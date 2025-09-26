Ryder Cup WITB: The Clubs Every Player Is Using At Bethpage
The Ryder Cup is the biggest golf event on the planet and, at Bethpage Black, you can expect to see a variety of manufacturers represented over the three days of competition
After a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome, Team Europe head over the pond to Bethpage Black, looking to retain the Ryder Cup and win on away soil for the first time since 2012.
In terms of the 12 man teams, Europe has seen just one change to its side, as Nicolai Hojgaard is replaced by his twin brother Rasmus.
The Americans, meanwhile, keep just half of their team from 2023, as six players make their way on to the side, four of whom are rookies.
A lot has changed over the last few years since Rome, with one key aspect being the clubs that the 24 men in New York will be wielding.
Some players have changed very little in terms of their golf bags, while some have added new clubs and golf balls to their set-ups as they look to put themselves down in the history books.
Multiple manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup and, among the set-ups, there are the usual names of Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway, but also manufacturers like Maxfli and Krank.
In fact, some players have clubs in the bag that are pushing a near decade old, with Robert MacIntyre using a TaylorMade Aeroburner 3-wood from 2015, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay's Titleist 915F fairway woods were also released around 10 years ago.
Looking in the bags of the best players from the USA and Europe, there are many interesting insights to note, and you can check out the full bag of each and every player below.
USA
Scottie Scheffler
Club
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)
TaylorMade Qi35 (7-wood)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Fujikura Ventus Black 9X
Irons
Srixon ZU85 (3-4)
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8 (50°, 56°) Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
JJ Spaun
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT3
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)
TaylorMade Qi10 (7-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Irons
Srixon ZXi5 (4)
Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50°) Cleveland RTZ (54°) Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
L.A.B. Golf DF3
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Xander Schauffele
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
Fairway Wood
Callaway Elyte HL (3-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Hybrid
Callaway Apex UW
Mitsubishi Diamana D-Limited 90 TX
Irons
Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Callaway Opus (52°)
Titleist Vokey SM10 (57°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter
Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Russell Henley
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist Tsi3
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX
Fairway Wood
Titleist TS3 (3-wood)
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX
Hybrid
Titleist Tsi3
Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX
Irons
Titleist T200 (4)
Titleist T100 (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9)
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (47°, 51°, 55°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Tour Prototype
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Harris English
Club
Shaft
Driver
Ping G430 LST
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Fairway Wood
Ping G400 (3-wood)
Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 X
Irons
Ping G410 Crossover (3)
Ping Blueprint T (4-9)
Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Black 9 X (3)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)
Wedges
Ping Glide 4.0 (46°, 52°, 56°)
Ping Glide Forged (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°)
Putter
Ping Scottsdale Hohum
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Bryson DeChambeau
Club
Shaft
Driver
Krank Formula Fire Pro
LA Golf Tour AXS Blue
Fairway Woods
Krank Formula Fire (3-wood - 10°)
Krank Formula Fire (3+-wood - 13°)
LA Golf Tour AXS Blue
Irons
Avoda Prototype (5-PW)
LA Golf Bryson Series
Wedges
Ping s159 (45°, 50°)
Ping Glide 4.0 (54°, 60°)
LA Golf Bryson Series
Putter
SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Justin Thomas
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype
Fairway Woods
Titleist TS3 (3-wood)
Titleist 915 Fd (5-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X
Irons
Titleist T200 (4)
Titleist T100 (5)
Titleist 621.JT (6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°, 56°, 60°)
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Collin Morikawa
Club
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 LS
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade SIM Ti Rocket 3 (3-wood)
TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood)
TaylorMade Qi35 (9-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX
Irons
TaylorMade P7CB (4-6)
TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
TaylorMade MG4 (50°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour V
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ben Griffin
Club
Shaft
Driver
Ping G430 Max 10K
UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)
UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX
Irons
Mizuno Pro Fli Hi(2-iron)
Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Mizuno Pro T1 (52°) TaylorMade Proto (56°) TaylorMade MG5 (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Maxfli Tour X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Cameron Young
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX
Fairway Wood
Titleist GT3 (3-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX
Hybrid
Titleist GT2
Fujikura Ventus HB Black Velocore+ 10 X
Irons
Titleist T200 (4)
Titleist T100 (5)
Titleist 631.CY(6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (48°, 52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Patrick Cantlay
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT2
Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
Fairway Woods
Titleist 915F (3-wood)
Titleist TS2 (7-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX
Irons
Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4)
Titleist 718 AP2 (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM7 (46°, 52°) Titleist Vokey SM10 (56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 (46°, 52°, 56°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 (60°)
