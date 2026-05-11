The 20 Club Pros Playing In The 2026 PGA Championship

In recent years, the PGA Championship has received criticism, with some suggesting it lacks a clear identity.

However, there is one very significant characteristic that sets it apart not just from the three other men’s Majors, but any other event.

Unlike The Masters, the US Open, and The Open, the PGA Championship has no amateurs, although the field of 156 includes 20 PGA professionals.

Each of the club pros and teachers qualified for the tournament, which in 2026 comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, via the PGA Professional Championship.

This year, it was held at Bandon Dunes, where 312 professionals representing the 41 sections of the PGA of America battled it out over 72 holes for the chance to earn their place at the PGA Championship.

In 2026, Jesse Droemer of Riverbend Country Club defied brisk winds to take the honors with a two-under final round of 70, finishing on four-under to beat Ben Kern by one.

Jesse Droemer won the PGA Professional Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, he will line up at Aronimink for his third PGA Championship appearance.

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One player who has already played in the PGA Championship multiple times is Ryan Vermeer of Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

He will make his sixth appearance at the tournament in 2026, hoping to improve on his best finish so far, a T80 in 2019.

While Vermeer has an impressive haul of appearances to his name, no PGA professional in the field is more experienced - or high-profile - than Michael Block.

Michael Block will make his eighth PGA Championship appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, the club pro of Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, stunned the golf world by not only making the cut but by being firmly in contention for the title going into the final round.

Paired with two-time winner Rory McIlroy on the Sunday at Oak Hill, he eventually finished T15, but not before making a slam dunk hole-in-one at the 15th.

Having placed T10 to qualify, Block is playing in the Major for the eighth time in 2026, where he will be hoping for similar heroics.

Below are the 20 club pros who have qualified for Aronimink, along with details of their place of birth, home club and number of PGA Championship appearances.

The 20 Club Pros In The PGA Championship