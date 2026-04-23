How To Watch The Chevron Championship 2026 For Free: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

It's time for the first women's Major of 2026 and in this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch The Chevron Championship, including live streams and TV broadcasts, and potentially for free, from wherever you are in the world.

The Chevron Championship 2026 key information • Dates: April 23–26, 2026 • Venue: Memorial Park, Houston, Texas, USA. • TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Free stream: LPGA (geo-restricted to countries without an official broadcaster) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The first women’s Major of 2026 takes place this week in Texas at its new home of Memorial Park, long-time host of the PGA Tour’s Houston Open.

Last year’s Championship saw a five-way playoff, the largest in an LPGA Major, between Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo. Saigo, who won on the first extra hole, is aiming to become the first defending champion to win since Annika Sörenstam in 2002. But she has been in poor form this year, particularly on the greens, missing the cut in her last two events and not cracking the top 20 in the other three.

In contrast, 2024 winner and world number two Nelly Korda has a win and three runner-up finishes from her past four events.

World No. 1 for the past 37 weeks, Jeeno Thitikul is looking for her first win of the season and her first Major title.

Australian Hannah Green comes into the tournament in red-hot form, on the back of a win last week, her fourth since the start of March. Two of these victories have been on the LPGA Tour and two in Australia.

Read on for Golf Monthly’s guide on how to watch The Chevron Championship, with details of free streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Are there any free live streams for The Chevron Championship?

Live streaming of the 2026 Chevron Championship is available for free on the LPGA video channel.

✈️ Overseas right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Chevron Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Chevron Championship in the US

There are a few options for watching The Chevron Championship in the US, with NBC, The Golf Channel and Peacock streaming platform sharing coverage.

The opening three rounds of The Chevron Championship will go out on The Golf Channel, while the weekend rounds will be shown on NBC, with a simulcast available on Peacock.

NBC has upgraded its broadcast for 2026 with many more cameras and drones, and with enhanced TrackMan shot tracing.

NBC is available on cable TV plans in select major markets, as is The Golf Channel. No cable? No problem. There are plenty of good 'cord-cutting' streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online. Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for packages to which you can add the Sports Extra add-on at $11 to get the Golf Channel.

The Chevron Championship TV Timings Thursday, April 23: 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday April 24: 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 25: 1pm–3pm (NBC/Peacock), 3pm–6pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday, April 26: 1.30pm–2pm (Peacock); 2pm–5.30pm (NBC/Peacock)

You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is only for cable customers who log in with their cable credentials.

The third and fourth rounds, on April 25 and 26, will go out live on the main NBC channel. These broadcasts will be available on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 per month or $109.99 a year for options that include live sport.

Watch The Chevron Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch The Chevron Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

The Chevron Championship Timings (UK) Thursday, April 23: 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday April 24: 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7.30pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, April 25: 6pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 8.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, April 26: 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 7.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £27.99 per month.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch The Chevron Championship in Canada

In Canada, The Chevron Championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

How to watch The Chevron Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Chevron Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free or $1 trial available.

The Chevron Championship: watch around the world

Chevron Championship: First Round Selected Tee Times

Times in CDT (BST).

7.51am (1.51pm): Lindy Duncan, Carlota Ciganda, Aditi Ashok

Lindy Duncan, Carlota Ciganda, Aditi Ashok 8.03am (2.03pm): Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, Ariya Jutanugarn

Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, Ariya Jutanugarn 8.15am (2.15pm): Hannah Green, Hyo Joo Kim, Charley Hull

Hannah Green, Hyo Joo Kim, Charley Hull 8.27am (2.27pm) : Maja Stark, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita

: Maja Stark, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita 8.39am (2.39pm): Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko 8.39am (2.39pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee

Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee 1.15pm (7.15pm): PM Lauren Coughlin, Lottie Woad, Chizzy Iwai

PM Lauren Coughlin, Lottie Woad, Chizzy Iwai 1.27pm (7.27pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

Brooke M. Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin 1.39pm (7.39pm): Mao Saigo, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu

Format

The Chevron Championship is a 72-hole strokeplay event. A halfway cut will be made with the top 65 and ties going through to the final two rounds. In the event of a play-off, it will be conducted as a sudden-death one.

Chevron Championship: TV schedule and timings

Thursday 23rd April – Round One:

• US (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel Canada)

• UK (GMT): 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am–5am (Friday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Friday 24th April – Round Two:

• US (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel)

• Canada (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel Canada)

• UK (GMT): 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7.30pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-5am (Saturday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Saturday 25th April – Round Three:

• US (ET): 1pm–3pm (NBC/Peacock), 3pm–6pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 3pm–6pm (Golf Channel Canada)

• UK (GMT): 6pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 8.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 4am–8am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Sunday 26th April – Round Four:

• US (ET): 1.30pm–2pm (Peacock); 2pm–5.30pm (NBC/Peacock)

• UK (GMT): 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 7.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 4am–8am (Monday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)