Relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim Makes Second Cut Since 12-Year Hiatus At Asian Tour's International Series Event

Relegated LIV golfer, Anthony Kim predicted "great results are in front of me" before taking to the course on the Asian Tour this week, and he has so far proved that theory to be true after making his first cut of the year.

Kim is competing in the Asian Tour's Jakarta International Championship - another stop on the International Series schedule which offers the possibility of a LIV Golf League card for the winner.

At the halfway stage, the 40-year-old shot 69 (-1) twice to sneak through on the number ahead of other well-known names such as Jinichiro Kozuma - who plays for Kevin Na's IronHeads GC - John Catlin, Sihwan Kim and Chase Koepka - each of whom have spent time in the 54-hole competition previously.

Following a couple of immediate bounce-back birdies and a lone gain on his back nine during day one, Kim opened up with another birdie at the par-5 first in round two.

The man who spent 12 years away from the game then went on to prove his mental fortitude by once again correcting a couple of bogeys throughout the rest of his round with gains at the very next hole.

In both rounds, Kim's approach game propped him up as he found 30/36 greens in regulation while hitting the fairway on only 18 occasions.

But, despite apparently failing to find his range with the putter, the Californian built a strong foundation to build upon through the rest of the tournament and beyond.

After appearing in all 13 individual LIV golf tournaments but managing to finish no higher than T25th, the three-time PGA Tour winner was relegated from the PIF-backed tour in August and set about trying to enjoy the next chapter in his career.

His only non-LIV event this year was the International Series Macau in March. There, Kim missed the cut after carding rounds of 73 and 75, ultimately finishing in T135th.

In 2024, Kim made one cut in three Asian Tour starts, missing out at the International Series Macau as well as the PIF Saudi International, shortly after scoring a T37th result at the International Series Qatar.

Should he possess the desire to make an immediate return to LIV, Kim will either have to top the International Series rankings later this year or win the LIV Golf Promotions event that takes place every December.

However, despite the limited routes available to him, Kim insisted at the start of the week that he is placing no pressure on his own shoulders.

He said: “My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out. Right now, I’m focused on the events in front of me.

"If you play well, you’ll have an opportunity. I’m not too worried about what’s ahead - just taking it one week at a time.

“Pressure is making rent when you’re an immigrant to a new country like my mom had. You know, I took a lot of things for granted when I was younger.

“In my 20s and playing professional golf, I had a lot of access to different things, but at 40, I realized all of us sitting up here, we're blessed to be sitting here and getting to travel the world, play golf in front of a bunch of people, in amazing places such as here in Jakarta."

Through two rounds of the $2 million event, Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert leads the way on 11-under from India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and England's Steve Lewton, who are both just a stroke behind.