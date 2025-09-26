Ryder Cup WITB: The Clubs Every Player Is Using At Bethpage

The Ryder Cup is the biggest golf event on the planet and, at Bethpage Black, you can expect to see a variety of manufacturers represented over the three days of competition

After a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome, Team Europe head over the pond to Bethpage Black, looking to retain the Ryder Cup and win on away soil for the first time since 2012.

In terms of the 12 man teams, Europe has seen just one change to its side, as Nicolai Hojgaard is replaced by his twin brother Rasmus.

The Americans, meanwhile, keep just half of their team from 2023, as six players make their way on to the side, four of whom are rookies.

A lot has changed over the last few years since Rome, with one key aspect being the clubs that the 24 men in New York will be wielding.

Some players have changed very little in terms of their golf bags, while some have added new clubs and golf balls to their set-ups as they look to put themselves down in the history books.

Multiple manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup and, among the set-ups, there are the usual names of Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway, but also manufacturers like Maxfli and Krank.

In fact, some players have clubs in the bag that are pushing a near decade old, with Robert MacIntyre using a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood from 2015, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay's Titleist 915F fairway woods were also released around 10 years ago.

Looking in the bags of the best players from the USA and Europe, there are many interesting insights to note, and you can check out the full bag of each and every player below.

USA

Scottie Scheffler

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)

TaylorMade Qi35 (7-wood)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Fujikura Ventus Black 9X

Irons

Srixon ZU85 (3-4)

TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8 (50°, 56°) Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

JJ Spaun

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT3

Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)

TaylorMade Qi10 (7-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX

Irons

Srixon ZXi5 (4)

Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50°) Cleveland RTZ (54°) Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

L.A.B. Golf DF3

Golf Ball

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Xander Schauffele

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

Fairway Wood

Callaway Elyte HL (3-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

Mitsubishi Diamana D-Limited 90 TX

Irons

Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Callaway Opus (52°)

Titleist Vokey SM10 (57°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter

Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH

Golf Ball

Callaway Chrome Tour

Russell Henley

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist Tsi3

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX

Fairway Wood

Titleist TS3 (3-wood)

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX

Hybrid

Titleist Tsi3

Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX 

Irons

Titleist T200 (4)

Titleist T100 (5-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (47°, 51°, 55°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Harris English

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Ping G430 LST

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Fairway Wood

Ping G400 (3-wood)

Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 X

Irons

Ping G410 Crossover (3)

Ping Blueprint T (4-9)

Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Black 9 X (3)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0 (46°, 52°, 56°)

Ping Glide Forged (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter

Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Bryson DeChambeau

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Krank Formula Fire Pro

LA Golf Tour AXS Blue

Fairway Woods

Krank Formula Fire (3-wood - 10°)

Krank Formula Fire (3+-wood - 13°)

LA Golf Tour AXS Blue

Irons

Avoda Prototype (5-PW)

LA Golf Bryson Series

Wedges

Ping s159 (45°, 50°)

Ping Glide 4.0 (54°, 60°)

LA Golf Bryson Series

Putter

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Justin Thomas

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype

Fairway Woods

Titleist TS3 (3-wood)

Titleist 915 Fd (5-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X

Irons

Titleist T200 (4)

Titleist T100 (5)

Titleist 621.JT (6-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Collin Morikawa

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi10 LS

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade SIM Ti Rocket 3 (3-wood)

TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood)

TaylorMade Qi35 (9-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX

Irons

TaylorMade P7CB (4-6)

TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

TaylorMade MG4 (50°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour V

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

Ben Griffin

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Ping G430 Max 10K

UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)

UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX

Irons

Mizuno Pro Fli Hi(2-iron)

Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Mizuno Pro T1 (52°) TaylorMade Proto (56°) TaylorMade MG5 (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Maxfli Tour X

Cameron Young

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX

Fairway Wood

Titleist GT3 (3-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX

Hybrid

Titleist GT2

Fujikura Ventus HB Black Velocore+ 10 X

Irons

Titleist T200 (4)

Titleist T100 (5)

Titleist 631.CY(6-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Patrick Cantlay

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT2

Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

Fairway Woods

Titleist 915F (3-wood)

