PGA Championship Field 2026: Who’s Confirmed For Aronimink?

The second men’s Major of the year, the PGA Championship, is a little more than a week away.

In 2026, the tournament comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for just the second time in the tournament’s history, after Gary Player won the event at the venue in 1962.

That was the 44th edition of the tournament, but this year, it will be played for the 108th time.

The PGA Championship is widely accepted as having the strongest field in golf, while it is the only one of the four Majors that doesn’t feature amateurs.

Instead, a mixture of talent, including the best players the current era has to offer, former winners of the event and PGA professionals, all feature in a field of 156 - the largest of all the Majors.

All but two of the players in the field have been confirmed, with two spots reserved for the winners of this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic and Truist Championship.

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, who, a year ago, beat Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley by five shots at Quail Hollow.

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Scheffler is having another good season, albeit with more runner-up finishes than he would prefer, including at The Masters, and he will be determined to lift the Wanamaker Trophy once again on Sunday evening.

The player who edged out Scheffler at Augusta National was Rory McIlroy, who is in the hunt for his third PGA Championship title.

Rory McIlroy is looking for his third PGA Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

While both players will be fancied to do well, they won't have it all their own way, with the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, who has three PGA Tour wins this season, Players Champion Cameron Young and Xander Schaffele, who won the event in 2024, also in the field.

Other former champions to look out for include three-time winner Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, who has won the tournament twice, and Collin Morikawa.

One player we haven’t seen much of in 2026 so far is Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest winner of a men’s Major in history in 2021 when, at the age of 50, he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

He has only made one appearance so far in 2026 because of a family health matter, but he remains in the field despite missing LIV Golf Virginia the week beforehand.

Other big names from LIV Golf to look out for include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson, who has received a special invitation.

John Rahm was runner-up to Scheffler a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the other big PGA Tour stars are Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

A total of 20 club pros made it in the field via the PGA Professional Championship, which was held at Bandon Dunes in April. One is winner Jesse Droemer, while 2023 hero Michael Block, who finished T15 at Oak Hill, appears in the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

One player who isn't in the field despite being eligible is four-time winner Tiger Woods, who is taking an indefinite break from golf following a car crash in March.

Below is the confirmed field for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.

PGA Championship 2026 Field