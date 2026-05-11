PGA Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Recent Winner Is Perfect Fit For Aronimink Golf Club

Exactly one month on from the McIlroy's historic victory at Augusta National, the unrelenting train of top tier golf continues to chug on - with its next stop being Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

I feel like the PGA Championship has lost its identity in recent years - as I eluded to on this week's episode of Tour Issue (which you can watch below) - but that doesn't mean I am not excited for the second Men's major of the season.

One of the aspects I am most looking forward to is seeing Aronimink Golf Club, which hasn't hosted a PGA Championship since Gary Player won there in 1962, mainly because it's a Donald Ross design - and I love the test posed by Ross courses.

After analysing the strong PGA Championship field for 2026, including the club pros teeing it up this week, and following some interesting trends, I have now finalised my best bets for the week - including a recent winner that I believe has a great chance of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday...

PGA Championship Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

While we knew plenty about last week's venue, Aronimink is one that hasn't been seen on the PGA Tour since 2018 - when it hosted the BMW Championship.

What we do know is that this expected to be a typical Major test, rewarding length off the tee, elite ball striking and a sharp short game.

This won't be a bomb and gauge, however, as players will need to exercise caution when pulling the driver as strategically placed bunkering will penalise poor shots (and decisions).

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The key stats for success here are strong approach play from 200+ yards, an ability to expertly scramble from the sand, putting prowess on the tricky 'Ross-style' pedastal greens and of course limiting the number of bogeys on the card.

Interestingly, there are also some great course correlations which can be helpful when searching for a winner.

East Lake Golf Club and Pinehurst No.2 are perhaps the most relevant, but I'd also be looking at putting performances at Sedgefield Country Club and Detroit Golf Club when making your selections.

The profile of a winner will be someone who can take on the bunkers with length off the tee, but is strategic and accurate with driver in hand, plus an ability to hit the appropriate quadrants of these difficult greens to avoid the need to scramble too often.

Cameron Young

Bryson DeChambeau

Ludvig Aberg

Chris Gotterup

Min Woo Lee

Nick Taylor

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bazza's Best Bets

I backed Cam Young when he won two weeks ago and I am on him again this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Cameron Young To Win @ BetMGM

Cameron Young fits the bill perfectly here. He arrives at Aronimink in great form, with two wins, a third place finish and a top-10 in his last five starts.

Young has also stepped up on the Major stage recently, finishing 3rd at The Masters last month and 4th at the US Open in 2025.

The Players Champion has played Donald Ross designed golf courses incredibly well in his career so far, winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield and coming second at the Rocket Classic - hosted at Detroit Golf Club.

Young is a premium ball striker with plenty of length, so can take on the bunkers that many will struggle to navigate, but as well as ranking 2nd for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green he also ranks in the top-10 for SG: Around The Green and in the top-30 for SG: Putting.

He will win a Major soon and this test is set up to suit him perfectly - so I couldn't be higher on his chances this week.

Next Best: Bryson DeChambeau To Win @ BetMGM

It's hard to know what sort of Bryson we are going to get this week, with all the noise surrounding LIV Golf at the moment, but if the Major champion that we have seen in recent years arrives at Aronimink he could be a great pick this week.

DeChambeau won the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 (a Donald Ross design) but he has also won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club and has strong course form at East Lake.

His length of the tee, like Cameron Young, will give him a distinct advantage, but his ability to work out how to navigage Donald Ross green complexes is also a distinct advantage to the Crushers GC captain.

DeChambeau has won twice on LIV already this season, and finished well in Virginia last week, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him contend on the Major stage once again.

Bryson DeChambeau has already won a Major on a Donald Ross golf course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip 1: Tyrrell Hatton To Win @ BetMGM

Sticking to the narrative around players who play Donald Ross designs well (stay with me - it's my theme of the week), Tyrrell Hatton looks to be great value.

