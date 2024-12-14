Lee Chieh-po Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Chinese Taipei Pro

Lee Chieh-po spent several years on the Asian Tour before claiming his maiden victory on the circuit, but it was well worth the wait as he pipped one of the highest-profile players in the field. That opened the door to a potential LIV Golf card via the International Series.

Here are 10 things to know about the experienced Chinese Taipei star.

Lee Chieh-po Facts

1. Lee Chieh-po was born in Taipei City in Chinese Taipei on 1 November 1994.

2. His English name is Max.

3. His first world ranking event came at the 2012 Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open on the Asian Tour, where he missed the cut. He has since played on circuits including the Asian Development Tour and PGA Tour Series China.

4. He claimed his maiden Asian Tour title in the International Series Thailand in October 2024. He did in in dramatic fashion, too, with birdies on the final two holes to beat LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein by one. Uihlein had led since the second day, but his bogey on the 72nd hole allowed his opponent to take the title. It earned him prize money of $360,000.

5. Three years earlier, Lee won the Yeangder TPC in his homeland when it was part of the Taiwan PGA Tour due to Covid-19.

Lee Chieh-po has spent much of his career on the Asian Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He grew up playing golf with Kevin Yu, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win the month just three weeks before Lee’s big win in the International Series at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

7. He is also a close friend of six-time Asian Tour winner and compatriot Chan Shih-chang.

8. He is also godfather to Chan's son.

9. He finished seventh in the 2024 International Series rankings to gain an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event. With a LIV Golf card on offer to the winner, he topped the leaderboard heading into the third and final round.

10. He began the LIV Golf Promotions event with a career-high world ranking – 223rd.

Lee Chieh-po Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born November 1, 1994 - Taipei City, Chinese Taipei Height 5ft 5in (1.65m) Tour Asian Tour Professional Wins 2 Highest OWGR 223rd

Lee Chieh-po Wins