Anthony Kim Hoping 'Great Results Are In Front Of Me' As He Begins Bid To Regain LIV Golf Card

LIV Golf pulled off a coup in early 2024 when three-time PGA Tour winner and US Ryder Cupper Anthony Kim signed for the circuit, ending a 12-year hiatus from the game.

Kim had been one of the brightest stars in the game before disappearing from the scene, and then CEO Greg Norman would have had high hopes that he could recover the glittering form of his early career.

In the end, it proved beyond him. Playing as a wildcard, in his first season, Kim finished 56th out of 57 in the Individual Championship, with 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier the best he had to show for his efforts.

After being retained for the 2025 season, there was some improvement, with Kim’s T25 at LIV Golf Dallas offering a glimpse of what he could offer before placing 52nd in the standings. However, unlike his first season, there was no reprieve, and Kim was relegated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That left him just two opportunities to earn back his card – top the Asian Tour’s International Series standings or win December’s LIV Golf Promotions event.

Following relegation, Kim promised on social media that the "grind doesn't stop here," and his first start since relegation comes at the Jakarta International Championship, the fifth International Series event of the season.

Ahead of his second International Series start this season after missing the cut at March’s Macau tournament, Kim said: “My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Right now, I’m focused on the events in front of me. If you play well, you’ll have an opportunity. I’m not too worried about what’s ahead - just taking it one week at a time."

Kim admitted that since his return to professional golf, he has struggled for consistency.

He added: “My game has been very streaky. I've had some stretches where I feel like a world-class player, and I've had some stretches where I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing. But that comes with not playing golf for 12 years.

“I'm at a point now where I feel more comfortable being out there, and I think great results are in front of me. As long as I can stay healthy, I believe that I'll have a lot of chances to win in the future.”

The International Series offers a potential route back to LIV Golf for Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with his LIV Golf future on the line, Kim refuses to accept he’s under pressure. He said: “Pressure is making rent when you’re an immigrant to a new country like my mom had. You know, I took a lot of things for granted when I was younger.

“In my 20s and playing professional golf, I had a lot of access to different things, but at 40, I realized all of us sitting up here, we're blessed to be sitting here and getting to travel the world, play golf in front of a bunch of people, in amazing places such as here in Jakarta."

Kim, who is hoping to follow in Scott Vincent and Andy Ogletree’s footsteps as players who’ve won the International Series to earn a LIV Golf contract, also praised the opportunity the elevated events offer.

He added: “It’s great. Golf is growing overall, and giving Asian Tour players the chance to compete for bigger purses in bigger events is important.

“Hopefully, some of them get the chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage. Golf keeps evolving, and players seem to be getting better at a younger age. I’ve played with some of those guys, and they’re playing some really good golf.”