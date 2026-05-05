PGA Championship Field 2026: Who’s Confirmed For Aronimink?
All but two of the names for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink have been confirmed, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler
The second men’s Major of the year, the PGA Championship, is a little more than a week away.
In 2026, the tournament comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for just the second time in the tournament’s history, after Gary Player won the event at the venue in 1962.
That was the 44th edition of the tournament, but this year, it will be played for the 108th time.
The PGA Championship is widely accepted as having the strongest field in golf, while it is the only one of the four Majors that doesn’t feature amateurs.
Instead, a mixture of talent, including the best players the current era has to offer, former winners of the event and PGA professionals, all feature in a field of 156 - the largest of all the Majors.
All but two of the players in the field have been confirmed, with two spots reserved for the winners of this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic and Truist Championship.
The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, who, a year ago, beat Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley by five shots at Quail Hollow.
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Scheffler is having another good season, albeit with more runner-up finishes than he would prefer, including at The Masters, and he will be determined to lift the Wanamaker Trophy once again on Sunday evening.
The player who edged out Scheffler at Augusta National was Rory McIlroy, who is in the hunt for his third PGA Championship title.
While both players will be fancied to do well, they won't have it all their own way, with the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, who has three PGA Tour wins this season, Players Champion Cameron Young and Xander Schaffele, who won the event in 2024, also in the field.
Other former champions to look out for include three-time winner Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, who has won the tournament twice, and Collin Morikawa.
One player we haven’t seen much of in 2026 so far is Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest winner of a men’s Major in history in 2021 when, at the age of 50, he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
He has only made one appearance so far in 2026 because of a family health matter, but he remains in the field despite missing LIV Golf Virginia the week beforehand.
Other big names from LIV Golf to look out for include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson, who has received a special invitation.
Among the other big PGA Tour stars are Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.
A total of 20 club pros made it in the field via the PGA Professional Championship, which was held at Bandon Dunes in April. One is winner Jesse Droemer, while 2023 hero Michael Block, who finished T15 at Oak Hill, appears in the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
One player who isn't in the field despite being eligible is four-time winner Tiger Woods, who is taking an indefinite break from golf following a car crash in March.
Below is the confirmed field for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.
PGA Championship 2026 Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Angel Ayora
- Derek Berg
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Francisco Bide
- Chandler Blanchet
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Michael Brennan
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Daniel Brown
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Bryce Fisher
- Steven Fisk
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Rickie Fowler
- Chris Gabriele
- Mark Geddes
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Max Greyserman
- Jordan Gumberg
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Zach Haynes
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Ian Holt
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Austin Hurt
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Casey Jarvis
- Dustin Johnson
- Jared Jones
- Kota Kaneko
- Michael Katrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Ben Kern
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- David Lipsky
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Paul McClure
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- John Parry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- Ben Polland
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- David Puig
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Davis Riley
- Adrien Saddier
- Garrett Sapp
- Jayden Schaper
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Andy Sullivan
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Välimäki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Ryan Vermeer
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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