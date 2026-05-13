The Most Popular Driver On Tour Just Got An Upgrade: First Look At Titleist GTS

The Titleist GT driver family has seen unprecedented use and success on tour and at retail since its release nearly two years ago but now, fan have been officially introduced to the brand new GTS drivers and fairway woods.

Already in play on the various professional circuits, the GTS family has already claimed multiple victories, with Major winners and Ryder Cup stars among the notable names putting the new clubs in-play.

Engineered to deliver increased ball speed and stability for even more confidence off the tee, the Titleist GTS2, GTS3 and GTS4 drivers are all three designed to provide different performance traits.

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(Image credit: Titleist)

Key Technology

A new Split Mass Frame has been constructed so that the internal mass is positioned both towards the back of the club head as well as low and forward.

Having the weight split between these locations means the GTS drivers offer increased stability and inertia without sacrificing speed and launch.

This has been unlocked by the full thermoform body, which is built with the brand's Proprietary Matrix Polymer. This, along with a new Dual Weighting System, allows for even more personalized performance when it comes to custom fitting.

(Image credit: James Savage)

Titleist has also adjusted the face design of the GTS, creating something called Speed Sync, which aids forgiveness, particularly on high-face impacts.

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More forgiveness compliments the re-designed aerodynamics, whereby drag is reduced from the streamlined design. This should result in more speed and, consequently, more distance.

What Are The Models?

As mentioned, the GTS2, GTS3 and GTS4 drivers are available, with all three providing different performance traits, as well as GTS2 and GTS3 fairway woods.

The GTS2 driver is designed for golfers seeking added power and consistency across the face through a fast and forgiving design, with high launch and mid spin profile.

The GTS3 driver, meanwhile, will aid golfers who want more control over speed and ball flight. It delivers lower launch and spin than GTS2 with a more compact profile and deeper face.

Finally, the GTS4 driver is the lowest-spinning driver in the lineup, and designed to reduce high spin rates and maximize distance. It has been increased to 460cc and now features the SureFit CG weight track for the first time to dial in ball flight.

Loft-wise, 8°, 9° and 10° heads are available in all three models, while there's also an 11° model in the GTS2 and GTS3.

(Image credit: James Savage)

It's not just GTS drivers that are being introduced, with fairway woods also making their way to the market - GTS2 and GTS3.

Like the drivers, there are refined shapes and profiles, as well as the dual-weighting system.

Titleist produces some of the best fairway woods on the market, and thanks to the Wraparound Composite Crowns and the Forged L-Cup face design, that looks set to continue.

Regarding the L-Cup design, it is built to help preserve ball speed, maintain launch conditions and enhance sound and feel on low-face impacts.

In terms of differences, the GTS2 is designed with a shallower face and a larger profile than GTS3, making it an ideal option for players with more sweeping deliveries. The GTS3, meanwhile, is built for players who hit down on the golf ball more.

Loft-wise, you'll find 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21° options in the GTS2, while the GTS3 is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°.

Price, Specs and Availability

(Image credit: James Savage)

Both the Titleist GTS drivers and fairway woods will be available in golf shops worldwide beginning June 11.

The GTS drivers will have an RRP of £629 with a standard shaft, while with a premium shaft it will cost £799.

Featured shafts:

Project X Titan Black

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White w/ Rip Technology

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue w/ Rip Technology

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red w/ Rip Technology

Premium shafts:

Graphite Design Tour AD DI

Graphite Design Tour AD VF

Graphite Design Tour AD FI

In the fairway woods, the standard model will be £369, while the premium is £539.