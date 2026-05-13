Jim Furyk Vows To Solve 'Glaring Problem' By Toughening Up Team USA For Ryder Cup Glory

Jim Furyk may have been an underwhelming choice as Team USA Ryder Cup captain but he sounded like he meant business in his latest media address.

Furyk says that it's "pretty glaring" where the main USA deficiencies have been in recent Ryder Cups and vowed to toughen up his side to try and fix the issue.

Furyk will be Ryder Cup captain for a second time when he leads Team USA into battle at Adare Manor in 2027 against Luke Donald's all-conquering European side.

The 55-year-old suffered a damaging defeat in his previous stint in Paris and now faces Donald going for a hat-trick while trying to earn the USA's first win in Europe since 1993.

And as he spoke to the media at the PGA Championship at Aronimink, Furyk said to finally win on European soil Team USA would have to fix their glaring issues playing in the foursomes format of the Ryder Cup.

"It's no secret that foursomes has been a glaring problem," said Furyk. "I mean, just look at the record - I had it in my mind when I came here. We're like 6-20 in foursomes the last three matches.

"I'll go back to the Presidents Cup where we had pretty much a blowout win by seven points, and we lost the foursome matches by three points. I mean, it's pretty glaring that we're not prepared for that format.

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"Right now, that's first and foremost on my mind. We cannot continue to dig the holes we are on Friday and Saturday.

"I don't think we're preparing for that session very well. We've tried, and we almost overcame that at Bethpage, but it's hard to overcome those holes."

Furyk sets out Ryder Cup blueprint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Furyk, who has been involved in every Ryder Cup since 1997 as a player, captain or vice-captain, admitted "we could have put Keegan in a much better position last year" when Bradley was a surprise pick as captain pretty late on.

And Furyk says that he hopes to create a long-term blueprint to produce future captains which involves more cohesion with the Presidents Cup.

"We need to create more continuity for our players and for our future captains," said Furyk.

"And we really need to start making the Ryder Cup more of a priority each and every year, year in and year out, and focus on growing and evolving into the future.

"We go from the Presidents Cup to the Ryder Cup each and every year, and what I started noticing is we were maybe losing a little continuity from year to year.

"So I just think we could be better at this is a 12-month process each and every year. It's not something the Ryder Cup is over.

"The idea of more continuity, more continuity for future captains, more continuity for the players year in and year out, and that includes Presidents Cup in my mind as well."

Furyk will pick fighters as Ryder Cup wildcards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Furyk insists the USA do use analytics but warned that number crunching alone is not a solution.

"I guess there's a number of different ways to look at analytics," he said. "A number of different ways you apply them."

And he also rubbished any accusations that Europe's team spirit was stronger than the USA.

"To say that our team doesn't bond or that we don't get along or it's just not the same, I'm just not buying in," insisted Furyk.

"I think it's a low-hanging fruit. It's an easy way to describe why a talented team didn't get the W. I've said it, and I'm going to continue to say it, I don't buy it."

Furyk is "prepared and willing and will make those tough decisions" in terms of wildcards, and while he'll look for who will suit Adare Manor he also wants to ensure he takes some fighters.

"We're going to put the best group. The pairings need to match. We need to fit the golf course, and I need some guys in good form as well.

"But I also get six picks, and I'm going to pick the toughest, the grittiest, the ones that I know will thrive in an away match."

Furyk may well be known as 'Gentleman Jim' by many in the golfing world, but for the 2027 Ryder Cup there'll be no more Mr Nice Guy as he looks to toughen up his side and bring back the Ryder Cup.