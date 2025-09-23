The Prototype Titleist Golf Ball Bryson DeChambeau And Cameron Young Will Be Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup
Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau will be featuring at the Ryder Cup, with the American duo continuing to use a prototype golf ball from Titleist
Given the magnitude of the Ryder Cup, one aspect that often gets overlooked is the equipment used by the players competing.
At Bethpage Black, we will see many manufacturers in play and, among the models, will be a prototype golf ball from Titleist, specifically the Pro V1x Double Dot...
First introduced by Cameron Young at the Wyndham Championship, a tournament the American won by six shots, it also made its way into the bag of his Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau, who used it at LIV Golf Chicago, finishing T13 in the process.
Heading to New York, the pair will now be using the Pro V1x Double Dot at the Ryder Cup, with both men paired together for Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions.
The official pairings for the morning foursomes won't be confirmed until Thursday evening but, given the fact that Young and DeChambeau are using the same golf ball, it could well be a sign that they may be paired together for either the fourballs or foursomes.
What's more, both men possess a clubhead speed of over 120mph and, in terms of distance on their respective circuits, Young averaged 313.2 yards off the tee, while DeChambeau possesses 328.8 yards.
That puts them among the biggest hitters in the Ryder Cup, which is why the golf ball has to be designed with those speed and spin numbers in mind.
Throughout 2025, DeChambeau has stated on numerous occasions that he was unhappy with his golf ball performance, even changing from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x.
In Chicago, he explained to Golf.com that the new Pro V1x Double Dot was flying around 20-30 feet lower than his previous ball, with less spin also being created by the prototype Double Dot.
Young, meanwhile, put the prototype model into play at the Wyndham Championship after just two holes during his practice round at Sedgefield Country Club.
Speaking about the move, Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, Fordie Pitts, stated: "Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere. His misses were staying more in play.
"He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there."
The player himself even spoke about the switch, with Young explaining that "it's just been something we've worked on over the last nine, 10 months. It's very, very similar to what I was playing before, it's just a tiny bit different.
"It's, like you said, a new Pro V1x prototype. I think it definitely contributed to some of the good play this week, so I'm excited about the next few weeks. I've always been a super high spin person, so it's really just trying to manage that.
"Given I hit it pretty hard, so if I hit it hard and hit down on it a lot that just generates spin, so it's just trying to manage that."
As of writing, very little is known about the Pro V1x Double Dot but, as we saw with the Pro V1x Left Dash and Pro V1 Left Dot, it's yet another Custom Performance Option (CPO) from Titleist.
From our testing, the Left Dash is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club and those who produce high levels of spin. Left Dot, meanwhile, is catered towards players seeking a more penetrating flight with lower long-game spin.
The Left Dash is available at retail, while the Left Dot is also available, albeit in limited releases. For example, Titleist have announced a limited release the Tuesday of the Ryder Cup.
Bryson DeChambeau What's In The Bag?
Club
Shaft
Driver
Krank Formula Fire Pro
LA Golf Tour AXS Blue
Fairway Woods
Krank Formula Fire (3-wood - 10°)
Krank Formula Fire (3+-wood - 13°)
LA Golf Tour AXS Blue
Irons
Avoda Prototype (5-PW)
LA Golf Bryson Series
Wedges
Ping s159 (45°, 50°)
Ping Glide 4.0 (54°, 60°)
LA Golf Bryson Series
Putter
SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
Cameron Young What's In The Bag?
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX
Fairway Wood
Titleist GT3 (3-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX
Hybrid
Titleist GT2
Fujikura Ventus HB Black Velocore+ 10 X
Irons
Titleist T200 (4)
Titleist T100 (5)
Titleist 631.CY(6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