Hatton has a top-8 finish in his career at Sedgefield, Detroit and East Lake, plus he is one of the world's best ball strikers on his day.

The Englishman's stock has been rising in Majors over the past year or so, finishing in the top-15 in four of his last five.

He finished in the top-4 in the most recent Masters Tournament and the 2025 US Open, so I believe he is working out how to get it done in Majors and I could certainly see a player with his skillset lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Value Tip 2: Chris Gotterup To Win @ BetMGM

It looks as though a Major is on the career trajectory of Chris Gotterup, after impressing with four PGA Tour wins in quick succession, but I believe the PGA Championship could be the best chance for him to break his Major duck.

Gotterup is long off the tee and a great ball striker from tee to green, but his Major form coming into this event is also a cause for encouragement.

A 3rd place finish at the Open Championship and a pair of top-25s at the US Open and The Masters is impressive for someone at this stage of their career, so it's not out of the question for him to contend.

A top-10, top-20 and two top-25s in five starts recently suggests he is close to the sort of performances that secured him two PGA Tour titles in three starts at the beginning of 2026, so I can't really ignore him at this price.

Value Tip 3: Min Woo Lee To Win @ BetMGM

Min Woo Lee was runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2024 and finished in the top-25 at Pinehurst No.2 during the 2025 US Open - both held on Donald Ross design courses.

The Australian has three top-6 finishes this season, including a runner-up at Pebble Beach, and has back-to-back top-20 finishes on the two recent signature events on the PGA Tour.

Min Woo Lee also ranks 18th for SG: Tee To Green and 13th for driving distance in the field, so with a short game that can be super sharp when he is playing his best stuff I believe he has the skillset to compete at a big price.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Cameron Young To Win @ BetMGM

I tipped Young to win a Major very recently and I think his opportunity may well arrive this week.

You have to possess a high-quality all round game to do well at Aronimink with emphasis on distance off the tee, ball-striking and putting, and the World No.3 certainly fits the bill.

Plus, his correlating-course form is excellent with a win at the Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield Country Club) and plenty of success at other similar layouts.

Add in some sparkling recent form and it all adds up to someone with an excellent chance.

Pick Two: Rickie Fowler To Win @ BetMGM

Fowler is enjoying a purple patch which hopefully leads to a full season of top form (I want to see more Sunday Orange on TV) and that strong run of form has come at a great time.

His stats relating to approach play are as good as anyone on tour right now and he's putted brilliantly all season long.

With regular top-five finishes throughout his career at this kind of golf course, I'm backing Fowler to notch another at Aronimink.

Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Ludvig Aberg To Win @ BetMGM

I am going with two in-form Scandinavians this week, who may well be inspired by Kristoffer Reitan's superb Truist Championship win.

First up, Ludvig Aberg. The Swede is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world without a Major victory, and I feel he is going under the radar a little bit behind the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and Young.

Aberg has been in scintillating form this year with five top-tens from ten starts and his worst finish is 21st in his last seven tournaments. He threw the Players Championship away but has bounced back well after what was a difficult loss to take from having having the tournament in his hands with nine holes to play.

He has surprisingly gone MC-MC in his only two PGA Championship starts but I'm not reading much into that. He is gaining strokes in every category this season and is primed to become the second Swedish man to win a Major...hopefully.

Pick Two: Nicolai Hojgaard To Win @ BetMGM

We've known for many years that Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard were set to be superstars, but the pair haven't quite pushed on as soon I thought they would.

Nicolai is currently the more in-form Hojgaard twin and I like his chances for a breakout week after a brilliant start to the season. He has two runner-ups in his last five starts, including this past weekend at Quail Hollow, as well as T3, T4 and T6 finishes already in 2026.

Like Aberg, he is gaining strokes in every department, and he is 6th in Scoring Average on the PGA Tour for the season so far.

If he can keep this form up, he could well find himself in the mix on Sunday. A good each-way or top-10 pick and perhaps even a 'surprise' winner.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record