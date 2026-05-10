One Of Rory's Worst Rounds Ever, Cam Smith Hires New Swing Coach And Truist Challenger Shares How He Nearly Missed Event: This Week(end) In Golf

This Weekend In Golf: Our snapshot look at the biggest stories in professional golf and other key details you need to know over Saturday and Sunday's play.

It's been another incredibly busy couple of days in professional golf, with five high-profile tournaments taking place around the world.

The PGA Tour has the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic while the DP World Tour is running the Catalunya Championship.

LIV Golf's first US stop is almost at an end in Virginia and the LPGA Tour is set up for a thrilling finale at the Mizuho Americas Open.

With so much going on, it's easy to miss out on a number of interesting stories both on and away from the golf course. But fear not, because we've rounded up some of the best below for you to catch up on. Here they are below.

ONE OF RORY'S WORST-EVER ROUNDS

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Rory McIlroy and Quail Hollow appeared to be a match made in heaven based on past success, but the six-time Major winner's third round at the 2026 Truist Championship proved to be a real rough patch in the pair's relationship.

McIlroy lost a total of 5.29 strokes to the field in total on Saturday, made all the more remarkable by the fact he gained around a stroke to the field off the tee. The worst area of his game was around the green, where McIlroy lost 3.5 strokes to the field and was stone-dead last in that metric among the 72 players involved.

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Statistically, it was among the very worst rounds of McIlroy's pro career, with the Northern Irishman having completed 1,350 to this point.

McIlroy ultaimately shot a four-over-par 75 and dropped down the leaderboard to T37th heading into the final round, 13 strokes behind leader Alex Fitzpatrick.

REITAN ALMOST DIDN'T MAKE TRUIST FIELD

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Kristoffer Reitan heads into the final round of the Truist Championship just one stroke behind leader Alex Fitzpatrick. Coincidentally, it was also a single shot that gave Reitan this week's start.

The DP World Tour graduate has been in excellent form of late, highlighted by his T2nd result alongside Kristoffer Ventura at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and was in position to qualify for the fifth Signature Event of the season before a last-gasp double-bogey at the Cadillac Championship seven days ago.

The final member of the Aon Next 10 before that mistake, the Norwegian ultimately had Alex Smalley to thank for being switched to the Aon Swing 5 and booking his place in this $20 million event.

Explaining the situation after his Saturday 64 (-7), Reitan said: “On the 18th tee on Sunday last week I was not in the tournament this week.

“[But] because I made double and one more player bogeyed, [Alex] Smalley hopped up a couple spots on the leaderboard, which then put him in the Aon 10, which then put me in the Aon 5. It was a little bit mind blowing, but I'll take it.”

Reitan heads off in the final group alongside Fitzpatrick at 1:45pm ET on Sunday.

BALLESTER EQUALS LIV RECORD

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Josele Ballester might not win LIV Golf Virginia this week, such is the gap between the group in T3rd and the leading pair, but he will take immense confidence moving forward thanks to a simply stunning round on Saturday.

The young Spaniard fired a bogey-free 12-under total at Trump National DC to take him up to 13-under on the leaderboard - still eight shots back of Lucas Herbert and five of Sergio Garcia.

Ballester's day featured one eagle and ten birdies and ties the LIV record for the lowest-ever round (relative to par).

JOHN DALY WITHDRAWS

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John Daly withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational on Friday.

The two-time Major winner played just three holes before pulling out of the tournament which he won back in 2017 - his lone success on the senior circuit.

No official reason has been provided for Daly's early exit, but the 60-year-old has suffered with injuries over the past few years and has only made five starts in 2026.

CAM SMITH HIRES NEW COACH

NEW: My sources earlier this week told me that after struggling for form in the majors, Cam Smith has brought on Claude Harmon has his new swing coach. Unclear what role his long-time coach, Grant Field, will have going forward.May 9, 2026

It wouldn't be unfair to say Cameron Smith's career has quite panned out the way the Australian would have liked since joining LIV Golf, especially in the Majors, but the 2022 Open Championship winner is apparently making moves to correct his disappointing form.

Evin Priest is reporting Smith has brought Claude Harmon III on as a new swing coach, possibly replacing Grant Field who has worked with the Ripper GC captain for several years.

Further clarification on Smith's coaching set-up may arrive during next week's PGA Championship at Aronimink.

SUNGJAE IM'S RAGE-INDUCING BUNKER SHOT

😱🤯 Sungjae Im hit his bunker shot way too far and it bounced off of the grandstands… and then rolled back into the bunker pic.twitter.com/edE1ZZrIFkMay 9, 2026

Sungjae Im's short-game has largely been in a great place this week, but one particular shot from the sand really tested his mental fortitude after not quite panning out the way he'd hoped (and then some).

The rage-inducing moment arrived at the 15th hole when the South Korean landed in the front green-side bunker. Im caught his next shot a little too thin and it crashed off the grandstand behind the flag before barreling back down the green and trickling into the sand he still stood.

Im escaped with a bogey before another at the 17th dropped him out of the final group heading into today's final round.

Sungjae takes a dip ... and birdies 😮‍💨He sits T4 @TruistChamp. pic.twitter.com/UF7T1HxAgRMay 9, 2026

That wasn't the only highlight of Im's day, either, as the hole prior to his strange sand-based nightmare, the two-time PGA Tour winner made an outstanding birdie at Quail Hollow's driveable par-4 14th.

His drive stopped just shot of the water to the left of the green, but the next effort required Im to remove his left shoe while standing in the drink.

Gripping down on a wedge, he knocked it to eight feet and rolled in the birdie, proving the saying around no pictures on a scorecard to be kind of a shame on this occasion.

DON'T FORGET ABOUT JEENO

Jeeno Thitikul with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda returned to the World No.1 spot recently after three wins in quick succession, but the rival she displaced is apparently in no mood to go away any time soon.

Jeeno Thitikul is two shots clear at the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Classic - the tournament she won last year as well, albeit at a different course - and could well cut the gap to Korda if she hangs on.

Those immediately behind her are no joke, though, so Thitikul must prove her quality to see off the likes of Celine Boutier, Hye-Jin Choi, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin and Hannah Green.

KOEPKA FIRES LOWEST ROUND SINCE RETURN

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Brooks Koepka has a smile on his face again. The five-time Major winner came off the course on Saturday and admitted he is "the most excited I've been playing golf in a long, long time."

Perhaps the reason for Koepka's joy is the fact he's in contention at the Myrtle Beach Classic - the PGA Tour's opposite-field event - following his lowest round since leaving golf, a seven-under 64 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

A fine Moving Day has put Koepka in T7th with 18 holes to play, five strokes away from leader Mark Hubbard, and with a chance of a first outright PGA Tour victory since the 2021 WM Phoenix Open.

SNYMAN BAGS FIRST ASIAN TOUR WIN

It took 83 starts on the Asian Tour to get here… and it was worth the wait 🏆Soak it in, @iansnymangolf 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKPWCkBWnIMay 10, 2026

South Africa's Ian Snyman has finally landed his first Asian Tour victory at the 83rd time of asking, winning the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open by two strokes on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had picked up five wins on the Big Easy Tour in South Africa during his early days as a pro but had found crossing the line in front on the Asian Tour a little more difficult until this week.

Snyman produced only three bogeys to reach 15-under for the tournament and saw off Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente (67) and Hong Kong’s Matthew Cheung (68) courtesy of his own closing 69.

The South African has now climbed to No.3 in the Asian Tour Order of Merit and scooped $90,000 in prize money for his win.