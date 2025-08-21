How LIV Golf's 7 New Signings Performed In 2025

We had some new faces in LIV Golf this year, with some big name signings and some lesser lights being given their chance in the lucrative team golf tour.

Tom McKibbin and Jose Luis Ballester grabbed the majority of the headlines, but we had a few others go under the radar too.

Ballester actually replaced a new signing when he joined mid-season, and a fellow young Spaniard as well.

And here we've also included the man who came through the LIV Golf Promotions event to book a place in the league - but featured as a wildcard and did not join a team.

Tom McKibbin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 20th

Best finish: T4

Tom McKibbin was the marquee signing as he went against advice from his hometown hero Rory McIlroy to sign with LIV Golf.

The Northern Irishman joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and had some good performances during his debut season - including four top 10s.

McKibbin finished the season in 20th place in the individual standings, and actually finished above team-mates Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

Luis Masaveu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 52nd

Best finish: T14

Sergio Garcia brought in young Spaniard Luis Masaveu to his Fireballs GC to replace Eugenio Chacarra for the start of 2025, but he was replaced himself at the halfway stage by Jose Luis Ballester.

Masaveu made history at Royal Troon in 2024 in becoming the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at The Open, which brought him to the attention to Garcia.

He played seven events with a best finish of T14 before being replaced by the big-name signing of Ballester - but did play a further two events as a reserve.

He finished the season in the drop zone down in 52nd as a result.

Jose Luis Ballester

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 35th

Best finish: T2 (lost playoff)

The big mid-season signing for LIV Golf was the big-hitting star amateur Jose Luis Ballester, who came through the PGA Tour University but declined his membership on the Korn Ferry Tour in order to turn pro in LIV.

He made his debut at LIV Golf Virginia and despite playing just the final six events of the season he finished in 35th and safely outside the relegation zone - and also came close to a tournament victory.

Ballester lost a playoff to Dean Burmester, also including Jon Rahm, at LIV Golf Chicago and also had another top 10 in a promising first season that suggests he could be a big hit next year.

Ben Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 36th

Best finish: 3rd

Asian Tour player Ben Campbell became a member of Bubba Watson's RangeGoats for 2025 and was the best of a bad bunch behind his skipper this year.

Watson got away with relegation last year and had a vastly improved campaign finishing in 11th, but his other three RangeGoats finished much lower down in the open zone.

Matthew Wolff was 42nd, Peter Uihlein 38th and Campbell just pipped them both in 36th, thanks mainly to a third place finish in Singapore for the New Zealander.

Yubin Jang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 53rd

Best finish: T21

The dominant force on the Korean Tour in 2024 when he won the Player of the Year and Order of Merit - Yubin Yang signed for Kevin Na's Iron Heads for the 2025 season.

However, the 23-year-old couldn't turn his promise into points during the season, and in fact managed to score points in just two events during the campaign.

That saw him finish in the relegation zone after a bitterly disappointing effort.

Frederick Kjettrup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 57th

Best finish: T30

Denmark's Frederick Kjettrup was signed by Martin Kaymer's Cleeks after a promising debut pro season on the PGA Tour Americas - where he won back-to-back events in 2024.

That success didn't translate to LIV Golf though as with a best finish of T30 he failed to win a single point during the season and was therefore relegated.

Chieh-Po Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standings: 47th

Best finish: T12

Although not signed to a team, Chieh-Po Lee from Chinese Taipei played a full season on LIV Golf as a wildcard after winning the LIV Promotions event.

Also known by his English name of Max Lee, the 30-year-old just about managed to fend off relegation as he finished in 47th - just two places above the drop zone.