Truist Championship Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Here are the final round tee times at the 2026 Truist Championship as Alex Fitzpatrick takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday's Signature Event at Quail Hollow
It's been a wild six weeks or so for Alex Fitzpatrick, but it could be about to move to another level entirely if the Englishman can convert his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour into a victory.
The younger brother of 2022 US Open winner and Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick currently heads the Truist Championship by a single stroke from Kristoffer Reitan, with former Wake Forest teammate Cameron Young a shot further back still with 18 holes to play.
A win would be Fitzpatrick's third in four starts, following on from his Hero Indian Open success on the DP World Tour at the end of March and his team success alongside his older sibling a fortnight ago.
In between, Fitzpatrick made his first PGA Tour start as a full member and finished T9th at the Cadillac Championship - another Signature Event.
This Sunday's final round will be different to all of the others, though, with no one else to lean on and the financial incentive being considerably higher.
Fitzpatrick's final-round playing partner, Reitan, has also never won a PGA Tour event and will undoubtedly face plenty of nerves before and during the pair's 1:45pm ET starting time.
Elsewhere, Young is becoming very accustomed to putting himself into contention and will likely enjoy the challenge of chasing down the two front-runners once he starts 10 minutes earlier. Young is paired with another huge driver of the ball in Nicolai Hojgaard.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood go off together in a Ryder Cup-themed group at 1:15pm ET while the clear pre-tournament favorite - Rory McIlroy - endured the ninth worst round of his career, statistically, on Saturday and will tee off alongside Akshay Bhatia at 10am ET.
Below is the full run of final round tee times and pairings at the 2026 Truist Championship.
TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
- 7:30am (12:30pm): Tom Hoge, Ryan Gerard
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:50am (12:50pm): Sam Burns, Sam Stevens
- 8:00am (1:00pm): Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox
- 8:10am (1:10pm): Denny McCarthy, Jason Day
- 8:20am (1:20pm): Sahith Theegala, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Webb Simpson, Brian Campbell
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Si Woo Kim, Xander Schauffele
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Pierceson Coody
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Justin Rose, Michael Kim
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Chandler Blanchet, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Alex Smalley, Brian Harman
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Viktor Hovland, Matt Wallace
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Alex Noren, Ricky Castillo
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Andrew Putnam
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Adam Scott, Andrew Novak
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Tony Finau, Harris English
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Jordan Spieth, Nico Echavarria
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Corey Conners
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): J.T. Poston, Gary Woodland
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Ludvig Aberg, Bud Cauley
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Chris Gotterup, Lucas Glover
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Harry Hall, David Lipsky
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Matt McCarty
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Sungjae Im, JJ Spaun
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Cameron Young, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Kristoffer Reitan
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.