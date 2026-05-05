Truist Championship 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Check out the pairings for the opening two rounds of the latest of the PGA Tour's Signature Events
The second consecutive Signature Event comes from Quail Hollow with the Truist Championship.
A year ago, the tournament came from Philadelphia Cricket Club because its regular veniue was being prepared for the PGA Championship.
Sepp Straka won on that occasion, and he defends his title this week. He plays with Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds, with a tee time of 1:30pm local time pn Thursday and 10:15am local time on Friday.Article continues below
Rory McIlroy headlines the field in his first appearance since victory at The Masters.
He will be confident of heading into next week's PGA Championship with the title as he's won at Quail Hollow four times, most recently with a five-shot victory two years ago.
He's paired with Matt Fitzpatrick, who has three-PGA Tour wins this season. They begin at 10:05am local time in the first round and 1:20pm local time in the second round.
Other big pairings to look out for include Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood and Si Woo Kim.
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Take a look at all of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the 2026 Truist Championship.
Truist Championship First Round Tee Times
All times local EDT
- 7:45am: J.T. Poston, Taylor Pendrith
- 7:55am: Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty
- 8:05am: Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger
- 8:15am: Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson
- 8:25am: Aldrich Potgieter, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:35am: Matt Wallace, Alex Smalley
- 8:50am: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy
- 9:00am: Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall
- 9:10am: Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy
- 9:20am: Keegan Bradley, Andrew Novak
- 9:30am: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
- 9:40am: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott
- 9:55am: Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin
- 10:05am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
- 10:15am: Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim
- 10:25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler
- 10:35am: Corey Conners, Sam Burns
- 10:45am: Brian Campbell, Min Woo Lee
- 11:00am: Tony Finau, Andrew Putnam
- 11:10am: Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:20am: Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley
- 11:30am: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet
- 11:40am: Sahith Theegala, David Lipsky
- 11:50am: Jason Day, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12:05pm: Ricky Castillo, Harris English
- 12:15pm: Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:25pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Brian Harman
- 12:35pm: Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im
- 12:45pm: Nico Echavarria, Viktor Hovland
- 12:55pm: Chris Gotterup, Ryan Fox
- 1:10pm: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:20pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 1:30pm: Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth
- 1:40pm: Alex Noren, Pierceson Coody
- 1:50pm: Lucas Glover, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2:00pm: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
Truist Championship Second Round Tee Times
All times local EDT
- 7:45am: Tony Finau, Andrew Putnam
- 7:55am: Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:05am: Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley
- 8:15am: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet
- 8:25am: Sahith Theegala, David Lipsky
- 8:35am: Jason Day, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:50am: Ricky Castillo, Harris English
- 9:00am: Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:10am: Jacob Bridgeman, Brian Harman
- 9:20am: Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im
- 9:30am: Nico Echavarria, Viktor Hovland
- 9:40am: Chris Gotterup, Ryan Fox
- 9:55am: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
- 10:05am: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 10:15am: Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth
- 10:25am: Alex Noren, Pierceson Coody
- 10:35am: Lucas Glover, Kristoffer Reitan
- 10:45am: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
- 11:00am: J.T. Poston, Taylor Pendrith
- 11:10am: Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty
- 11:20am: Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger
- 11:30am: Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson
- 11:40am: Aldrich Potgieter, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:50am: Matt Wallace, Alex Smalley
- 12:05pm: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy
- 12:15pm: Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall
- 12:25pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy
- 12:35pm: Keegan Bradley, Andrew Novak
- 12:45pm: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
- 12:55pm: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott
- 1:10pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin
- 1:20pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
- 1:30pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim
- 1:40pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler
- 1:50pm: Corey Conners, Sam Burns
- 2:00pm: Brian Campbell, Min Woo Lee
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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