The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is taking place at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

It's the final DP World Tour event of the year, and also the last of the Opening Swing, which will award a $200,000 bonus to the leader in the standings at the end of the week.

Ahead of the event, Jayden Schaper, who won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, leads the way in those standings.

After three rounds of the tournament, Schaper is well set for his second DP World Tour in a week, in fourth, just two back of leaders Casey Jarvis and Ryan Gerard, who are on 16 under.

Neither Jarvis nor Gerard has a DP World Tour title, but in Gerard's case, there's even more at stake at the tournament.

He began the week 57th in the world rankings, but if he climbs into the top 50 after the tournament, he'll book his place at The Masters for the first time.

With a win, he's projected to climb to 36th, so he's well on course to achieve his aim as things stand.

Just one behind Jarvis and Gerard is Alexander Levy, and he and the leaders begin their final round from the first tee at 12.25am EST (5.25am GMT).

Schaper is in the penultimate group from the first tee, with a start time of 12.13am EST (5.13am GMT) alongside Tobias Jonsson, who is on 11 under and Manuel Elvira on 12 under.

John Parry ended a 14-year wait for a DP World Tour win a year ago, and he's also in contention with one round to play. He begins the final round five back of the leaders and will go from the first tee at 12.01am EST (5.01am GMT).

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open below.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Final Round Tee Times 2025

All times BST (GMT)

1ST TEE

10.13pm (3.13am): Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, MJ Daffue

Scott Jamieson, Angel Ayora, MJ Daffue 10.25pm (3.25am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Oliver Lindell, Jack Senior

Alex Fitzpatrick, Oliver Lindell, Jack Senior 10.37pm (3.37am): Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage

Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage 10.49pm (3.49am): JC Ritchie, Kieran Vincent, Renato Paratore

JC Ritchie, Kieran Vincent, Renato Paratore 11.01pm (4.01am): Daniel Brown, Jonathan Broomhead, Francesco Laporta

Daniel Brown, Jonathan Broomhead, Francesco Laporta 11.13pm (4.13am): Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Eugenio Chacarra, Jovan Rebula

Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Eugenio Chacarra, Jovan Rebula 11.25pm (4.25am): Adri Arnaus, Hugo Townsend, Tom Vaillant

Adri Arnaus, Hugo Townsend, Tom Vaillant 11.37pm (4.37am): Anthony Quayle, Marcel Siem, Brandon Stone

Anthony Quayle, Marcel Siem, Brandon Stone 11.49pm (4.49am): Hennie du Plessis, Daniel van Tonder, Marcel Schneider

Hennie du Plessis, Daniel van Tonder, Marcel Schneider 12.01am (5.01am): Andreas Halvorsen, Michael Hollick, John Parry

Andreas Halvorsen, Michael Hollick, John Parry 12.13am (5.13am): Tobias Jonsson, Manuel Elvira, Jayden Schaper

Tobias Jonsson, Manuel Elvira, Jayden Schaper 12.25am (5.25am): Alexander Levy, Casey Jarvis, Ryan Gerard

10TH TEE

10.20pm (3.20am): Herman Loubser, Dylan Frittelli, Wilco Nienaber

Herman Loubser, Dylan Frittelli, Wilco Nienaber 10.32pm (3.32am): Andrea Pavan, Christo Lamprecht, Julien Sale

Andrea Pavan, Christo Lamprecht, Julien Sale 10.44pm (3.44am): Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Niklas Lemke, Shubhankar Sharma

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Niklas Lemke, Shubhankar Sharma 10.56pm (3.56am): Nathan Kimsey, Gregorio De Leo, Mikael Lindberg

Nathan Kimsey, Gregorio De Leo, Mikael Lindberg 11.08pm (4.08am): Lyle Rowe, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Nick Bachem

Lyle Rowe, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Nick Bachem 11.20pm (4.20am): Jeff Winther, Luke Jerling, Clement Sordet

Jeff Winther, Luke Jerling, Clement Sordet 11.32pm (4.32am): Eddie Pepperell, Clement Charmasson, Michael Feuerstein

Eddie Pepperell, Clement Charmasson, Michael Feuerstein 11.44pm (4.44am): Christiaan Burke, Jordan Burnand, Quim Vidal

Christiaan Burke, Jordan Burnand, Quim Vidal 11.56pm (4.56am): Marcus Kinhult, Cameron Adam, Nikhil Rama

Marcus Kinhult, Cameron Adam, Nikhil Rama 12.08am (5.08am): Quintin Wilsnach, Keagan Thomas, Dylan Naidoo

How To Watch The Final Round Of The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

US (EST)

1.00am-6.00am Golf Channel

US (GMT)