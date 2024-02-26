Anthony Kim Joins LIV Golf To End 12-Year Hiatus
The LIV Golf League has confirmed that the iconic American talent will take part in its third event of the 2024 season
The LIV Golf League has confirmed that Anthony Kim will make his official return to the professional game at this week's tournament in Jeddah (March 1-3) following almost 12 years away.
It had been rumored that Kim was eyeing a comeback on either the PGA Tour or through LIV Golf over recent weeks and months, and - in a social-media post on Monday - the PIF-funded circuit announced the 38-year-old would begin the second chapter of his career by teeing it up in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The American - who held cult status among fans during his first stint as a pro - will play as a 'wildcard' for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, meaning that he can compete for individual prizes but he is not part of one of the 13 teams, as it stands.
Hudson Swafford is the other locked-in wildcard for this term, with Laurie Canter having filled in as the 54th man for the opening two events at Mayakoba and Las Vegas.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Following a promotional video which teased Kim's arrival to the league, LIV CEO Greg Norman wrote a message on his X account which read: "He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."
Kim has not been seen at a professional event since pulling out of the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship following round one and undergoing surgery on his left Achilles.
He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you. pic.twitter.com/WurNOUkVmwFebruary 26, 2024
It had been reported by Golf.com in 2014 that the former World No.6 had taken out a $10 million insurance policy should his career have been cut short due to injury - a factor which may have played a part in the 38-year-old remaining in the shadows for so long.
Yet, Kim is now back at the top level and aiming to make a splash at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
LIV continues its season in Asia a matter of days after proceedings conclude in Saudi Arabia. The fourth tournament of the campaign is set to take place at Hong Kong Golf Club between March 8-10.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
