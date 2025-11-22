Anthony Kim Produces First Top 10 In Over A Decade And Best Result Since Returning To The Professional Game

Returning to competitive action in February 2024, following over 11 years away from professional golf, Anthony Kim has his first top 10 since the 2011 Singapore Open.

Playing in the PIF Saudi International, the American carded rounds of 67, 64, 69 and 70 to finish T5th at Riyadh Golf Club, signalling his best ever result since coming back to the professional game.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Kim infamously disappeared from the sport in 2012, citing an Achilles injury that plagued his final season on the circuit, as well as shoulder and hand surgeries, and even spinal fusion treatment.

Speaking to LIV Golf's David Feherty prior to his return, Kim stated: "Golf is important to me and not important to me at the same time.

"I've had some very dark moments. I've had some very low moments. I felt very alone, even when there's a million people around. I needed to get my mind on straight and figure out what my purpose was on this planet..."

Finishing 56th in LIV Golf's individual standings for 2024, Kim was then relegated from the circuit the following year, registering a best finish of T25th at LIV Golf Dallas.

Although he was relegated, he continued to ply his trade on the Asian Tour throughout 2025, specifically their International Series events, where Kim made the cut in four of five tournaments.

Registering a T43rd at the Singapore Open, T63rd at the Link Hong Kong Open and T44th at the Jakarta International Championship, the highlight came at this week's PIF Saudi International.

Producing rounds of 67, 64 and 69 to be 13-under, Kim was able to find four birdies and three bogeys on Saturday to stay inside the top five, with a closing three at the par 4 18th giving him his first top 10 since returning at LIV Golf Jeddah in 2024.

Even though he came up just short of securing a return to the LIV Golf League for 2026, with Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji receiving the two cards offered by the International Series, Kim can take great delight in his hard work paying off.

What's more, for next season, Kim has already suggested that he would be teeing it up in the Asian Tour's International Series, with the chance to return to LIV that way now a slightly greater possibility given there are two cards on offer there as well.

During the Singapore Open, Kim stated: "I am going to play some events (on the International Series and Asian Tour in 2026), but it is a long way over here.

"So, as much as I want to compete, you know, part of my comeback to golf is being with my family. And it is a lot of trouble for the family, so we will pick some events to play."