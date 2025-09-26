Ryder Cup WITB: The Clubs Every Player Is Using At Bethpage

After a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome, Team Europe head over the pond to Bethpage Black, looking to retain the Ryder Cup and win on away soil for the first time since 2012.

In terms of the 12 man teams, Europe has seen just one change to its side, as Nicolai Hojgaard is replaced by his twin brother Rasmus.

The Americans, meanwhile, keep just half of their team from 2023, as six players make their way on to the side, four of whom are rookies.

Rasmus (left) and Nicolai (right) teamed up together at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot has changed over the last few years since Rome, with one key aspect being the clubs that the 24 men in New York will be wielding.

Some players have changed very little in terms of their golf bags, while some have added new clubs and golf balls to their set-ups as they look to put themselves down in the history books.

Multiple manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup and, among the set-ups, there are the usual names of Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway, but also manufacturers like Maxfli and Krank.

In fact, some players have clubs in the bag that are pushing a near decade old, with Robert MacIntyre using a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood from 2015, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay's Titleist 915F fairway woods were also released around 10 years ago.

Looking in the bags of the best players from the USA and Europe, there are many interesting insights to note, and you can check out the full bag of each and every player below.

USA

Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood) TaylorMade Qi35 (7-wood) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X Fujikura Ventus Black 9X Irons Srixon ZU85 (3-4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW) Wedges Titleist Vokey SM8 (50°, 56°) Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour X Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 6 - Cell 2

JJ Spaun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist GT3 Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood) TaylorMade Qi10 (7-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX Irons Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50°) Cleveland RTZ (54°) Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter L.A.B. Golf DF3 Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Srixon Z-Star Diamond Row 6 - Cell 2

Xander Schauffele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX Fairway Wood Callaway Elyte HL (3-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX Hybrid Callaway Apex UW Mitsubishi Diamana D-Limited 90 TX Irons Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Callaway Opus (52°) Titleist Vokey SM10 (57°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Putter Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Callaway Chrome Tour Row 7 - Cell 2

Russell Henley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist Tsi3 Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX Fairway Wood Titleist TS3 (3-wood) Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX Hybrid Titleist Tsi3 Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX Irons Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9) Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (47°, 51°, 55°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Putter Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 7 - Cell 2

Harris English

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Ping G430 LST Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Fairway Wood Ping G400 (3-wood) Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 X Irons Ping G410 Crossover (3) Ping Blueprint T (4-9) Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Black 9 X (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9) Wedges Ping Glide 4.0 (46°, 52°, 56°) Ping Glide Forged (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°) Putter Ping Scottsdale Hohum Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Krank Formula Fire Pro LA Golf Tour AXS Blue Fairway Woods Krank Formula Fire (3-wood - 10°) Krank Formula Fire (3+-wood - 13°) LA Golf Tour AXS Blue Irons Avoda Prototype (5-PW) LA Golf Bryson Series Wedges Ping s159 (45°, 50°) Ping Glide 4.0 (54°, 60°) LA Golf Bryson Series Putter SIK Pro C-Series Armlock Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot Row 6 - Cell 2

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype Fairway Woods Titleist TS3 (3-wood) Titleist 915 Fd (5-wood) Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X Irons Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5) Titleist 621.JT (6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°) Putter Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 6 - Cell 2

Collin Morikawa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi10 LS Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX Fairway Woods TaylorMade SIM Ti Rocket 3 (3-wood) TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood) TaylorMade Qi35 (9-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX Irons TaylorMade P7CB (4-6) TaylorMade P730 (7-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges TaylorMade MG4 (50°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour V Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5x Row 6 - Cell 2

Ben Griffin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Ping G430 Max 10K UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX Fairway Wood TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood) UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX Irons Mizuno Pro Fli Hi(2-iron) Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Mizuno Pro T1 (52°) TaylorMade Proto (56°) TaylorMade MG5 (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Maxfli Tour X Row 6 - Cell 2

Cameron Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX Fairway Wood Titleist GT3 (3-wood) Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX Hybrid Titleist GT2 Fujikura Ventus HB Black Velocore+ 10 X Irons Titleist T200 (4) Titleist T100 (5) Titleist 631.CY(6-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 Putter Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot Row 7 - Cell 2