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Sam Burns
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S
Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX
Fairway Wood
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (3-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX
Irons
Callaway Apex UT (3)
Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-PW)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue
Putter
Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Europe
Rory McIlroy
Club
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (3-wood)
TaylorMade Qi10 (5-wood)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons
TaylorMade P760 (2)
TaylorMade P760 (4)
TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
True Temper Project X HZRDUS Black 100 6.5 (2)
True Temper Project X 7.0 (4-9)
Wedges
TaylorMade MG5 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Robert MacIntyre
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist TSR2
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade AeroBurner (3-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX
Hybrid
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Rescue
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X
Irons
Titleist 620 CB (4-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°) Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46°, 50°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (56°, 60°)
Putter
TaylorMade Spider GT
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Tommy Fleetwood
Club
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi35 Dot
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver)
TaylorMade Qi35 (5-wood)
TaylorMade Qi10 (9-wood)
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX
Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX
Irons
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Wedges
TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52°) TaylorMade MG Proto (56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5x Pix
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Justin Rose
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade R7 Quad (mini driver)
TaylorMade M6 (5-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons
Titleist 620 CB (4-6)
Miura MC-502 (7-PW)
KBS C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°) Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Rasmus Hojgaard
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX
Fairway Wood
Callaway Elyte Diamond (3-wood)
Graphite Design Tour AD VF 8 TX
Hybrid
Callaway Apex UW
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX
Irons
Callaway Apex Pro (3)
Callaway X Forged (4-PW)
KBS $-Taper 130
Wedges
Callaway Opus Raw (52°, 56°, 60°)
KBS Wedge 130 X
Putter
Odyssey Ai One Milled Eight T DB
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour X
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Tyrrell Hatton
Club
Shaft
Driver
Ping G430 LST
Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6 X
Fairway Woods
Ping G440 Max (3-wood)
Ping G430 Max (7-wood)
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX
Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX
Irons
Ping i230 (3-6)
Ping Blueprint S (7-PW)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X
Wedges
Ping S159 4.0 (50°, 54°) Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X (50°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (54°, 60°)
Putter
Ping PLD Oslo Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Shane Lowry
Club
Shaft
Driver
Srixon ZXi LS+
Mitsubishi Diamana White 70 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons
Srixon ZXi Utility (3)
Srixon ZXi5 (4-5)
Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW)
Fujikura Ventus Blue 9 X (3)
KBS Tour 130 X (4-PW)
Wedges
Cleveland RTZ (52°, 56°, 60°)
KBS Tour Wedge X Black
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour Z
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Srixon Z-Star XV
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Jon Rahm
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Woods
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (3-wood)
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond T (5-wood)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons
Callaway Apex UT (3)
Callaway Apex Pro (4)
Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW)
KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (3)
True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-PW)
Wedges
Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°)
Callaway Opus Prototype (60°)
True Temper Project X 125 6.5
Putter
Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Sepp Straka
Club
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X
Fairway Woods
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (3-wood)
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (7-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red 70 TX
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX
Irons
Srixon ZXi5 (4-5)
Srixon ZXi7 (6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Cleveland RTZ (46°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Srixon Z-Star XV
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Viktor Hovland
Club
Shaft
Driver
Ping G425 LST
Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi35 (3-wood)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Irons
Ping iDi Driving Iron (3-4)
Ping i210 (5-PW)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3-4)
KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges
Ping s159 (50°, 56°) Ping Glide 2.0 (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ludvig Aberg
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist TSR2
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Stealth 2 (3-wood)
TaylorMade Stealth 2 (7-wood)
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X
Irons
Titleist T350 (4)
Titleist T100 (5-PW)
KBS Tour 130 X
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 54°, 60°)
KBS Tour 130 X
Putter
Odyssey Ai-One White Hot Versa #1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Matt Fitzpatrick
Club
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT3
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX
Fairway Woods
Titleist TSi2 (3-wood)
Titleist TSi2 (5-wood)
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX
Hybrid
Titleist TSR2
Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 85 TX
Irons
Ping i210 (3-4)
Ping Blueprint S (5-9)
True Temper Project X LZ 6.5
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°)
KBS Tour 130 X
Putter
Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
