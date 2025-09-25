What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The Ryder Cup?

A total of 24 players will feature at the 45th Ryder Cup. Find out what golf balls they will be using for the team tournament in New York

The Ryder Cup trophy in the middle, with multiple golf balls surrounding it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is set up to be the biggest one yet, with Team USA and Team Europe descending on Bethpage Black in New York.

For 2025, Team USA see six changes to the team that played in Rome back in 2023, while Europe's 12-man squad has seen Nicolai Hojgaard replaced by his twin brother, Rasmus.

Team Europe pose for a team photo at Bethpage Black

Europe won the Ryder Cup after defeating USA 16.5-11.5 in Rome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting underway September 26-28th, the five sessions of singles, fourballs and foursomes will be watched intently, especially the latter, where an alternate shot format will be in play.

Pre-2006, players in foursomes would only be able to use one model of golf ball but, since then, the one ball rule hasn't been in effect, which is a big relief for players involved.

The reason is due to the fact that, at the Ryder Cup, the 24 men featuring will be using various models and manufacturers, with several different golf balls on show in New York.

A bucket full of Titleist golf balls

Titleist will be the most used golf ball at the Ryder Cup, with 65% of the field using it in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the PGA Tour in 2025, a total of six manufacturers have won, with 11 different golf balls being used to claim various titles on the circuit.

At the Ryder Cup, despite just 24 players present, that number is identical, as 11 different models will be played at Bethpage Black, with five brands represented for the iconic team event.

Check out the full details below...

Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Model

Scottie Scheffler

Titleist Pro V1

JJ Spaun

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Xander Schauffele

Callaway Chrome Tour

Russell Henley

Titleist Pro V1x

Harris English

Titleist Pro V1

Bryson DeChambeau

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)

Justin Thomas

Titleist Pro V1x

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade TP5x

Ben Griffin

Maxfli Tour X

Cameron Young

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot (Prototype)

Patrick Cantlay

Titleist Pro V1x

Sam Burns

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Model

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade TP5

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist Pro V1

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Justin Rose

Titleist Pro V1x

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Tyrrell Hatton

Titleist Pro V1x

Shane Lowry

Srixon Z-Star XV

Jon Rahm

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Sepp Straka

Srixon Z-Star XV

Viktor Hovland

Titleist Pro V1

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist Pro V1x

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist Pro V1x

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

13

Callaway

4

Srixon

3

TaylorMade

3

Maxfli

1

As has been the case on the professional circuits, Titleist dominate proceedings with 55% of the field using their models, specifically the Pro V1, Pro V1x and the prototype Pro V1x Double Dot.

Behind Titleist, Callaway have four models in play at the Ryder Cup, with Xander Schauffele using the Chrome Tour and Sam Burns, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jon Rahm using the X version of the Chrome Tour.

Srixon and TaylorMade have three players each using their models. JJ Spaun is using the Z-Star Diamond, while Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are using the XV version of Srixon's Z-Star golf ball.

Collin Morikawa can be seen using the TaylorMade TP5x, while Tommy Fleetwood has the Pix version of the ball. Rory McIlroy was using the TP5x until early this year, with the five-time Major winner swapping it for the standard TP5 prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Finally, there is Maxfli, who have had a resurgence in 2025, with Ben Griffin using the brand and claiming two PGA Tour titles with it this season, In fact, Griffin brought Maxfli back to the winner's circle for the first time in 22 years after his Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory.

Titleist 2025 Pro V1x Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

The most popular golf ball at the Ryder Cup is the Titleist Pro V1x, which is used by seven players. These are Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Behind the Pro V1x is its sibling, the Pro V1, which is used by four players. Difference-wise, the Pro V1 provides a lower flight and produces less spin with a softer feel, while the Pro V1x is designed to fly higher, with more spin and firmer feel.

Callaway's Chrome Tour X is third with three players using it, while the Srixon Z-Star XV has two users and the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot is a prototype model that has made its way into the bags of Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number

Titleist Pro V1x

7

Titleist Pro V1

4

Callaway Chrome Tour X

3

Srixon Z-Star XV

2

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

2

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

