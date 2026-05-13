'We Have A Great Identity' - PGA Of America CEO Pushes Back On Potential Changes To PGA Championship
PGA of America CEO Terry Clark has pushed back on suggestions that changes need to be made to the PGA Championship to strengthen its identity
Not for the first time in recent years, the PGA Championship is in the spotlight because of a perceived lack of identity.
While some elements set the event apart from the other three men’s Majors, including the historic Wanamaker Trophy, the strength of field and the 20 club pros who compete each year, many feel it trails The Masters, the US Open and The Open in many areas, not least its identity.
However, during the PGA of America’s pre-tournament press conference at Aronimink Golf Club, recently appointed CEO Terry Clark pushed back on the suggestion that potential changes were necessary.
Before the PGA Championship moved from its position as the final Major of the year in August to the second in the schedule in May, its tagline was Glory’s Last Shot.
Some, including two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy, believe switching it back to its original position would help strengthen its identity.
Clark, who took up the CEO role in March, is not among them, and he explained why he thinks the May slot is good for the tournament.
He said: "One of the things I've tried to do is ask all the questions. What works? What doesn't? What do you wish would happen? I've done that not just inside our organization, but to players, to some of our partners across, some of our sponsors, and really taking that in.
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"At times I actually think people have looked at that as I'm pushing to try to change something. No, I'm trying to gather as much information and figure out what really can be better about it.
“Specifically to the date, I've heard that from a lot of people.
“Some people really believe, gosh, you had an identity tied to August, and that's different. Well, I actually think your identity is tied more than to just time, and we talked about some of those elements there.
“I really think we've got a strong position in May. Certainly, I'm always going to look at what could make us better, but not actively looking at should we look and move this to later or back to August.
"I think we have a great slot. I think we can stand out in a window of it's nice when you get the monthlies around the Majors. I really believe that there's a unique spot that we sit. I like that we don't have to think about changes for the Olympic years.”
He added: “I don't see that as one I'm really pushing on a change right now.”
Clark held the press conferene alongside long-standing PGA of American COO Kerry Haigh, and he agreed, pointing to the less severe weather conditions typically found in May as an advantage.
He said: “It's certainly a lot more temperate, a lot more enjoyable for spectators and the experience for everyone involved."
He also thinks its position in May helps with timing between Majors, adding: “So May is a great date to launch the season. It's five weeks after Augusta. There's a nice pacing for the Majors.
"In truth, there's maybe some other events around us that have also caused that compaction. But as Terry said, I think we're very - we like the May date, and it seems agronomically to be working very well.”
Another suggestion to strengthen the PGA Tour’s identity is to take it to territories outside the US, but again, Clark pushed back on the proposal.
He said: “It's another question that we've been getting a little bit this week.
“I don't see that being a real focus as far as right now. It's not something that I really looked at and discussed.
"I think we have a great identity, and that identity tied to those venues here, we have plenty of opportunity to establish that identity as part in this country.
“So I don't look at something like that as something I'm really focused on right now."
Clark did offer a hint that it could be considered in the future, although he stressed it's not on his agenda at present.
He said: "I never say never because we're always trying to improve what we do, but I wouldn't put that as high priority at this point.”
What do you think? Are Clark and Haigh correct to push back on suggestions the PGA Championship needs to change? Let us know in the comments.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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