How To Watch RBC Heritage 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Signature Event

The PGA Tour returns this week with the RBC Heritage following Rory McIlroy's Masters heroics last week. The now six-time major winner has opted out of this event, but we still have plenty to look forward to at Harbour Town Golf Links.

This four-round, no-cut event is now one of the signature stops on the PGA Tour, and you’d know it by the stacked field heading to South Carolina. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood are just some of the big names in the field.

The short, narrow course suits those of a shot-making persuasion, and players like Patrick Cantlay and Matthew Fitzpatrick will certainly fancy their chances on a layout that doesn’t tend to reward the big hitters. One of the leading iron players in the world, Collin Morikawa, is another name you would expect to see near the top of the leaderboard, especially after a solid week at Augusta suggesting he has overcome his back issues.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch RBC Heritage 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (Apr 16) Round 1 Golf Channel 2pm–6pm ET Fri (Apr 17) Round 2 Golf Channel 2pm–6pm ET Sat (Apr 18) Round 3 Golf Channel 1pm–3pm ET; CBS 3pm–6pm ET Sun (Apr 19) Round 4 Golf Channel 1pm–3pm ET; CBS 3pm–6pm ET

Watch RBC Heritage 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch RBC Heritage 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for RBC Heritage is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and CBS.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) is available throughout the RBC Heritage with full-day streaming coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, and morning-to-early-afternoon coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 before CBS takes over the weekend broadcast.

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from the first two days as well as early coverage on round 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($13.99/month).

How to watch RBC Heritage 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch RBC Heritage on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our exclusive How To Watch Golf In The UK page.

How to watch RBC Heritage 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada will show RBC Heritage this week with TSN3 and TSN4 the go to for linear coverage.

TSN+ prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan. But, to access the main channels you will need a CA$24.99/month plan.

How to watch RBC Heritage 2026 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch RBC Heritage on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round 1

Times in EDT (BST)

7:05am: David Lipsky, Chandler Blanchet

7:15am: Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith

7:25am: Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace

7:35am: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Smith

7:45am: Steven Fisk, JT Poston

7:55am: Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers

8:05am: Michael Brennan, Ryo Hisatsune

8:20am: Karl Vilips, Tom Hoge

8:30am: Min Woo Lee, Taylor Pendrith

8:40am: Matt McCarty, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:50am: Ryan Gerard, Tony Finau

9:00am: Harris English, Nick Taylor

9:10am: Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre

9:20am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

9:35am: JJ Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman

9:45am: Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka

9:55am: Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland

10:05am: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg

10:15am: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:25am: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

10:35am: Marco Penge, Johnny Keefer

10:50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Pierceson Coody

11:00am: Ryan Fox, Michael Kim

11:10am: William Mouw, Andrew Putnam

11:20am: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger

11:30am: Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

11:40am: Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler

11:50am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:05pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Wyndham Clark

12:15pm: Bud Cauley, Austin Smotherman

12:25pm: Ricky Castillo, Harry Hall

12:35pm: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim

12:45pm: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

12:55pm: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

1:05pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

1:20pm: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry

1:30pm: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley

1:40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

1:50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:00pm: Jake Knapp, Jason Day

2:10pm: Max Homa, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

▶︎ Read More: RBC Heritage 2026 tips

RBC Heritage 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 16th April – Round One:

US (ET): 2pm–6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12pm–11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): 4am–8am (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm–6pm (TSN)