'What I Really Think Needs To Happen, Being Pretty Transparent Here, Is Just Get A Golf Ball That Flies A Little Straighter’ - Bryson Dechambeau Admits Golf Ball Struggles At PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his tinkering of equipment and, after his final round of the PGA Championship, the two-time Major winner revealed one aspect that needs improving if he is to get over the line.

Finishing in a share of second, the American was five shots back of winner Scottie Scheffler, with DeChambeau claiming he needs to find a golf ball that suits his high demands.

"What I really think needs to happen, being pretty transparent here, is just get a golf ball that flies a little straighter," explained DeChambeau, who secured a fifth top 10 in his last six Major starts.

"Everybody talks about how straight the golf ball flies. Well, upwards of 190 (mph) like Rory and myself, it's actually quite difficult to control the golf ball. The ball sidespins quite a bit and it gets hit by the wind quite a bit because our golf balls are just longer in the air.

"So I'm looking at ways of how to rectify that so that my wedges can be even tighter so it can fly straighter. I feel like there are times where I hit wedges and it just over-curves, depending how high and how much time it is in the air and how much spin is on the ball.

"I think that's really what I'm going to be looking at now along with some equipment stuff to just make myself a little more precise the next time, so we don't have what happened this week happen.

"I'm going to work my butt to have make that happen. It's all up to manufacturing. We'll see what happens but I'm keen on finding something and I'm keen on improving. I'm excited for that."

At LIV Golf Miami, DeChambeau revealed that prototype golf ball testing was in the works, and that he was "working hard to figure it out."

Prior to that news, the 31-year-old also revealed that he had changed his golf ball from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x.

Explaining the move to the Pro V1x, DeChambeau stated: "It seems to be flying the most consistent for me. A little bit lower flighting, a little bit more control with my half shots."

Another factor for DeChambeau's result was the wind, something the man himself claims he has always struggled with.

"I've got to learn how to be a little more precise with the wind, not let the wind affect the ball as much," stated DeChambeau, who will next tee it up at LIV Golf Virginia at the start of June.

"It's a tough task to do because I laid it so high and the ball just kind of moves it in the air. I've got to figure that out.

"I've got some tricks up my sleeve that I'm going to be working on and hopefully bring for the US Open, but I've got to get some equipment here soon."