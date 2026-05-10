Truist Championship Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

It's been a wild six weeks or so for Alex Fitzpatrick, but it could be about to move to another level entirely if the Englishman can convert his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour into a victory.

The younger brother of 2022 US Open winner and Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick currently heads the Truist Championship by a single stroke from Kristoffer Reitan, with former Wake Forest teammate Cameron Young a shot further back still with 18 holes to play.

A win would be Fitzpatrick's third in four starts, following on from his Hero Indian Open success on the DP World Tour at the end of March and his team success alongside his older sibling a fortnight ago.

In between, Fitzpatrick made his first PGA Tour start as a full member and finished T9th at the Cadillac Championship - another Signature Event.

This Sunday's final round will be different to all of the others, though, with no one else to lean on and the financial incentive being considerably higher.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick's final-round playing partner, Reitan, has also never won a PGA Tour event and will undoubtedly face plenty of nerves before and during the pair's 1:45pm ET starting time.

Elsewhere, Young is becoming very accustomed to putting himself into contention and will likely enjoy the challenge of chasing down the two front-runners once he starts 10 minutes earlier. Young is paired with another huge driver of the ball in Nicolai Hojgaard.

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Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood go off together in a Ryder Cup-themed group at 1:15pm ET while the clear pre-tournament favorite - Rory McIlroy - endured the ninth worst round of his career, statistically, on Saturday and will tee off alongside Akshay Bhatia at 10am ET.

Below is the full run of final round tee times and pairings at the 2026 Truist Championship.

TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (BST)