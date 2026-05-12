PGA Championship Weather 2026: Day-By-Day Forecast For Aronimink

Aronimink Golf Club hosts the 2026 PGA Championship and the course is looking stunning after closing for play all the way back in November.

The famous Donald Ross design on the outskirts of Philadelphia hosts the championship for just the second time after Gary Player's 1962 triumph. It's a tricky parkland layout that plays to a par 70, but what will conditions be like this week?

In short, the weather looks good and favorable for the 2026 PGA Championship.

It isn't going to be extremely hot and sunny and there may be a few showers prior to the action getting underway, but overall it should be favorable.

Let's take a day-by-day look...

PGA Championship 2026 weather forecast at Aronimink

Tuesday May 12 - Practice day

Tuesday is set to be mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain, which will allow the course to continue firming up for the championship.

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Wednesday May 12 - Practice day

The final practice day could be a little wet and even see a little disruption later in the day with scattered showers and possibly even some lightning expected in the evening. Depending on the levels of rain, currently expected at less than 0.25", it may well lead to a soft course for round one and result in low scores.

Thursday May 13 - Round one

The course may be on the soft side on Thursday and there is a 35% chance of rain, although less than 0.10" is forecast. Temperatures will get up to around 68 fahrenheit, with winds at 8-14mph and gusts of 22mph from the NW.

Friday May 14 - Round two

From here on in, there *should* be no rain. The temperature will be fairly mild around the 69F mark on Friday, with similar winds to the opening round.

Saturday May 15 - Round three

We're set for a beautiful weekend in Pennsylvania with temperatures rising to 77F on Saturday and winds of 8-14mph, gusting to 22mph, from the W to SW. The course should be firming up and rain probability stands at just 10%.

Sunday May 16 - Final round

Sunday's final round will feature the hottest temperatures, with up to 83F expected. Winds will be from the west at a steady 8-12mph with gusts of up to 20mph. Rain probability is currently just 15% so we should have a beautiful Sunday and a nice, firm course to really challenge the leaders coming down the stretch.