Patrick Cantlay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist GT2 Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX Fairway Woods Titleist 915F (3-wood) Titleist TS2 (7-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX Irons Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4) Titleist 718 AP2 (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM7 (46°, 52°) Titleist Vokey SM10 (56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 (46°, 52°, 56°) True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 (60°) Putter Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 6 - Cell 2

Sam Burns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX Fairway Wood Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3-wood) Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX Irons Callaway Apex UT (3) Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW) True Temper Project X 6.5 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue Putter Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Callaway Chrome Tour X Row 6 - Cell 2

Europe

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi10 Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood) TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X Irons TaylorMade P760 (2) TaylorMade P760 (4) TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) True Temper Project X HZRDUS Black 100 6.5 (2) True Temper Project X 7.0 (4-9) Wedges TaylorMade MG5 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°) True Temper Project X 6.5 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour X Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5 Row 6 - Cell 2

Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist TSR2 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X Fairway Wood TaylorMade AeroBurner (3-wood) Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX Hybrid TaylorMade Stealth 2 Rescue Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X Irons Titleist 620 CB (4-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°) Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46°, 50°) True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56°, 60°) Putter TaylorMade Spider GT Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Tommy Fleetwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi35 Dot Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver) TaylorMade Qi35 (5-wood) TaylorMade Qi10 (9-wood) Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX Irons TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) True Temper Project X 6.5 Wedges TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52°) TaylorMade MG Proto (56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5x Pix Row 6 - Cell 2

Justin Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Fairway Woods TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver) TaylorMade M6 (5-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX Irons Titleist 620 CB (4-6) Miura MC-502 (7-PW) KBS C-Taper 125 S+ Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 6 - Cell 2

Rasmus Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX Fairway Wood Callaway Elyte Diamond (3-wood) Graphite Design Tour AD VF 8 TX Hybrid Callaway Apex UW Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX Irons Callaway Apex Pro (3) Callaway X Forged (4-PW) KBS $-Taper 130 Wedges Callaway Opus Raw (52°, 56°, 60°) KBS Wedge 130 X Putter Odyssey Ai One Milled Eight T DB Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Callaway Chrome Tour X Row 7 - Cell 2

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Ping G430 LST Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6 X Fairway Woods Ping G440 Max (3-wood) Ping G430 Max (7-wood) Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX Irons Ping i230 (3-6) Ping Blueprint S (7-PW) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X Wedges Ping S159 4.0 (50°, 54°) Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X (50°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (54°, 60°) Putter Ping PLD Oslo Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 6 - Cell 2

Shane Lowry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Srixon ZXi LS+ Mitsubishi Diamana White 70 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood) Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X Irons Srixon ZXi Utility (3) Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW) Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X (3) KBS Tour 130 X (4-PW) Wedges Cleveland RTZ (52°, 56°, 60°) KBS Tour Wedge X Black Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour Z Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Srixon Z-Star XV Row 6 - Cell 2

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Fairway Woods Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (3-wood) Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (5-wood) Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X Irons Callaway Apex UT (3) Callaway Apex Pro (4) Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW) KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (3) True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-PW) Wedges Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°) Callaway Opus Prototype (60°) True Temper Project X 125 6.5 Putter Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Callaway Chrome Tour X Row 6 - Cell 2

Sepp Straka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X Fairway Woods Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3-wood) Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (7-wood) Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red 70 TX Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX Irons Srixon ZXi5 (4-5) Srixon ZXi7 (6-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Cleveland RTZ (46°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Srixon Z-Star XV Row 6 - Cell 2

Viktor Hovland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Ping G425 LST Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X Fairway Wood TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood) Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Irons Ping iDi Driving Iron (3-4) Ping i210 (5-PW)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3-4) KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW) Wedges Ping s159 (50°, 56°) Ping Glide 2.0 (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Shaft Driver Titleist TSR2 Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3-wood) TaylorMade Stealth 2 (7-wood) Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X Irons Titleist T350 (4) Titleist T100 (5-PW) KBS Tour 130 X Wedges Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 54°, 60°) KBS Tour 130 X Putter Odyssey Ai-One White Hot Versa #1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1x Row 6 - Cell 2

Matt Fitzpatrick

(Image credit: Getty Images)