What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The Ryder Cup?

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is set up to be the biggest one yet, with Team USA and Team Europe descending on Bethpage Black in New York.

For 2025, Team USA see six changes to the team that played in Rome back in 2023, while Europe's 12-man squad has seen Nicolai Hojgaard replaced by his twin brother, Rasmus.

Europe won the Ryder Cup after defeating USA 16.5-11.5 in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting underway September 26-28th, the five sessions of singles, fourballs and foursomes will be watched intently, especially the latter, where an alternate shot format will be in play.

Pre-2006, players in foursomes would only be able to use one model of golf ball but, since then, the one ball rule hasn't been in effect, which is a big relief for players involved.

The reason is due to the fact that, at the Ryder Cup, the 24 men featuring will be using various models and manufacturers, with several different golf balls on show in New York.

Titleist will be the most used golf ball at the Ryder Cup, with 65% of the field using it in New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the PGA Tour in 2025, a total of six manufacturers have won, with 11 different golf balls being used to claim various titles on the circuit.

At the Ryder Cup, despite just 24 players present, that number is identical, as 11 different models will be played at Bethpage Black, with five brands represented for the iconic team event.

Check out the full details below...

Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Scottie Scheffler Titleist Pro V1 JJ Spaun Srixon Z-Star Diamond Xander Schauffele Callaway Chrome Tour Russell Henley Titleist Pro V1x Harris English Titleist Pro V1 Bryson DeChambeau Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype) Justin Thomas Titleist Pro V1x Collin Morikawa TaylorMade TP5x Ben Griffin Maxfli Tour X Cameron Young Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype) Patrick Cantlay Titleist Pro V1x Sam Burns Callaway Chrome Tour X

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Rory McIlroy TaylorMade TP5 Robert MacIntyre Titleist Pro V1 Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade TP5x Pix Justin Rose Titleist Pro V1x Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Chrome Tour X Tyrrell Hatton Titleist Pro V1x Shane Lowry Srixon Z-Star XV Jon Rahm Callaway Chrome Tour X Sepp Straka Srixon Z-Star XV Viktor Hovland Titleist Pro V1 Ludvig Aberg Titleist Pro V1x Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist Pro V1x

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 13 Callaway 4 Srixon 3 TaylorMade 3 Maxfli 1

As has been the case on the professional circuits, Titleist dominate proceedings with 55% of the field using their models, specifically the Pro V1, Pro V1x and the prototype Pro V1x Double Dot.

Behind Titleist, Callaway have four models in play at the Ryder Cup, with Xander Schauffele using the Chrome Tour and Sam Burns, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jon Rahm using the X version of the Chrome Tour.

Srixon and TaylorMade have three players each using their models. JJ Spaun is using the Z-Star Diamond, while Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are using the XV version of Srixon's Z-Star golf ball.

Collin Morikawa can be seen using the TaylorMade TP5x, while Tommy Fleetwood has the Pix version of the ball. Rory McIlroy was using the TP5x until early this year, with the five-time Major winner swapping it for the standard TP5 prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Finally, there is Maxfli, who have had a resurgence in 2025, with Ben Griffin using the brand and claiming two PGA Tour titles with it this season, In fact, Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years after his Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory.

What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The 2025 Ryder Cup?

The most popular golf ball at the Ryder Cup is the Titleist Pro V1x, which is used by seven players. These are Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Behind the Pro V1x is its sibling, the Pro V1, which is used by four players. Difference-wise, the Pro V1 provides a lower flight and produces less spin with a softer feel, while the Pro V1x is designed to fly higher, with more spin and firmer feel.

Callaway's Chrome Tour X is third with three players using it, while the Srixon Z-Star XV has two users and the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot is a prototype model that has made its way into the bags of Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young.