What Is The Most Popular Driver At The Ryder Cup?

Bethpage Black is the host venue for the Ryder Cup in 2025 and, being on American soil, it's set to be a thrilling three-day spectacle.

The course is notoriously tough off the tee, with the thick rough surrounding the fairways emphasizing the fact that you need to find the short grass with the driver.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As 24 of the best from the USA and Europe make their way to New York, it's imperative they have their drivers in shape for the showdown.

Throughout 2025, we have seen numerous driver models used to help players pick up titles on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. At the Ryder Cup, it's set to be a similar story, with a total of 16 different driver heads being used among the 24 man field...

Like we saw at the Walker Cup, Titleist is the most popular brand but, interestingly, a total of four different models are in play at Bethpage Black. Also interesting is the fact that 13 of the 24 drivers are not current product from the manufacturers' 2025 ranges. Check out the full details below...

Every Driver In Play At The 2025 Ryder Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Russell Henley Titleist TSR3 Harris English Ping G430 LST Bryson DeChambeau Krank Formula Fire LD Justin Thomas Titleist GT3 Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi10 LS Ben Griffin Ping G430 Max 10K Cameron Young Titleist GT2 Patrick Cantlay Titleist GT2 Sam Burns Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 Dot Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi LS+ Jon Rahm Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Viktor Hovland Ping G425 LST Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 8 Callaway 6 TaylorMade 4 Ping 4 Srixon 1 Krank 1

Beginning with Titleist, the manufacturer is used by 33% of the field at the Ryder Cup, specifically four models from Team USA and two from Team Europe.

The models in question are the current Titleist GT3 and GT2, as well as the TSR3 and TSR2, which are used by Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg.

Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are the five players opting to use the more recent versions, with the latter recently swapping from the GT2 to the GT3 at the Procore Championship.

Left: Thomas at the Tour Championship in August Right: Thomas at the Procore Championship in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Titleist, Callaway is the next most used brand, with three different heads featuring. The 2025 Elyte Triple Diamond is used by Jon Rahm, while four Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond drivers are in play. Sam Burns is still using the original Paradym Triple Diamond S, which was released at the start of 2023.

TaylorMade and Ping are used by four players apiece. Interestingly, TaylorMade has four different models in play and these are the Qi35 Dot used by Tommy Fleetwood, the Qi10 Dot used by Scottie Scheffler, the standard Qi10 used by Rory McIlroy and the Qi10 LS used by Collin Morikawa.

Ping, meanwhile, has the G425 LST, G430 LST and G430 Max 10K at the Ryder Cup, but none from its most recent release, the G440. Viktor Hovland continues to use the G425 LST driver, which was released back in 2021.

Finally, Srixon and Krank are used by one player each, with Shane Lowry recently switching to the Srixon ZXi LS+ driver at the Amgen Irish Open. Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, has used the Krank Formula Fire LD since 2023, carding a 58 the first weekend he put it into tournament play.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Ryder Cup?

(Image credit: Future)

Despite being last year's model, the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond is the most popular driver at the Ryder Cup, with four players using it at Bethpage Black.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Sepp Straka have all been using the driver throughout 2025.

Providing strong, low spin flight, the grey colorway produces a premium aesthetic with excellent feel to match.