Scott O'Neil Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf CEO

Discover more about LIV Golf League CEO Scott O'Neil via these facts regarding his life and career so far...

A headshot of new LIV Golf League CEO, Scott O&#039;Neil
(Image credit: LIV Golf)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Scott O'Neil is the LIV Golf League's CEO, having replaced the PIF-backed circuit's inaugural boss, Greg Norman. Find out more about the American businessman's life and career via these facts...

SCOTT O'NEIL FACTS

1. O'Neil was born in the United States of America, but there is a lack of information on exactly where and when.

2. He is married to wife Lisa, and the pair have three daughters. They have lived in Pennsylvania but most recently resided in London, England.

3. O'Neil earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and his master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

4. He began his career in sports management by taking up roles within the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) and New Jersey Nets - now known as the Brooklyn Nets - (NBA).

5. O'Neil was Senior Vice President of Team Marketing and Business Operations at the NBA between 2000-2008.

6. Between 2008 and 2012, he was president of Madison Square Garden Spots - overseeing the operations of NBA side, the New York Knicks and NHL club, the New York Rangers.

7. O'Neil first took up the role of CEO for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. He also went on to manage the NHL's New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

8. O'Neil was a member of the NBA and NHL Board of Governors for around a decade.

9. In 2022, he was appointed CEO of Merlin Entertainment - a British company which operates a number of theme parks and iconic attractions all over the world, including Alton Towers, the London Eye, and Madame Tussauds.

10. O'Neil was appointed LIV Golf League CEO in January 2025 - replacing the PIF-backed circuit's inaugural boss, Greg Norman.

11. He is a published author, having written a book titled 'Be Where Your Feet Are: Seven Principles to Keep You Present, Grounded, and Thriving.'

12. O'Neil and his eldest daughter, Lexi began the 'Girl Dad podcast' in January 2025.

Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.

