Anthony Kim Shoots Best 36-Hole Score Since Pro Return

Anthony Kim's improved form continued at the International Series in Singapore as he made the cut again, with his best 36-hole score since his return to men's pro golf.

After shooting five under last time out in Hong Kong, Kim this time made it to the weekend by finishing round two of the Moutai Singapore Open on seven under.

That leaves the American just five shots off the lead as he continues to play his best golf since coming back to the sport and playing in LIV Golf.

After being relegated from LIV, Kim predicted "great results are in front of me" before embarking on his Asian Tour swing, and his predictions have so far come true.

Kim added a Friday 69 to his opening 68 in Singapore in a much more mixed bag of a round - with three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle at The Singapore Island Country Club.

Kim is still some way off halfway tournament leader Soomin Lee, who carded a second round of 64 to sit on 12 under par and a two-shot lead.

There's an army of challengers lining up behind Lee though, with 10 players sitting on 10 under and just a couple off the lead.

The group includes Ollie Schniederjans, who is chasing down one of the 'golden tickets' into LIV Golf available for the top two in the final International Series Rankings.

Kevin Yuan, Matthew Cheung, Ian Snyman, Wang Wei-hsuan, John Catlin, Sarit Suwannarut, James Piot, Caleb Surratt and Jeunghun Wang are the others hunting down the leader.

Leader Vincent misses the cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

International Series Rankings leader Scott Vincent suffered a big blow to his chances of getting back into LIV Golf as he missed the cut in Singapore.

The Zimbabwean missed out by one and can now only watch as challengers for one of those golden tickets can lay down their markers over the weekend.

Filipino Miguel Tabuena is one of those, sitting in third on the International Series Rankings list, as he shot 68 to go into the weekend on eight under.

The $2 million event is back on the schedule after a three-year hiatus.