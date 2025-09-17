Anthony Kim Confirms Next Start After LIV Golf Relegation

Anthony Kim has confirmed his next start will come at the Jakarta International Championship on the Asian Tour's LIV Golf-backed International Series next month.

The three-time PGA Tour winner and former US Ryder Cup star made a high profile and inspirational comeback to professional golf last year but was relegated from the LIV Golf League in his second season after finishing 55th in the standings.

Kim, who has played as a wild card over the last two years, had a best finish of T29th at LIV Golf Miami in the 13 individual events and ended the season with zero points.

We've already asked what next for Anthony Kim, and it looks like he will be continuing his journey in professional golf, having stated on social media that the "grind doesn't stop here" following his relegation.

The International Series is a possible route for Kim to earn back his LIV card, with the rankings leader after the Saudi International punching their ticket.

Another route back to the 54-hole tour would be via the LIV Golf Promotions event, which is likely to take place again in December. He should be eligible for the field as a relegated LIV Golfer.

The Jakarta International Championship will be the American's fifth International Series start since his comeback last year, where he'll be hoping to make another cut.

He made the weekend at the International Series Qatar last year to earn his first world ranking points since 2012 and jumped over 2,000 spots in the OWGR.

At the time, Kim told Gulf News that it would be a "matter of time" before he returned to contending for titles.

"I know a lot of people have probably seen my last year and don't think that's possible [contending on Sundays], but I think it’s going to happen," he said.

"I 100% believe in myself, and I think it's just a matter of time. Obviously, the results aren't what I wanted so far, but I think I am ahead of schedule."

The Jakarta International Championship takes place at Damai Indah Golf from Oct 2-5, with the International Series then heading to the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore before the season-ending Saudi International.