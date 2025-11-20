Anthony Kim Moves Into Contention At PIF Saudi International After Shooting Best Round Since Comeback

Relegated LIV golfer Anthony Kim has surged into contention after two rounds of the PIF Saudi International following his best 18-hole score since making his professional comeback in early 2024.

Having twice shot 65 in competitive rounds over the past two years, Kim signed for a brilliant 64 at Riyadh Golf Club which featured seven birdies and no slip-ups, taking him to 11-under for the tournament and just three strokes off the pace set by Caleb Surratt.

The Californian hardly came out firing at the closing International Series tournament - with five pars, one found fairway and two looks at birdie through the opening section - but settled down excellently and began lighting it up over the final two thirds.

Gains at the sixth, seventh and ninth helped Kim make the turn in 32 strokes - a score he matched down the back half after taking his run of birdies to six in eight holes around the turn.

A steady run coming home left him right up among the leaders before a closing birdie ultimately saw Kim sit T3rd at the halfway stage.

Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old made a tongue-in-cheek quip regarding help from his wife which led to his great score.

Kim said: “My wife told me that if I make less bogeys than birdies, my score will be good, so I followed that direction well today."

Kim, who is playing his 18th event of 2025 and 32nd since returning to the pro game, continued by reiterating a message he has uttered almost continuously over the past months - more competitive action will lead to better results.

He said: "Yeah, I’m finally starting to see some of the work show. I haven’t been able to swing like I have been in practice rounds and back at home in tournament golf, but it’s starting to show up and starting to feel more comfortable out here."

Kim later stated that he has "fallen back in love" with golf and is simply happy to be playing the game all over the world.

He said: “This is the hardest I have worked since I was a little kid. I (have) fallen back in love with the game. I feel a lot of gratitude playing this game, getting to travel. We were in Dubai last week, in Saudi now. Just looking forward to the future.

“It means that I actually want to go to the golf course. I was so excited to leave the golf course when I had… you know, dealing with some of the mental illness and addiction issues. At this point I am excited to be here. I feel blessed to be here, and I am going to keep working as hard as I can.

“It is a lot easier when you start hitting fairways and making a few putts, absolutely. Getting kicked in the teeth every week over the last two years (on LIV Golf) playing against some of the Major championship winners and some very successful players has been tough. I think I needed to be in that fire and I will be ready for the weekend.”

But does he think he can win a first professional title since the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open in 2010?

Kim said: "I am not too worried about that. That stuff used to matter to me. Right now I am just working on taking one shot at a time and make good golf swings and enjoy my time here in Saudi Arabia.

"I am not worried about where I am on the leaderboard until the last nine holes on Sunday. I know if I keep playing well, I will give myself a chance, and hopefully I'll be close.”

Although Kim's show of form may have come a little late in the year following his relegation from the LIV Golf League in August, the former World No.6 could still return to the PIF-backed circuit next year if he wins one of the two cards on offer at the LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida next January.

Alternatively, Kim had already suggested that he would be teeing it up in the Asian Tour's elevated events - the International Series - next year with the chance to return to LIV that way now a slightly greater possibility given there are two cards on offer there as well.

During the Singapore Open, Kim said: “I am going to play some events (on the International Series and Asian Tour in 2026), but it is a long way over here.

"So, as much as I want to compete, you know, part of my comeback to golf is being with my family. And it is a lot of trouble for the family, so we will pick some events to play.”