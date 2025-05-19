'What I Really Think Needs To Happen, Being Pretty Transparent Here, Is Just Get A Golf Ball That Flies A Little Straighter’ - Bryson Dechambeau Admits Golf Ball Struggles At PGA Championship
DeChambeau finished in a share of second place at the PGA Championship, with the American claiming 'he needs a ball that goes straighter' if he is to win his next Major
Bryson DeChambeau is known for his tinkering of equipment and, after his final round of the PGA Championship, the two-time Major winner revealed one aspect that needs improving if he is to get over the line.
Finishing in a share of second, the American was five shots back of winner Scottie Scheffler, with DeChambeau claiming he needs to find a golf ball that suits his high demands.
"What I really think needs to happen, being pretty transparent here, is just get a golf ball that flies a little straighter," explained DeChambeau, who secured a fifth top 10 in his last six Major starts.
"Everybody talks about how straight the golf ball flies. Well, upwards of 190 (mph) like Rory and myself, it's actually quite difficult to control the golf ball. The ball sidespins quite a bit and it gets hit by the wind quite a bit because our golf balls are just longer in the air.
"So I'm looking at ways of how to rectify that so that my wedges can be even tighter so it can fly straighter. I feel like there are times where I hit wedges and it just over-curves, depending how high and how much time it is in the air and how much spin is on the ball.
"I think that's really what I'm going to be looking at now along with some equipment stuff to just make myself a little more precise the next time, so we don't have what happened this week happen.
"I'm going to work my butt to have make that happen. It's all up to manufacturing. We'll see what happens but I'm keen on finding something and I'm keen on improving. I'm excited for that."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At LIV Golf Miami, DeChambeau revealed that prototype golf ball testing was in the works, and that he was "working hard to figure it out."
Prior to that news, the 31-year-old also revealed that he had changed his golf ball from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x.
Explaining the move to the Pro V1x, DeChambeau stated: "It seems to be flying the most consistent for me. A little bit lower flighting, a little bit more control with my half shots."
Another factor for DeChambeau's result was the wind, something the man himself claims he has always struggled with.
"I've got to learn how to be a little more precise with the wind, not let the wind affect the ball as much," stated DeChambeau, who will next tee it up at LIV Golf Virginia at the start of June.
"It's a tough task to do because I laid it so high and the ball just kind of moves it in the air. I've got to figure that out.
"I've got some tricks up my sleeve that I'm going to be working on and hopefully bring for the US Open, but I've got to get some equipment here soon."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals His Driver Failed USGA Test Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 used his back-up model to win the PGA Championship after revealing his gamer failed a USGA test this week
-
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder: Read our head-to-head verdict
We put two market-leading lasers from Bushnell and Garmin in a head to head test to see which is best.
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals His Driver Failed USGA Test Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 used his back-up model to win the PGA Championship after revealing his gamer failed a USGA test this week
-
‘I’m Baffled Right Now’ - What Bryson DeChambeau Said After Latest Major Close Call
Bryson DeChambeau produced another strong performance in a Major, but was left "baffled" after another close call
-
'A Tough Pill To Swallow' - Jon Rahm After Missing Out On PGA Championship
The LIV Golf star briefly caught Scheffler on Sunday before falling back over the last three holes
-
Why Wyndham Clark’s Driver Smash Was Particularly Ironic At PGA Championship
The 2023 US Open champion took his frustrations out on his driver in the final round at Quail Hollow – and it led to a particularly ironic moment
-
Joaquin Niemann Hints At ‘Better’ LIV Golf Pathway Into Majors
Although Niemann finished outside of contention, the Chilean produced an excellent final round for the best Major result of his career
-
Who Is On Jon Rahm’s Team? Coaches, Caddie And Wife
Jon Rahm is one of the most successful players of his era, but who are the key figures working with him behind the scenes?
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals Strong Views On Driver Testing
The World No.3 thinks all players' clubs should be tested, while he also said he thinks that Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week at Quail Hollow
-
5 Things To Know About Aronimink Golf Club - Next Year’s PGA Championship Host Venue
Aronimink Golf Club will host the PGA Championship for the second time on May 11-17, 2026