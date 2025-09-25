What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The Ryder Cup?
A total of 24 players will feature at the 45th Ryder Cup. Find out what golf balls they will be using for the team tournament in New York
The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is set up to be the biggest one yet, with Team USA and Team Europe descending on Bethpage Black in New York.
For 2025, Team USA see six changes to the team that played in Rome back in 2023, while Europe's 12-man squad has seen Nicolai Hojgaard replaced by his twin brother, Rasmus.
Getting underway September 26-28th, the five sessions of singles, fourballs and foursomes will be watched intently, especially the latter, where an alternate shot format will be in play.
Pre-2006, players in foursomes would only be able to use one model of golf ball but, since then, the one ball rule hasn't been in effect, which is a big relief for players involved.
The reason is due to the fact that, at the Ryder Cup, the 24 men featuring will be using various models and manufacturers, with several different golf balls on show in New York.
On the PGA Tour in 2025, a total of six manufacturers have won, with 11 different golf balls being used to claim various titles on the circuit.
At the Ryder Cup, despite just 24 players present, that number is identical, as 11 different models will be played at Bethpage Black, with five brands represented for the iconic team event.
Check out the full details below...
Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup
USA
Player
Model
Scottie Scheffler
Titleist Pro V1
JJ Spaun
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Xander Schauffele
Callaway Chrome Tour
Russell Henley
Titleist Pro V1x
Harris English
Titleist Pro V1
Bryson DeChambeau
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)
Justin Thomas
Titleist Pro V1x
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade TP5x
Ben Griffin
Maxfli Tour X
Cameron Young
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)
Patrick Cantlay
Titleist Pro V1x
Sam Burns
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Europe
Player
Model
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade TP5
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist Pro V1
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Justin Rose
Titleist Pro V1x
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Tyrrell Hatton
Titleist Pro V1x
Shane Lowry
Srixon Z-Star XV
Jon Rahm
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Sepp Straka
Srixon Z-Star XV
Viktor Hovland
Titleist Pro V1
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist Pro V1x
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist Pro V1x
Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup
Brand
Number
Titleist
13
Callaway
4
Srixon
3
TaylorMade
3
Maxfli
1
As has been the case on the professional circuits, Titleist dominate proceedings with 55% of the field using their models, specifically the Pro V1, Pro V1x and the prototype Pro V1x Double Dot.
Behind Titleist, Callaway have four models in play at the Ryder Cup, with Xander Schauffele using the Chrome Tour and Sam Burns, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jon Rahm using the X version of the Chrome Tour.
Srixon and TaylorMade have three players each using their models. JJ Spaun is using the Z-Star Diamond, while Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are using the XV version of Srixon's Z-Star golf ball.
Collin Morikawa can be seen using the TaylorMade TP5x, while Tommy Fleetwood has the Pix version of the ball. Rory McIlroy was using the TP5x until early this year, with the five-time Major winner swapping it for the standard TP5 prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Finally, there is Maxfli, who have had a resurgence in 2025, with Ben Griffin using the brand and claiming two PGA Tour titles with it this season, In fact, Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years after his Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory.
What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The 2025 Ryder Cup?
The most popular golf ball at the Ryder Cup is the Titleist Pro V1x, which is used by seven players. These are Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Behind the Pro V1x is its sibling, the Pro V1, which is used by four players. Difference-wise, the Pro V1 provides a lower flight and produces less spin with a softer feel, while the Pro V1x is designed to fly higher, with more spin and firmer feel.
Callaway's Chrome Tour X is third with three players using it, while the Srixon Z-Star XV has two users and the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot is a prototype model that has made its way into the bags of Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young.
Model
Number
Titleist Pro V1x
7
Titleist Pro V1
4
Callaway Chrome Tour X
3
Srixon Z-Star XV
2
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
2
