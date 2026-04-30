Scottie Scheffler has been paired with Cameron Young for the opening two rounds of the Cadillac Championship, which sees PGA Tour golf return to Trump National Doral for the first time in a decade. As the fifth of eight Signature Events on the calendar in 2026, it's drawn a stellar field, which also includes world No.5 Justin Rose and No.6 Collin Morikawa.

Cadillac Championship 2026 key information • Dates: April 30 – May 3, 2026 • Venue: Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Cadillac Championship is technically a new event – the only one on the 2026 calendar – though the venue formerly known as the Doral Country Club had previously hosted PGA Tour events each year from 1962 to 2016, most recently the WGC-Cadillac Championship. Its winner, Adam Scott, could be worth keeping an eye on this weekend.

Following a month of near-misses, including runner-up finishes at the Masters and RBC Heritage, Scheffler arrives doubly determined to secure his second title of 2026 at the eighth time of asking. Young, meanwhile, won the Players Championship on his last Florida outing, only for his Masters near-miss to be compounded by a poor showing in South Carolina.

Despite dealing with chronic back pain, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Morikawa is playing brilliantly. He scored T7s at both the Masters and Genesis Invitational, fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T4 at the RBC Heritage. Alex Fitzpatrick is stepping out of his brother's shadow for his maiden Signature Event appearance.

There's no cut, and the winner is playing for a $3.6 million share of the £20 million purse, plus 700 FedEx points.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch Cadillac Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (Apr 30) Round 1 3pm–7pm (Golf Channel) Fri (May 1) Round 2 3pm–7pm ET (Golf Channel) Sat (May 2) Round 3 12pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+) Sun (May 3) Round 4 12pm–3pm (Golf Channel); 3pm–6pm (CBS & Paramount+)

Watch Cadillac Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Cadillac Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for Cadillac Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available throughout the Cadillac Championship with full-day streaming coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, and morning-to-early-afternoon coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 before CBS takes over the weekend broadcast.

The Golf Channel is also showing action from the first two days, as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 8pm-11pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($13.99/month).

You can find the full TV schedule above.

Sling TV is a great way to catch the Cadillac Championship action on Golf Channel. Your best option is the Sling Blue plan, plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination also gives you NBC, Fox and ABC in select cities. Pricing starts at around $56.99 per month for the Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.

How to watch Cadillac Championship 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch Cadillac Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Cadillac Championship 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the Cadillac Championship this week, with linear coverage available via TSN3 and TSN4.

All of the action, plus Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Cadillac Championship 2026 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch Cadillac Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Round 1

Times in EDT

8.40am: Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers

8.50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley

9am: Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

9.10am: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

9.20am: Matt McCarty, David Lipsky

9.30am: Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9.45am: Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody

9.55am: Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im

10.05am: JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin

10.15am: Brian Harman, Harris English

10.25am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall

10.35am: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo

10.50am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

11am: Justin Rose, Adam Scott

11.10am: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

11.20am: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

11.30am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith

11.40am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley

11.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12.05am: Michael Kim, Austin Smotherman

12.15pm: Max Homa, Max Greyserman

12.25pm: Ryan Fox, Alex Noren

12.35pm: JT Poston, Jake Knapp

12.45pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Chandler Blanchet

1pm: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.20pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nico Echavarria

1.30pm: Corey Conners, Michael Thorbjornsen

1.40pm: Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim

1.50pm: Andrew Novak, Sam Burns

2.05pm: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama

2.15pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

2.25pm: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

2.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry

2.45pm: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

2.55pm: Brian Campbell, Sam Stevens

▶︎ Read More: Cadillac Championship 2026 tips

Cadillac Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 30th April – Round One:

US (ET): 8.30am-7pm (ESPN Select) / 3pm–7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): 10.30pm–9am (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo)

Canada (ET): From 8.30am (TSN+)