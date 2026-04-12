Rory McIlroy Wins The 2026 Masters To Become First Back-To-Back Champion Since Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy has become the first player since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back Masters titles after a captivating final round at Augusta National.

After the event was blown wide open on Saturday, when McIlroy’s six-shot lead was wiped out, it left a host of players harboring a realistic chance of winning the Green Jacket.

Despite McIlroy’s advantage evaporating, he still had a better chance than most at the start of the day, sharing the lead with Cameron Young at 11 under.

However, there were some big names lurking not far behind them, including two-time winner Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose, who McIlroy beat in a playoff last year.

Even with so many potential champions in the mix, most of the attention was on McIlroy as he and Young reached the first tee box.

That was not only because the co-leader was bidding to become only the fourth player to claim back-to-back Masters titles, and the first since Woods in 2002, but also because it was almost impossible to know which version of the player we would get.

Cameron Young began the day in a tie for the lead with McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Would it be the explosive talent who made six birdies in his last seven holes on Friday to take control of the event, or the one who was erratic on Saturday as his grip on proceedings loosened?

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One thing was clear, he didn’t seem as nervous as a year ago, when he lost a two-shot lead in short order against Bryson DeChambeau before eventually, via a nerve-shredding round for the ages, claiming his first Green Jacket.

He wasn’t rattled when Young took the solo lead on the second with his first birdie of the day. Indeed, he responded on the third with one of his own.

At that point, the two out in front led by three and it briefly looked as though they could slug it out between them.

Just when McIlroy looked to be settling, though, he three-putted at the par-3 fourth for his second double-bogey of the week and suddenly, his playing partner led by two. Soon after, McIlroy was joined in second place by Russell Henley, who birdied the eighth.

Rose was about to make his move, and a brilliant recovery from the pine straw at the seventh gave him a tap-in for birdie to draw level with McIlroy and Henley.

Justin Rose led at one point (Image credit: Getty Images)

It got worse for McIlroy with a bogey at the sixth, although one consolation for him was that Young did the same, before Rose took the solo lead with another birdie at the eighth.

McIlroy remained only two back of Rose, and that became one with an assured birdie putt at the seventh to move back to T2. However, the gap became two again shortly afterwards with Rose’s third consecutive birdie at the ninth.

To add to the noise, Tyrrell Hatton then got in on the act, joining McIlroy, Young and Henley with his fourth birdie in a row at the 15th.

McIlroy set up birdie number three of the day at the eighth with a 225-yard approach, which Young got down in four to arrest his run of two successive bogeys.

As McIlroy embarked on a run of pars, Young slipped up again at the ninth with his third bogey in four holes, while further on, Rose dropped shots at the 11th and 12th to give McIlroy the solo lead at 11 under.

At the par-3 12th, McIlroy converted a birdie putt after a stunning tee shot to pull two clear at 12 under, and suddenly, it was all eyes on Rose, who had an eagle chance at the 13th to tie the lead.

It strayed left, and when he missed his birdie putt coming back, the defending champion was officially back in the driving seat with the par-5 13th up next.

After a monster drive, McIlroy’s second went beyond the green, but at least it missed the water, unlike the same hole a year earlier.

After putting onto the green, he made a crucial birdie to depart Amen Corner for the final time of the week with a lead by three moments after Young settled for par. Meanwhile, at the 15th, Scheffler holed a long birdie putt to join Young and three others in a tie for second.

One hole later, Scheffler moved solo second with another birdie to cut McIlroy's lead to two and heap pressure on him, with Rose joining him with a birdie at the 15th.

Eventually, Scheffler finished with a par at the 18th to head to the clubhouse on 11 under, and minutes later, McIlroy produced a beautifully judged putt onto the green at the 16th to leave a tap-in for par to maintain his two-shot lead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bogey on the 17th saw Rose fall three back of McIlroy before finishing on 10 under, and with Young on the same score, the leader just needed to hold his nerve.

After missing the green right with his second, McIlroy almost chipped in for birdie before tapping in for par.

That left one remit: avoid disaster on the 72nd hole. It seemed he didn't get the memo, because his tee shot flew into the trees to the right of the fairway.

McIlroy finished with a bogey, but won the title by one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crucially, he had an opening, and found the fairway bunker with his second before digging it out to leave two putts to take the title.

The first went right but it left a tap-in, and the Green Jacket was his for the second consecutive year.