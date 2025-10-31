9 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Hong Kong Open

It's a huge week in Hong Kong with Masters and Open spots up for grabs as well as a LIV Golf card hanging in the balance via the International Series Rankings - with just the Singapore Open and Saudi International to go.

At the halfway stage at Hong Kong Golf Club, it is Tom McKibbin in pole position after the Northern Irishman carded rounds of 60-65 to sit at 15-under-par.

The Ripper GC man takes a two-stroke lead into the weekend, with 11 players within four strokes of him.

It's a stacked field featuring over 30 LIV Golfers, including reserves and relegated players, and it has been a low-scoring affair with the cut coming at five-under-par.

Anthony Kim made it through on the number for his second made cut since the end of the LIV season, while some notables missed out and are heading home for the weekend.

So, which big names missed the cut at the 2025 Hong Kong Open? Let's take a look...

Graeme McDowell: -4 (69-67)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McDowell said he was "highly motivated" for the week after admitting he misses the Majors, but the 2010 US Open champion agonizingly missed the cut by a single stroke in Hong Kong.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Northern Irishman clearly played solid golf with rounds of 69-67, and his second round included five birdies, but he fell just short in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

Danny Lee: -4 (66-70)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former US Amateur champion and World amateur no.1 Danny Lee is another LIV Golfer to miss the cut by a single stroke after a very up-and-down first 36 holes.

The Iron Heads GC player made six birdies in his brilliant 66 on Thursday but was unable to push on in round two, where he made two birdies, an eagle, two bogeys and a double.

Lee was in for the weekend until a bogey on the 17th on Friday dropped him outside.

Adrian Meronk: -3 (66-71)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrian Meronk got off to a strong start with a four-under-par 66 on Thursday but his one-over 71 on Friday knocked him back outside of the cut mark.

The Cleeks GC man will rue a double-bogey 6 on the 17th hole, which ultimately decided his fate.

It is the Pole's sixth missed cut of the season, which appears to have tailed off after his LIV Golf Riyadh victory in February.

Caleb Surratt: -2 (71-67)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surratt looks to be one of the brightest stars in the game, but the 21-year-old former University of Tennessee man will not be picking up any crucial world ranking points in Hong Kong.

The Legion XIII player came into the week in good form after a T7 in the Philippines last time out but he got off to a slow start on Thursday with a 71 to trail Tom McKibbin's lead by 11.

His Friday 67 featured six birdies including a bogey-free four-under-par back nine, but his impressive second round was not enough to see him in for the weekend.

Dean Burmester: -1 (71-68)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The big-hitting South African has emerged as one of LIV's strongest players with two tournament wins over the last two seasons.

He was in contention after 54-holes at the International Series Philippines last week before a costly final round 75 dropped him back to T20th.

Burmester surprisingly misses the weekend in Hong Kong after a slow start, with a one-over-par 71 on Thursday when many players were going low. He fought back with a 68 in round two but finished three strokes shy of the cut mark after two days.

Martin Kaymer: -1 (67-72)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaymer came out of the blocks fast on Thursday to reach five-under-par after 11 holes, which included an eagle 2 on the 1st hole, but two late bogeys pegged him back.

The Cleeks GC captain then dropped back even further in round two, where he double-bogeyed the 1st and made two further bogeys on the front nine to card a disappointing 72.

Wade Ormsby: +1 (70-69)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Hong Kong Open champion Wade Ormsby is another surprise name to miss the cut.

The Australian, who also missed the cut badly last week in the Philippines, had a unique first round with 18 consecutive pars.

He had put himself in great position in the International Series Rankings after winning his fifth Asian Tour title at the Jakarta International Championship earlier this month so back-to-back missed cuts is both a surprise and a big disappointment for him.

He will hope to rebound in Singapore next week and then in Saudi in the International Series finale.

Ollie Schniederjans: +1 (69-72)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Ormsby, Schniederjans had been in great position in the rankings after winning the International Series India earlier in the season.

He has now also missed two consecutive cuts in what is a big blow for his LIV Golf hopes following rounds of 69 and 72 in Hong Kong.

He made seven birdies and an eagle in a very mixed 36 holes, which also included seven bogeys and a triple.

Taichi Kho: +5 (77-68)

(Image credit: The International Series)

Hong Kong's own Tachi Kho is another surprise name to miss the cut this week at Fanling.

The home hero is an ambassador for the club and has an Asian Tour victory on the course but a seven-over 77 on Thursday all-but ended his hopes of making the weekend, let alone challenge for the title.

He rebounded with a solid 68 (-2) on Friday but still fell nine stroke shy of the cut mark.