to CME Globe points list and the LPGA money list.

Much has been made of Scottie Scheffler's earnings this year, with the men's World No.1 also enjoying an historic season on the PGA Tour. Scheffler has won around $62m in official money and bonuses, including the $25m FedEx Cup, and his caddie Ted Scott has earned around $6m too.

Incredibly, Korda has earned less than Scheffler's looper this year despite her six victories. The World No.1 has earned just over $3.6m on the LPGA Tour this season, which puts her top of the money list by around $1m ahead of US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso.

Korda's biggest payday in 2024 came at the Chevron Championship in April, where she beat Sweden's Maja Stark by two to win her fifth consecutive tournament and second Major championship.

Her second-biggest check came at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she banked 450,000, with her other four victories earning her between $262,500 and $337,500.

It has taken her career earnings on the LPGA Tour to $12.5m, which remarkably is still some $50m short of what Scheffler has earned in 2024.

Korda is currently 18th in the LPGA Tour's career money list, which she should be very near the top of by the end of her incredible career.

Nelly Korda LPGA earnings 2024
TournamentFinishMoney
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of ChampionsT16 (-2)$24,216
LPGA Drive On Championship1 (-11)$262,500
Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship1 (-9)$300,000
Ford Championship presented by KCC1 (-20)$337,500
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards1 (4&3 vs Leona Maguire)$300,000
The Chevron Championship1 (-13)$1,200,000
Cognizant Founders CupT7 (-7)$69,492
Mizuho Americas Open1 (-14)$450,000
US Women's Open presented by AllyCUT (+10)$0
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply GiveCUT (-1)$0
KPMG Women's PGA ChampionshipCUT (+6)$0
The Amundi Evian ChampionshipT26 (-5)$63,163
AIG Women's OpenT2 (-9)$594,759
TotalRow 13 - Cell 1 $3,601,630
Nelly Korda career earnings LPGA
YearMoney
2017$442.1k
2018$1.1m
2019$1.7m
2020$575.9k
2021$2.4m
2022$1.4m
2023$1.4m
2024$3.6m
Career money$12.5m
