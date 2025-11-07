Anthony Kim Shoots Best 36-Hole Score Since Pro Return
Anthony Kim shot his best 36-hole score since his return to golf as he made the cut in the International Series event in Singapore
Anthony Kim's improved form continued at the International Series in Singapore as he made the cut again, with his best 36-hole score since his return to men's pro golf.
After shooting five under last time out in Hong Kong, Kim this time made it to the weekend by finishing round two of the Moutai Singapore Open on seven under.
That leaves the American just five shots off the lead as he continues to play his best golf since coming back to the sport and playing in LIV Golf.
After being relegated from LIV, Kim predicted "great results are in front of me" before embarking on his Asian Tour swing, and his predictions have so far come true.
Kim added a Friday 69 to his opening 68 in Singapore in a much more mixed bag of a round - with three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle at The Singapore Island Country Club.
Kim is still some way off halfway tournament leader Soomin Lee, who carded a second round of 64 to sit on 12 under par and a two-shot lead.
There's an army of challengers lining up behind Lee though, with 10 players sitting on 10 under and just a couple off the lead.
The group includes Ollie Schniederjans, who is chasing down one of the 'golden tickets' into LIV Golf available for the top two in the final International Series Rankings.
Kevin Yuan, Matthew Cheung, Ian Snyman, Wang Wei-hsuan, John Catlin, Sarit Suwannarut, James Piot, Caleb Surratt and Jeunghun Wang are the others hunting down the leader.
Leader Vincent misses the cut
International Series Rankings leader Scott Vincent suffered a big blow to his chances of getting back into LIV Golf as he missed the cut in Singapore.
The Zimbabwean missed out by one and can now only watch as challengers for one of those golden tickets can lay down their markers over the weekend.
Filipino Miguel Tabuena is one of those, sitting in third on the International Series Rankings list, as he shot 68 to go into the weekend on eight under.
The $2 million event is back on the schedule after a three-year hiatus.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