Titleist TS2 (7-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX

Irons

Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4)

Titleist 718 AP2 (5-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM7 (46°, 52°) Titleist Vokey SM10 (56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 (46°, 52°, 56°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 (60°)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Sam Burns

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

Fairway Wood

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX

Irons

Callaway Apex UT (3)

Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter

Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB

Golf Ball

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Europe

Rory McIlroy

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi10

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)

TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons

TaylorMade P760 (2)

TaylorMade P760 (4)

TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)

True Temper Project X HZRDUS Black 100 6.5 (2)

True Temper Project X 7.0 (4-9)

Wedges

TaylorMade MG5 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5

Robert MacIntyre

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist TSR2

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade AeroBurner (3-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX

Hybrid

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Rescue

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X

Irons

Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°) Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46°, 50°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56°, 60°)

Putter

TaylorMade Spider GT

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Tommy Fleetwood

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi35 Dot

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver)

TaylorMade Qi35 (5-wood)

TaylorMade Qi10 (9-wood)

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX

Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX

Irons

TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges

TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52°) TaylorMade MG Proto (56°, 60°) 

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Justin Rose

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver)

TaylorMade M6 (5-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

Irons

Titleist 620 CB (4-6)

Miura MC-502 (7-PW)

KBS C-Taper 125 S+

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°) 

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Rasmus Hojgaard

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX

Fairway Wood

Callaway Elyte Diamond (3-wood)

Graphite Design Tour AD VF 8 TX

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX

Irons

Callaway Apex Pro (3)

Callaway X Forged (4-PW)

KBS $-Taper 130

Wedges

Callaway Opus Raw (52°, 56°, 60°)

KBS Wedge 130 X

Putter

Odyssey Ai One Milled Eight T DB

Golf Ball

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Tyrrell Hatton

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Ping G430 LST

Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6 X

Fairway Woods

Ping G440 Max (3-wood)

Ping G430 Max (7-wood)

Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX

Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX

Irons

Ping i230 (3-6)

Ping Blueprint S (7-PW)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X

Wedges

Ping S159 4.0 (50°, 54°) Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X (50°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (54°, 60°)

Putter

Ping PLD Oslo Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Shane Lowry

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Srixon ZXi LS+

Mitsubishi Diamana White 70 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

Irons

Srixon ZXi Utility (3)

Srixon ZXi5 (4-5)

Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW)

Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X (3)

KBS Tour 130 X (4-PW)

Wedges

Cleveland RTZ (52°, 56°, 60°)

KBS Tour Wedge X Black

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour Z

Golf Ball

Srixon Z-Star XV

Jon Rahm

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Fairway Woods

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (3-wood)

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (5-wood)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

Irons

Callaway Apex UT (3)

Callaway Apex Pro (4)

Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW)

KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (3)

True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-PW)

Wedges

Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°)

Callaway Opus Prototype (60°)

True Temper Project X 125 6.5

Putter

Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S

Golf Ball

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Sepp Straka

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X

Fairway Woods

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3-wood)

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (7-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red 70 TX

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX

Irons

Srixon ZXi5 (4-5)

Srixon ZXi7 (6-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Cleveland RTZ (46°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab

Golf Ball

Srixon Z-Star XV

Viktor Hovland

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Ping G425 LST

Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood)

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Irons

Ping iDi Driving Iron (3-4)

Ping i210 (5-PW)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3-4)

KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)

Wedges

Ping s159 (50°, 56°) Ping Glide 2.0 (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Ludvig Aberg

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist TSR2

Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3-wood)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (7-wood)

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X

Irons

Titleist T350 (4)

Titleist T100 (5-PW)

KBS Tour 130 X

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 54°, 60°)

KBS Tour 130 X

Putter

Odyssey Ai-One White Hot Versa #1

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Matt Fitzpatrick

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Shaft

Driver

Titleist GT3

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

Fairway Woods

Titleist TSi2 (3-wood)

Titleist TSi2 (5-wood)

Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX

Hybrid

Titleist TSR2

Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 85 TX

Irons

Ping i210 (3-4)

Ping Blueprint S (5-9)

True Temper Project X LZ 6.5

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°)

KBS Tour 130 X

Putter

Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

