From Gary Player To Justin Rose And Keegan Bradley: Who Are the Past Winners At 2026 PGA Championship Venue Aronimink?

The 2026 PGA Championship comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

The club was established in 1896, but it didn’t move to its current location until 1926, with the Donald Ross-designed layout opening for play two years later.

Alterations were made by Dick Wilson, George Fazio and Robert Trent Jones in the decades that followed, but nowadays, the course, which many consider to be one of Ross’s masterpieces, is not dissimilar to the original layout

That's thanks to work undertaken by Gil Hanse with that objective in mind.

As well as its reputation as a top-class course, Aronimink has also hosted its fair share of high-profile events, with some big names claiming wins there along the way.

Here are the details...

Gary Player - PGA Championship (1962)

Gary Player won the PGA Championship at Aronimink in 1962 (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Aronimink hosted the PGA Championship for the first time in 1962, Gary Player already had two Major titles, at the 1959 Open and the 1961 Masters.

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The prospect of getting three-quarters of the way to his career Grand Slam in the space of three years awaited the South African.

Player led by two with a round to play, and a final round of 70 was enough to see off the challenge of Bob Goalby by one to claim the Wanamaker Trophy and $13,000 in prize money.

John Jacobs - Senior PGA Championship (2003)

The 2003 Senior PGA Championship was held at Aronimink, which was won by John Jacobs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Editions of the US Amateur and US Junior Amateur aside, it was some time before the golf world’s attention fell on Aronimink again, with the 2003 Senior PGA Championship.

It would have been sooner, with the news in 1998 that the PGA Championship would return to Aronimink in 1993. However, after the club asked to be relieved of its agreement, the tournament was held at Inverness Club in Ohio instead.

When another big event was finally held at Aronimink in 2003, it was John Jacobs who claimed his first Major title of any kind when he beat Bobby Wadkins by two.

Justin Rose - AT&T National (2010)

Justin Rose's second PGA Tour title came at Aronimink in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three editions at Congressional, PGA Tour's AT&T National was held at Aronimink for the first time in 2010.

At the tournament, Justin Rose picked up his second US victory with a one-shot win over Ryan Moore.

The victory, which earned Rose prize money of $1.16m, came less than a month after his maiden PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament.

Nick Watney - AT&T National (2011)

Nick Watney broke the Aronimink course record in his 2011 AT&T National victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The AT&T National returned to Congressional in 2012, but not before another outing at Aronimink. On that occasion, Nick Watney claimed his fourth PGA Tour title with a two-shot win over KJ Choi.

The win was particularly memorable for Watney’s third round performance, which set a new course record of 62.

On the back nine, Watney shot a 27, tying the second-lowest nine-hole score ever recorded on the PGA Tour.

Keegan Bradley - BMW Championship (2018)

Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour returned to Aronimink in 2018 with the BMW Championship, where Keegan Bradley won.

After Bradley and Justin Rose finished on 20-under in a rain-hit tournament that required a Monday finish, the pair headed to a sudden-death playoff.

There, Rose missed a five-foot putt to remain in the tournament, and Bradley had his first PGA Tour title in six years.

To compound the agony for Rose, he came agonizingly close to winning in regulation, only to lip out on the final hole.

There was one considerable consolation for Rose. Despite missing out on his second Aronimink title, his runner-up finish took him to the top of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

Sei Young Kim - Women’s PGA Championship (2020)

Sei Young Kim beat Inbee Park to the Women's PGA Championship title at Aronimink in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, the 2020 Women's PGA Championship had been scheduled for June, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant Aronimink needed to wait until October to host it's next Major tournament.

Sei Young Kim led at the halfway stage, and she didn't let it slip, eventually beating fellow South Korean Inbee Park by five strokes for her first Major title.