Truist Championship 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The second consecutive Signature Event comes from Quail Hollow with the Truist Championship.

A year ago, the tournament came from Philadelphia Cricket Club because its regular veniue was being prepared for the PGA Championship.

Sepp Straka won on that occasion, and he defends his title this week. He plays with Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds, with a tee time of 1:30pm local time pn Thursday and 10:15am local time on Friday.

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Sepp Straka plays alongside Justin Thomas in the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy headlines the field in his first appearance since victory at The Masters.

He will be confident of heading into next week's PGA Championship with the title as he's won at Quail Hollow four times, most recently with a five-shot victory two years ago.

He's paired with Matt Fitzpatrick, who has three-PGA Tour wins this season. They begin at 10:05am local time in the first round and 1:20pm local time in the second round.

Other big pairings to look out for include Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood and Si Woo Kim.

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Take a look at all of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the 2026 Truist Championship.

Truist Championship First Round Tee Times

All times local EDT

7:45am: J.T. Poston, Taylor Pendrith

7:55am: Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty

8:05am: Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger

8:15am: Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson

8:25am: Aldrich Potgieter, Jhonattan Vegas

8:35am: Matt Wallace, Alex Smalley

8:50am: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy

9:00am: Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall

9:10am: Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

9:20am: Keegan Bradley, Andrew Novak

9:30am: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose

9:40am: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott

9:55am: Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin

10:05am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

10:15am: Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim

10:25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler

10:35am: Corey Conners, Sam Burns

10:45am: Brian Campbell, Min Woo Lee

11:00am: Tony Finau, Andrew Putnam

11:10am: Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune

11:20am: Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley

11:30am: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet

11:40am: Sahith Theegala, David Lipsky

11:50am: Jason Day, Nicolai Højgaard

12:05pm: Ricky Castillo, Harris English

12:15pm: Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Cantlay

12:25pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Brian Harman

12:35pm: Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im

12:45pm: Nico Echavarria, Viktor Hovland

12:55pm: Chris Gotterup, Ryan Fox

1:10pm: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

1:20pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

1:30pm: Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth

1:40pm: Alex Noren, Pierceson Coody

1:50pm: Lucas Glover, Kristoffer Reitan

2:00pm: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

Truist Championship Second Round Tee Times

All times local EDT