'I Am Going To Play For A Few More Years' - Anthony Kim Outlines Potential Plans Following LIV Golf Relegation

Relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2025, the future remains uncertain for Anthony Kim who has admitted he still wants to play pro golf "for a few more years" yet but is not sure exactly when and where he will tee it up moving forward.

The 40-year-old came back from a 12-year hiatus at the start of 2024 and played for almost two full seasons on the PIF-backed circuit before losing his spot in August.

Despite being relegated, Kim produced a few bright moments this term - including a season-best T25 at LIV Golf Dallas and T29 at LIV Golf Miami. The American also shot his best 36-hole score since returning at this week's Moutai Singapore Open prior to finishing T43rd.

Kim's latest appearance arrived in the penultimate International Series event of the year with only the PIF Saudi International to come before two LIV Golf League cards are handed out to the leading pair of eligible golfers.

As Kim will not be one of them, his attention is turning to the LIV Promotions event early next year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But regardless of whether he is successful in obtaining one of the two cards on offer in Florida, Kim admitted he is very likely to make the majority of his pro starts next year on the Asian Tour in International Series events - even if he won't play all 10.

Speaking midway through the Moutai Singapore Open, won by Yosuke Asaji, Kim said: “This is something I am looking forward to and yes, regardless, I am going to play for a few more years.

"I do not know how long I want to play golf for, but this is something I am committed to. I am motivated to play as good as I can, work as hard as I can, and the results will speak for themselves.

“I am going to play some events (on the International Series and Asian Tour), but it is a long way over here. So, as much as I want to compete, you know, part of my comeback to golf is being with my family. And it is a lot of trouble for the family, so we will pick some events to play.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time PGA Tour winner made the cut in three of his past four International Series starts, but is yet to break into the top-25 of a full-field Asian Tour event.

Nevertheless, the 2008 US Ryder Cup star is convinced his game is in a good place and believes even better results are only around the corner.

He said: “Overall, my ball striking has gotten a lot better. I finally am doing the stuff I practice at home out here on the golf course. I've just got to get a few more putts to fall, and things will change pretty quickly.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While that won't happen in front of growing LIV crowds, Kim remains popular wherever he plays and is counting on that support as he takes the next step in his comeback.

Touching on the support he receives, Kim said: "It inspires me, for sure, absolutely it does.

"You know, this has been a long journey. The last two years have been pretty tough. I was getting my teeth kicked in every week, coming to LIV Golf and playing without having much practice.

"But I have been working hard. Obviously, it is a disappointment (to be relegated) but I am more motivated than ever to keep doing well."