Rory McIlroy Warns LIV Golf Will Need Billions To Keep Going With No Unification Deal In Sight

Rory McIlroy warned "it’s going to be very difficult" for a deal to be done to heal the big split in golf, and predicted the Saudi PIF will have to "spend another five or six" billion just to keep LIV Golf going.

McIlroy has voiced the growing sentiment in golfing circles that the long-awaited deal between the PGA Tour and PIF will not be done any time soon - if at all.

Both tours continue to do their own things separately, and while most golfers would love to see all the best players facing each other more often, just how that happens still seems to be a massive conundrum.

Bryson DeChambeau said no deal would happen soon as neither party is willing to give enough concessions, and now McIlroy has agreed.

“Golf is in such a good place, but at the same time, you see some of these other sports that have been fractured for so long,” McIlroy said at CNBC’s CEO Council Forum.

“You look at boxing, for example, or you look at what’s happened in motor racing in the United States, with Indy and NASCAR and everything else.

“For golf in general, it would be better if there was unification. But I just think with what’s happened over the last few years, it’s going to be very difficult to be able to do that.”

Although relations between the two sets of players are much better recently, McIlroy is still sticking up for his side - and believes LIV Golf will remain an expensive tour to run for the Saudis.

Saying that the PIF ploughing billions into LIV was "acting in some ways irrationally", McIlroy feels they'll need to keep on spending billions just to keep the team tour going.

“As someone that supports the PGA Tour and supports the traditional structure of men’s professional golf, we have to realise we were trying to deal with people that were acting in some ways irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending," McIlroy added.

LIV to keep costing billions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been four or five years, and there hasn’t been a return yet, but you know, they’re going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now," said McIlroy.

“You know, a lot of these guys’ contracts are up. They’re going to ask for the same number, or even bigger numbers.

“LIV’s spent $5 or $6bn, and they’re going to have to spend another five or six just to maintain where they are.

“So if I’m looking at the world of golf, I am way more comfortable being on the PGA Tour side than on their side. But, you know, who knows what will happen?"

Like many, McIlroy has had a good early impression of new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp - who he thinks will make the right changes to take the tour forward.

“But as I said, I think the leadership that Brian has shown already and where he wants the PGA Tour to go, you know, I think everyone on the PGA Tour feels like we’re in a good place and trust that his guidance and leadership will position us in the in the right place."