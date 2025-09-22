Ryder Cup Practice Rounds Schedule 2025

"Sorry, not today, chaps, course is booked." Monday was Team USA day at Bethpage Black. Luke Donald and his players would have been familiar with the schedule, of course, but this is what anyone would have been told if they hadn't got the memo.

Donald's men won't be going in without any warm-up rounds under their belts, but Keegan Bradley seems to have ensured his players have the the slight advantage in this regard, as is their right - home advantage, mind games and all that.

According to our calculations, the US players will all have had an extra nine holes under the belts by the time the Ryder Cup starts on Friday.

The boys in blue and yellow have already played a practice round - they had a little knock about on the Black last week - so they're no doubt doing a spot of team bonding and talking important tactics some place else.

However, Donald and co might have kept an eye on what was going on at Bethpage on Monday, as the practice days will often reveal who's likely to team up together in the foursomes and fourball matches.

It's not rocket science. This is the last chance for Bradley and Donald to see their players in action together.

On Monday, at approximately 08.30 am, Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young went out together.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roughly 15 minutes later, Harris English, Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun headed out for their practice round.

Finally, at about 09.00 am, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Xander Scuaffuele teed off.

So, read into this what you will...

RYDER CUP PRACTICE ROUNDS SCHEDULE

Players out hitting at Bethpage 🤩Who else can't wait for the Ryder Cup? 💭 pic.twitter.com/FLUE6WzZHPSeptember 22, 2025

The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Tuesday: 09.30 am, European Team Practice (18 holes off 1st Tee)

Tuesday: 10.30 am, US Team Practice (9 Holes off 1st Tee)

Wednesday: 11.00 am, European Team Practice (9 Holes off 1st Tee)

Wednesday: 12.00 pm, US Team Practice (9 holes off 1st Tee)

Thursday: 10.00 am, US Team Practice (9 holes off 10th Tee)

Thursday: 11.00 am, European Team Practice (9 Holes off 10th Tee)

It all tots up to the US team playing the front nine three times and the back nine twice; and the European team playing 36 holes.