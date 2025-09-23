The Prototype Titleist Golf Ball Bryson DeChambeau And Cameron Young Will Be Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau will be featuring at the Ryder Cup, with the American duo continuing to use a prototype golf ball from Titleist

Bryson DeChambeau watches a putt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Given the magnitude of the Ryder Cup, one aspect that often gets overlooked is the equipment used by the players competing.

At Bethpage Black, we will see many manufacturers in play and, among the models, will be a prototype golf ball from Titleist, specifically the Pro V1x Double Dot...

A close-up of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

(Image credit: Titleist)

First introduced by Cameron Young at the Wyndham Championship, a tournament the American won by six shots, it also made its way into the bag of his Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau, who used it at LIV Golf Chicago, finishing T13 in the process.

Heading to New York, the pair will now be using the Pro V1x Double Dot at the Ryder Cup, with both men paired together for Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions.

The official pairings for the morning foursomes won't be confirmed until Thursday evening but, given the fact that Young and DeChambeau are using the same golf ball, it could well be a sign that they may be paired together for either the fourballs or foursomes.

What's more, both men possess a clubhead speed of over 120mph and, in terms of distance on their respective circuits, Young averaged 313.2 yards off the tee, while DeChambeau possesses 328.8 yards.

That puts them among the biggest hitters in the Ryder Cup, which is why the golf ball has to be designed with those speed and spin numbers in mind.

Throughout 2025, DeChambeau has stated on numerous occasions that he was unhappy with his golf ball performance, even changing from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x.

In Chicago, he explained to Golf.com that the new Pro V1x Double Dot was flying around 20-30 feet lower than his previous ball, with less spin also being created by the prototype Double Dot.

Bryson DeChambeau hits a wedge shot from the edge of the green

DeChambeau during his practice round at the 2025 Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young, meanwhile, put the prototype model into play at the Wyndham Championship after just two holes during his practice round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Speaking about the move, Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, Fordie Pitts, stated: "Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere. His misses were staying more in play.

"He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there."

The player himself even spoke about the switch, with Young explaining that "it's just been something we've worked on over the last nine, 10 months. It's very, very similar to what I was playing before, it's just a tiny bit different.

"It's, like you said, a new Pro V1x prototype. I think it definitely contributed to some of the good play this week, so I'm excited about the next few weeks. I've always been a super high spin person, so it's really just trying to manage that.

"Given I hit it pretty hard, so if I hit it hard and hit down on it a lot that just generates spin, so it's just trying to manage that."

Cameron Young hits a driver off the tee

Young claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship and will one of four US rookies at the Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, very little is known about the Pro V1x Double Dot but, as we saw with the Pro V1x Left Dash and Pro V1 Left Dot, it's yet another Custom Performance Option (CPO) from Titleist.

From our testing, the Left Dash is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club and those who produce high levels of spin. Left Dot, meanwhile, is catered towards players seeking a more penetrating flight with lower long-game spin.

The Left Dash is available at retail, while the Left Dot is also available, albeit in limited releases. For example, Titleist have announced a limited release the Tuesday of the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau What's In The Bag?

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Krank Formula Fire Pro

LA Golf Tour AXS Blue

Fairway Woods

Krank Formula Fire (3-wood - 10°)

Krank Formula Fire (3+-wood - 13°)

LA Golf Tour AXS Blue

Irons

Avoda Prototype (5-PW)

LA Golf Bryson Series

Wedges

Ping s159 (45°, 50°)

Ping Glide 4.0 (54°, 60°)

LA Golf Bryson Series

Putter

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Row 6 - Cell 2

Cameron Young What's In The Bag?

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX

Fairway Wood

Titleist GT3 (3-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX

Hybrid

Titleist GT2

Fujikura Ventus HB Black Velocore+ 10 X

Irons

Titleist T200 (4)

Titleist T100 (5)

Titleist 631.CY(6-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Row 7 - Cell 2
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.