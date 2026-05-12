PGA Championship Tee Times 2026: First And Second Round Groups
Take a look at all of the first and second round pairings and timings for the 2026 PGA Championship
The second men's Major of the year comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia with the PGA Championship.
It's the second time the course has hosted the event, having also been the location for the 1962 edition, which was won by Gary Player.
Over six decades on, Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, after he eased to a five-shot win over Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau at Quail Hollow to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.
That was Scheffler's first PGA Championship title, and he's the favorite to win again this year.
For the opening two rounds, he'll play alongside Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, with the three getting underway at 2:05pm EDT on Thursday and 8:40am EDT on Friday.
Rory McIlroy is looking to make it back-to-back Major titles having won The Masters in April. The two-time PGA Champion is grouped with Jordan Spieth, who would complete his career Grand Slam with victory, and two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.
They begin at 8:40am EDT in the first round and 2:05pm EDT in the second round.
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Another huge group features three-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2024 winner Xander Schauffele and LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton
They tee off at 8:29am EDT in the first round and 1:54pm EDT in the second round.
Check out all the tee times for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship here:
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round one
(All times EDT)
1st Tee
- 6:45am: Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 6:56am: Francisco Bide, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 7:07am: Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 7:18am: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 7:29am: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 7:40am: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 7:51am: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 8:02am: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 8:13am: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8:24am: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 8:35am: Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 8:46am: Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:57am: Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:15pm: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26pm: Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 12:37pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:48pm: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink
- 12:59pm: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 1:10pm: Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 1:21pm: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 1:32pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 1:43pm: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:54pm: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 2:05pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 2:16pm: Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 2:27pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
10th Tee
- 6:50am: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy
- 7:01am: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith
- 7:12am: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann
- 7:23am: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 7:34am: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 7:45am: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 7:56am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala
- 8:07am: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith
- 8:18am: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 8:29am: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:40am: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 8:51am: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy
- 9:02am: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
- 12:10pm: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 12:21pm: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 12:32pm: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis
- 12:43pm: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace
- 12:54pm: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 1:05pm: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 1:16pm: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 1:27pm: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 1:38pm: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:49pm: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:00pm: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 2:11pm: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp
- 2:22pm: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round two
All times EDT
1st Tee
- 6:45am: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 6:56am: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 7:07am: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis
- 7:18am: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace
- 7:29am: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 7:40am: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 7:51am: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 8:02am: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 8:13am: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:24am: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:35am: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 8:46am: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp
- 8:57am: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
- 12:15pm: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarth
- 12:26pm: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:37pm: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:48pm: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 12:59pm: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 1:10pm: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 1:21pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegal
- 1:32pm: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith
- 1:43pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 1:54pm: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:05pm: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 2:16pm: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy
- 2:27pm: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
10th Tee
- 6:50am: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:01am: Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 7:12am: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 7:23am: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink
- 7:34am: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 7:45am: Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 7:56am: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 8:07am: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 8:18am: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:29am: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 8:40am: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 8:51am: Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 9:02am: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
- 12:10pm: Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 12:21pm: Francisco Bidé, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 12:32pm: Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12:43pm: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 12:54pm: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 1:05pm: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:16pm: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 1:27pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 1:38pm: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:49pm: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 2:00pm: Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 2:11pm: Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2:22pm: Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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