'We Have A Great Identity' - PGA Of America CEO Pushes Back On Potential Changes To PGA Championship

Not for the first time in recent years, the PGA Championship is in the spotlight because of a perceived lack of identity.

While some elements set the event apart from the other three men’s Majors, including the historic Wanamaker Trophy, the strength of field and the 20 club pros who compete each year, many feel it trails The Masters, the US Open and The Open in many areas, not least its identity.

However, during the PGA of America’s pre-tournament press conference at Aronimink Golf Club, recently appointed CEO Terry Clark pushed back on the suggestion that potential changes were necessary.

Before the PGA Championship moved from its position as the final Major of the year in August to the second in the schedule in May, its tagline was Glory’s Last Shot.

Some, including two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy, believe switching it back to its original position would help strengthen its identity.

Clark, who took up the CEO role in March, is not among them, and he explained why he thinks the May slot is good for the tournament.

He said: "One of the things I've tried to do is ask all the questions. What works? What doesn't? What do you wish would happen? I've done that not just inside our organization, but to players, to some of our partners across, some of our sponsors, and really taking that in.

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"At times I actually think people have looked at that as I'm pushing to try to change something. No, I'm trying to gather as much information and figure out what really can be better about it.

“Specifically to the date, I've heard that from a lot of people.

Rory McIlroy believes the PGA Championship's identity would be made stronger by returning to its August slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Some people really believe, gosh, you had an identity tied to August, and that's different. Well, I actually think your identity is tied more than to just time, and we talked about some of those elements there.

“I really think we've got a strong position in May. Certainly, I'm always going to look at what could make us better, but not actively looking at should we look and move this to later or back to August.

"I think we have a great slot. I think we can stand out in a window of it's nice when you get the monthlies around the Majors. I really believe that there's a unique spot that we sit. I like that we don't have to think about changes for the Olympic years.”

He added: “I don't see that as one I'm really pushing on a change right now.”

Clark held the press conferene alongside long-standing PGA of American COO Kerry Haigh, and he agreed, pointing to the less severe weather conditions typically found in May as an advantage.

Kerry Haigh doesn't see a need to make changes to the PGA Championship either (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “It's certainly a lot more temperate, a lot more enjoyable for spectators and the experience for everyone involved."

He also thinks its position in May helps with timing between Majors, adding: “So May is a great date to launch the season. It's five weeks after Augusta. There's a nice pacing for the Majors.

"In truth, there's maybe some other events around us that have also caused that compaction. But as Terry said, I think we're very - we like the May date, and it seems agronomically to be working very well.”

Kerry Haigh believes the PGA Championship taking place in May is better for fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another suggestion to strengthen the PGA Tour’s identity is to take it to territories outside the US, but again, Clark pushed back on the proposal.

He said: “It's another question that we've been getting a little bit this week.

“I don't see that being a real focus as far as right now. It's not something that I really looked at and discussed.

"I think we have a great identity, and that identity tied to those venues here, we have plenty of opportunity to establish that identity as part in this country.

“So I don't look at something like that as something I'm really focused on right now."

Clark did offer a hint that it could be considered in the future, although he stressed it's not on his agenda at present.

He said: "I never say never because we're always trying to improve what we do, but I wouldn't put that as high priority at this point.”

What do you think? Are Clark and Haigh correct to push back on suggestions the PGA Championship needs to change? Let us know in the comments.