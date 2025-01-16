Scott O'Neil Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf CEO
Discover more about LIV Golf League CEO Scott O'Neil via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Scott O'Neil is the LIV Golf League's CEO, having replaced the PIF-backed circuit's inaugural boss, Greg Norman. Find out more about the American businessman's life and career via these facts...
SCOTT O'NEIL FACTS
1. O'Neil was born in the United States of America, but there is a lack of information on exactly where and when.
2. He is married to wife Lisa, and the pair have three daughters. They have lived in Pennsylvania but most recently resided in London, England.
3. O'Neil earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and his master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
4. He began his career in sports management by taking up roles within the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) and New Jersey Nets - now known as the Brooklyn Nets - (NBA).
5. O'Neil was Senior Vice President of Team Marketing and Business Operations at the NBA between 2000-2008.
6. Between 2008 and 2012, he was president of Madison Square Garden Spots - overseeing the operations of NBA side, the New York Knicks and NHL club, the New York Rangers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. O'Neil first took up the role of CEO for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. He also went on to manage the NHL's New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
8. O'Neil was a member of the NBA and NHL Board of Governors for around a decade.
9. In 2022, he was appointed CEO of Merlin Entertainment - a British company which operates a number of theme parks and iconic attractions all over the world, including Alton Towers, the London Eye, and Madame Tussauds.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
10. O'Neil was appointed LIV Golf League CEO in January 2025 - replacing the PIF-backed circuit's inaugural boss, Greg Norman.
11. He is a published author, having written a book titled 'Be Where Your Feet Are: Seven Principles to Keep You Present, Grounded, and Thriving.'
12. O'Neil and his eldest daughter, Lexi began the 'Girl Dad podcast' in January 2025.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Square Golf Launch Monitor Review
We take a look at this innovative new offering in the home practice space, the Square Golf launch monitor, to see how it stacks up versus the competition
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
TaylorMade Qi35 vs Cobra DS-Adapt X Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade and Cobra both have new drivers for 2025. Which one is best? We put them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Luis Masaveu Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish LIV Golfer
Discover more about LIV Golf League player, Luis Masaveu via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Find out more about Danish LIV golfer, Frederik Kjettrup via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jinichiro Kozuma Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese LIV Golfer
Learn more about the life and career of Japanese LIV Golf League pro, Jinichiro Kozuma via the following facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Yubin Jang Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean LIV Golfer
Discover new information about Iron Heads golfer, Yubin Jang via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Are Jon Rahm's Stock Yardages?
The LIV golfer is one of the game's most powerful hitters, but how far does Rahm hit every club in the bag?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Danny Lee Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Discover more about the LIV Golf League pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Henrik Stenson Facts: 25 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Pro Golfer
Discover more about Swedish golf pro Henrik Stenson via these facts regarding his life and career in the game
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Lowest Rounds In LIV Golf History
There have been some low scores in each of LIV Golf's three seasons - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published