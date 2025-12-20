AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Final Round Tee Times 2025
The final round of the year on the DP World Tour comes from Heritage La Reserve Golf Links, where two players are tied for the lead
The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is taking place at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.
It's the final DP World Tour event of the year, and also the last of the Opening Swing, which will award a $200,000 bonus to the leader in the standings at the end of the week.
Ahead of the event, Jayden Schaper, who won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, leads the way in those standings.
After three rounds of the tournament, Schaper is well set for his second DP World Tour in a week, in fourth, just two back of leaders Casey Jarvis and Ryan Gerard, who are on 16 under.
Neither Jarvis nor Gerard has a DP World Tour title, but in Gerard's case, there's even more at stake at the tournament.
He began the week 57th in the world rankings, but if he climbs into the top 50 after the tournament, he'll book his place at The Masters for the first time.
With a win, he's projected to climb to 36th, so he's well on course to achieve his aim as things stand.
Just one behind Jarvis and Gerard is Alexander Levy, and he and the leaders begin their final round from the first tee at 12.25am EST (5.25am GMT).
Schaper is in the penultimate group from the first tee, with a start time of 12.13am EST (5.13am GMT) alongside Tobias Jonsson, who is on 11 under and Manuel Elvira on 12 under.
John Parry ended a 14-year wait for a DP World Tour win a year ago, and he's also in contention with one round to play. He begins the final round five back of the leaders and will go from the first tee at 12.01am EST (5.01am GMT).
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Final Round Tee Times 2025
All times BST (GMT)
1ST TEE
- 10.13pm (3.13am): Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, MJ Daffue
- 10.25pm (3.25am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Oliver Lindell, Jack Senior
- 10.37pm (3.37am): Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage
- 10.49pm (3.49am): JC Ritchie, Kieran Vincent, Renato Paratore
- 11.01pm (4.01am): Daniel Brown, Jonathan Broomhead, Francesco Laporta
- 11.13pm (4.13am): Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Eugenio Chacarra, Jovan Rebula
- 11.25pm (4.25am): Adri Arnaus, Hugo Townsend, Tom Vaillant
- 11.37pm (4.37am): Anthony Quayle, Marcel Siem, Brandon Stone
- 11.49pm (4.49am): Hennie du Plessis, Daniel van Tonder, Marcel Schneider
- 12.01am (5.01am): Andreas Halvorsen, Michael Hollick, John Parry
- 12.13am (5.13am): Tobias Jonsson, Manuel Elvira, Jayden Schaper
- 12.25am (5.25am): Alexander Levy, Casey Jarvis, Ryan Gerard
10TH TEE
- 10.20pm (3.20am): Herman Loubser, Dylan Frittelli, Wilco Nienaber
- 10.32pm (3.32am): Andrea Pavan, Christo Lamprecht, Julien Sale
- 10.44pm (3.44am): Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Niklas Lemke, Shubhankar Sharma
- 10.56pm (3.56am): Nathan Kimsey, Gregorio De Leo, Mikael Lindberg
- 11.08pm (4.08am): Lyle Rowe, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Nick Bachem
- 11.20pm (4.20am): Jeff Winther, Luke Jerling, Clement Sordet
- 11.32pm (4.32am): Eddie Pepperell, Clement Charmasson, Michael Feuerstein
- 11.44pm (4.44am): Christiaan Burke, Jordan Burnand, Quim Vidal
- 11.56pm (4.56am): Marcus Kinhult, Cameron Adam, Nikhil Rama
- 12.08am (5.08am): Quintin Wilsnach, Keagan Thomas, Dylan Naidoo
How To Watch The Final Round Of The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
US (EST)
- 1.00am-6.00am Golf Channel
US (GMT)
- 6.00am-11.00am Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf
