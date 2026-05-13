PGA Championship Special Bets 2026: First-Round Leader, Hole-In-One And A First English Winner In Over 100 Years?

The second men's Major of the season is about to begin and Aronimink Golf Club is prepared to host the PGA Championship for the first time since making its debut in 1962.

South Africa's Gary Player triumphed on that occasion, defeating American Bob Goalby by one stroke to lift the first of two Wanamaker Trophies during a nine-Major career.

Scottie Scheffler is well on his way to securing the same number of Major wins (if not more) and is the defending champion following an absolute clinic at Quail Hollow 12 months ago.

He tops the list in terms of outright betting in 2026 - with Bazza's Best Bets covering who else is in contention for the PGA Championship title - but there are several other markets to choose from in case you're interested in a change of angle for your wager.

We've picked out six special markets courtesy of BetMGM which you can see below.

FIRST-ROUND LEADER

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Personally speaking, I find the first-round leader market a strange one which often yields an unexpected name before they tail off later in the week.

Giving credence to my theory is the fact that, since 2020, names like Brendon Todd, Corey Conners and Jhonattan Vegas have all topped the leaderboard on day one of the PGA Championship.

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With that in mind, how does Nick Taylor as first-round leader sound? A very tidy player who often goes under the radar, the Canadian has an excellent record on Thursday in 2026.

Taylor is fourth on the PGA Tour's list of SG: Total in the first round during 2026 with a remarkable 2.39. Only Rory McIlroy (2.55), Xander Schauffele (2.63) and Cameron Young (2.74) are able to boast higher numbers.

While the aforementioned trio are certainly worth a look, they're a much shorter price and represent a much safer bet. If you'd prefer a riskier wager, Taylor could well be your guy at +9000 (90/1).

Back Nick Taylor to be first-round leader at the 2026 PGA Championship with BetMGM at +9000 (90/1)

HOLE-IN-ONE

Rory McIlroy celebrates with Michael Block after the latter's ace at Oak Hill's 15th in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who can forget Michael Block's extraordinary hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill?

It was a moment which firmly underlined Block's magical week and ultimately set him up for a string of further pro starts and a sponsorship deal with Malbon.

Then there was Si Woo Kim's record-breaking ace at last year's PGA Championship, a 252-yard hole out at Quail Hollow's sixth hole. And that was just the latest in a long line of memorable moments.

Since the PGA Championship switched to a stroke-play event in 1958, there have been 51 recorded aces - not far off one a year on average.

The point is, hole-in-ones are not unheard of at the year's second men's Major and the bookmakers know it.

That's why the price for anyone to make a hole-in-one during the championship is floating around -105 in the build-up. On the flip side, BetMGM have no hole-in-one all week at -125. If you ask me, I like to think positively, so I'll go for yes in 2026.

Back a hole-in-one at the 2026 PGA Championship at -105 (21/20) with BetMGM

PLAYOFF

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Since Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner in a playoff at the 2011 PGA Championship, we've witnessed extra holes to decide who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy just once.

Justin Thomas saw off Will Zalatoris in 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club after the pair both finished 72 holes at a meager five-under-par.

Over the same 14-year run - including 2012 - the champion has triumphed by two strokes seven times.

Coincidentally, the chances of either a playoff or a two-stroke winning margin have been marked down at the same price - +350 (7/2).

As much as I'd love to see a playoff, if only for the drama, I'm not convinced one will be required so I'd lean more towards a one-shot win at +225 (9/4).

Bet on a playoff at the 2026 PGA Championship at +350 (7/2) with BetMGM

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NON-US WINNER

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Simply put, the United States absolutely dominates the PGA Championship. Each of the past 10 champions have hailed from the US while there have only been three non-US victors since Martin Kaymer in 2010 (and two of them were Rory McIlroy).

Since the stroke-play era began 68 years ago, non-US winners are pretty rare. In total, the Wanamaker Trophy has been lifted just 15 times by someone without an American passport.

As a result, any American winner is priced at -138 while a non-US champion (McIlroy, Fleetwood, Rahm etc) is currently priced at +105.

At this stage, the top-10 leading players in the outright market are evenly split between American nationals and those from everywhere else on the planet, setting up a fascinating situation regarding the winner's country of origin.

However, both of my tips in our outright tips article are American, so I'd have to say the pattern of American winners will continue (I hope!).

Back a non-US winner of the 2026 PGA Championship at +105 (21/20) with BetMGM

FIRST ENGLISH WINNER SINCE 1919

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On a very similar note to the above category, the English players in the field have some serious history counting against them at the PGA Championship.

No English player has hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919. Barnes won the first two iterations (which took place either side of the First World War) but remains the only man to do so.

Nick Faldo, David Lynn and Paul Casey have each finished runner-up in the intervening years, but the latter's two-stroke deficit to Collin Morikawa in 2020 was as close as any English player has come to ending the drought.

In 2026, England has an excellent chance of providing the winner with Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Harry Hall each believing they could be the man.

Any English winner is +500 (5/1) while no English winner is -1000 (1/10). As previously mentioned, my tips are both American, but if there is to be an English winner it will have to be either Fitzpatrick or Fleetwood, I'd have thought.

Back any English winner of the 2026 PGA Championship at +500 (5/1) with BetMGM

TOP LIV GOLFER

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Brooks Koepka became the first LIV golfer to win a Major when he lifted his third Wanamaker Trophy in 2023, but Major champions from the breakaway circuit have been extremely few and far between.

In light of that, rather than selecting the LIV Golf-winner market, I prefer to look at which LIV player will finish highest in the group of 11 at Aronimink.

In my opinion, it's not LIV's strongest line-up and there are only four real contenders to finish top of the pack - Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and David Puig.

Each are huge hitters, but from there their strengths differ. Puig's approach game hasn't been on point this year despite him being a great putter while Hatton's short game has been hit or miss, letting down the rest of his world-class game.

DeChambeau certainly has the distance off the tee, but I remain unconvinced over his short-game prowess at the moment.

That leaves only Jon Rahm, who has no real chinks in his armor and seems to be the smartest play despite his extremely short price (+163). Then again, as I always say, it's better to have a little of something than a whole lot of nothing!

Back Jon Rahm to be the top LIV golfer at the 2026 PGA Championship at +163 (13/8) with BetMGM