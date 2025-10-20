10 Big Names Playing In The International Series Philippines

The race for a LIV Golf card continues this week at the International Series Philippines, which makes its debut on the LIV-backed Asian Tour elevated series.

Scott Vincent leads the way with four events remaining with the leading player set to earn a full card for the 2026 season.

This week's $2m event at Sta Elena Golf Club features a stacked field comprised of the Asian Tour's best and a number of LIV Golfers including two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and multiple other Major champions.

So, which notables are in the field this week? Take a look...

Dustin Johnson

Former World No.1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson makes his first Asian Tour start of the season.

Johnson's year has included a full LIV campaign as well as the four Majors and the Dunhill Links Championship.

He is winless so far in 2025 but recently commented on the positive signs he is seeing in his game as he targets a return to the US Ryder Cup team in two years' time.

“I wanted to be there (Bethpage). I just need to play a bit better and I can be there for Adare," Johnson said.

“I finally feel like I have my game coming back into form. I’ve got a lot more confidence in it and I am starting to swing it well again.

“I went through about a year where I just wasn’t swinging at it very well. But I feel I am now starting to hit a lot of nice shots and feel a lot more consistent. The last few months have been nice.”

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed has played in four DP World Tour events since the end of the LIV season and his globe-trotting year continues this week in the Philippines.

The 2018 Masters champion has enjoyed a strong year including his first LIV Golf title in Dallas, which came after winning the Hong Kong Open in November.

He was also 2nd at the International Series Macau, 3rd at The Masters and T3rd at the BMW PGA Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen

The 2010 Open champion is another Major winner teeing it up in the Philippines this week after playing in the Dunhill Links earlier this month.

Oosthuizen has had a mixed season, and worst so far as a LIV Golf player, with a 30th-place finish in the standings after a best result of T2nd in Dallas.

The South African last won in December 2023, when he captured the Mauritius Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship in back-to-back weeks on the DP World Tour.

Charl Schwartzel

Oosthuizen's fellow Major winner and Stinger GC teammate Charl Schwartzel is another of the star names teeing it up this week in Asia.

Schwartzel, a 16-time pro winner, finished ahead of his captain in the standings this year to place 23rd after a season-best result of 2nd in Miami.

He has one Asian Tour win, which came at the 2012 Thailand Golf Championship.

Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman is yet another LIV Golfer in the field this week and he arrives in good form after a T3 finish at the Western Australia Open this past weekend.

The Australian enjoyed the best season of his LIV Golf career this year with a 13th-place finish in the standings after winning his first title in Miami.

The Ripper GC man makes his second appearance since the campaign concluded in August.

Dean Burmester

The third player from the all-South African Stinger GC teeing it up in the Philippines is Dean Burmester.

The big-hitter is among his country's top players and finished 5th in the LIV Standings this year following his second title in Chicago, where he beat Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester in a playoff, and a runner-up in Hong Kong.

Burmester has 14 professional victories including four titles on the DP World Tour.

Richard Bland

Two-time Senior Major winner Richard Bland makes his first tour start since the end of the LIV campaign this week.

The Cleeks GC man, now 52, has had a remarkable last few years and has been keeping busy in the off-season with a win at the Scottish PGA Highland Links Pro-Am.

Bland finished 27th in the LIV standings this year with best results of 5th in Adelaide and T7th in South Korea.

Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim remains one of the biggest names in the sport after a high-profile and inspiring return to professional golf in 2024 after a 12-year hiatus.

His game has not been truly competitive in two lacklustre years in the LIV Golf League as a wildcard, which saw him being relegated this season.

He is aiming to earn his way back via the International Series Rankings and recently finished T44th at the Jakarta International Championship, where he was confident in his ability to return to the winner's circle.

“I'm at a point now where I feel more comfortable being out there, and I think great results are in front of me," the three-time PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cupper said.

"As long as I can stay healthy, I believe that I'll have a lot of chances to win in the future.”

Wesley and George Bryan

The popular YouTube creators have teed it up together on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and now the Asian Tour.

Wesley, the 2017 RBC Heritage winner, is currently suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the LIV Golf Duels franchise, which brother George has also appeared in.

Wesley made the cut at the BMW International Open in the summer, with George missing the cut by five. Both men are making their first pro starts since the Germany event, which took place in early July.

As well as the aforementioned names, the International Series Philippines field features a whole host of LIV players past and present including the likes of Kevin Na, Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt, while Brooks Koepka's younger brother, Chase, is also competing.

Other LIV Golfers in the International Series Philippines field:

Kevin Na

Peter Uihlein

Caleb Surratt

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Chieh-po Lee

John Catlin (reserve)

Ollie Schniederjans (reserve)

Max Rottluff (reserve)

Wade Ormsby (reserve)