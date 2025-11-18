This Week In Golf: Two New Players Heading To LIV, PGA Tour Futures Decided And The World No.1 Could Win It All...

This Week In Golf: Jonny Leighfield’s regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

It's another massive few days in the world of professional golf, with the futures of multiple players on several different tours to be decided by Sunday evening.

While the DP World Tour is enjoying a well-earned break before kicking off its new season in Australia next week, the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Asian Tour are all winding up for arguably their most important sequence of the year.

The final events of the season on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and in the Asian Tour's International Series will see long-lasting repercussions for some players while others will see their dreams turn into reality.

Meanwhile, plenty has already happened and will continue to occur outside of the biggest pro circuits. Below are some of the key storylines for you to watch out for this week in golf.

TWO LIV GOLF CARDS AWARDED

The PIF Saudi International is taking place at Riyadh Golf Club this week, bringing the curtain down on the Asian Tour's International Series for another year.

While it is not finale of the Asian Tour schedule for 2025, the $5 million event - which begins on Wednesday and ends on Saturday - will decide which two players take spots in the LIV Golf League next year.

LIV announced it would be doubling its qualification pathway via the International Series earlier this month, giving the leading pair of eligible pros the chance to compete for $20 million payouts every week.

As a result of the lucrative opportunity, over 40 LIV players - past and present - are teeing it up in the hopes of securing their respective futures.

PGA TOUR FUTURES DECIDED

The RSM Classic is the last of seven FedEx Cup Fall events in 2025 and, as such, marks the final opportunity for members to retain their playing rights on the PGA Tour.

Plenty of notable names face an uphill battle to keep their cards in 2026, with the only guaranteed method of sticking around being winning at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia.

Although there is a slightly increased prize purse compared to most FedEx Cup Fall events, very few of the players will be too worried about the check they pick up at the end of the week, so long as they're still PGA Tour members next term.

JEENO THITIKUL CAN WIN IT ALL

The LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship will decide a handful of different awards in the elite women's circuit, including who is named Race To CME Globe champion.

60 of the LPGA Tour's best are teeing it up at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, with each hoping to land the $4 million top prize from a total payout of $11 million.

Should World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul manage to defend her title in the campaign finale, she would sweep most of the season-long awards.

Already favorite to win the Vare Trophy - given to the player with the lowest scoring average throughout the season - and the Rolex Player of the Year, Thitikul needs to earn around $250,000 more than Minjee Lee to land the Money List title as well.

Despite Thitikul holding a near-800-point lead over Lee in the Race To CME Globe rankings, the Thai star is $244,058 behind her Australian rival in the LPGA Tour's Money List and will require a strong end to the season in Florida.

HENRIK STENSON RETURNS

Less than three years after playing his last DP World Tour event before moving to the LIV Golf League, Henrik Stenson is officially returning to the European circuit ahead of 2026.

The DP World Tour confirmed to Golf Monthly on Monday that the Swede has no outstanding fines and has applied for DP World Tour membership once again, although it is not yet clear which event he will make his second debut in.

