Amid all the talk of an identity crisis and faded prestige, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth are amongst the players for whom a PGA Championship title would mean the world. As the besieged major returns to Aronimink Golf Club for the first time since 1962, we have all the info on how to watch PGA Championship 2026 online and on TV.

Scheffler, who captured the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time last year, is not just aiming to become only the third player, following Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, to go back-to-back, but also to end an unprecedented three-tournament streak of solo runner-up finishes. Despite six top-five finishes this season, he's yet to add to the American Express title he won back in January.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is playing with house money after his successful Masters defence. Going back-to-back in majors certainly isn't beyond the realms of imagination. Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick are the two hottest players in golf right now, having triumphed at the Cadillac and Players, and the Zurich Classic, RBC Heritage and Valspar, respectively.

Incidentally, they both missed out on PGA Championship glory in agonising fashion four years ago, Young courtesy of a late double-bogey and Fitzpatrick thanks to a disastrous final round. One thing the Englishman has that the American doesn't however, is a major title under his belt. The PGA Championship, conversely, is the only thing standing between Spieth and a Grand Slam.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch PGA Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the PGA Championship 2026 for free? Yes. While the tournament is behind a paywall, free trials in the US means you can watch the PGA Championship at no cost. YouTube TV (10-days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days) both carry ESPN and CBS, which you will need to watch each day of the PGA Championship. Abroad? You can unlock your free trials for the second major of the season using NordVPN (75% off).

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (May 14) Round 1 12pm–7pm (ESPN); 7pm–8pm (ESPN2) Fri (May 15) Round 2 12pm–8pm ET (ESPN) Sat (May 16) Round 3 10am–1pm (ESPN); 1pm–7pm (CBS & Paramount+) Sun (May 17) Round 4 10am–1pm (ESPN); 1pm–7pm (CBS & Paramount+)

Watch PGA Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for PGA Championship is spread across ESPN Select, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS. The full TV schedule is listed just above.

The opening two rounds go out on ESPN and ESPN Unlimited, with limited coverage on ESPN2. ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited are also showing Featured Holes 15, 16 & 17 and Featured Groups across all four days.

The final two rounds are on CBS and its streaming platform Paramount+, with early coverage on ESPN.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the entirety of PGA Championship 2026 via a cable alternative that carries ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS. DirecTV Stream (free trial), YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu+Live TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial) are the best options.

Another good way to access CBS's coverage is via a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($13.99/month).

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch PGA Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the PGA Championship this week, with linear coverage available via TSN3 and TSN4.

All of the action, plus Featured Holes and Featured Groups coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month, rising to $80 for the year.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch PGA Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round 1

Times in EDT

1st Tee

6:45am: Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin

6:56am: Francisco Bide, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

7:07am: Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard

7:18am: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo

7:29am: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty

7:40am: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger

7:51am: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English

8:02am: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren

8:13am: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan

8:24am: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington

8:35am: Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa

8:46am: Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune

8:57am: Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker

12:15pm: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg

12:26pm: Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria

12:37pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:48pm: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink

12:59pm: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa

1:10pm: Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley

1:21pm: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger

1:32pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry

1:43pm: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood

1:54pm: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas

2:05pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

2:16pm: Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet

2:27pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan

10th Tee

6:50am: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy

7:01am: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith

7:12am: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann

7:23am: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt

7:34am: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns

7:45am: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

7:56am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala

8:07am: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith

8:18am: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

8:29am: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

8:40am: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

8:51am: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy

9:02am: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora

12:10pm: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson

12:21pm: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky

12:32pm: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis

12:43pm: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace

12:54pm: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley

1:05pm: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker

1:16pm: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith

1:27pm: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody

1:38pm: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:49pm: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers

2:00pm: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki

2:11pm: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp

2:22pm: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman

▶︎ Read More: PGA Championship 2026 tips

PGA Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 14th May – Round One:

US (ET): 6.45am-8pm (ESPN Select) / 12pm–7pm (ESPN), 7pm–8pm (ESPN2)

UK (BST): 12.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): 8.45pm–9am (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo)

Canada (ET): From 7am (TSN4)