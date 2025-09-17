Titleist Announces Return Of Double Major-Winning Ball To Retail

Titleist makes some of the best golf balls on the market and, on September 23rd, the brand is bringing a special model back to retail in the US and Canada.

Throughout August and September, we saw sneak peaks of a new Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot and the Pro V1x Left Dash being seeded on Tour but, at the end of this month, golfers will be able to buy the Pro V1 Left Dot ball... if they're quick!

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

The Pro V1 Left Dot ball, which is distinguished by the •Pro V1 side stamp, is designed for those seeking a lower and more penetrating flight and lower long game spin than Pro V1, while maintaining that soft feel and spin control around the green.

It's tailored for the best of the best with high swing speeds, so much so that, in 2014, it was introduced exclusively to Tour players as a Custom Performance Option (CPO). Since then, it has racked up 30 PGA Tour titles and two Majors, as Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed used it at The 2016 Open Championship and 2018 Masters respectively.

Seven years on from being introduced as a Tour-only model, Titleist released a limited number of Pro V1 Left Dot balls to the market, with them selling out rapidly.

In fact, after selling out, listings of the Pro V1 Left Dot appeared on websites like eBay, with individual golf balls being sold at $25, while a dozen could set you back anywhere from $200 to $370.

Reed used the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot at the 2018 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2025, Titleist's Pro V1 Left Dot will be on the market for $55 a dozen, with a limit set of two dozen per customer. They will only be available in the US and Canada.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Featuring a high gradient core construction, the technology has been used in the most recent Pro V1 and Pro V1x. Although the Left Dot has not been seen on the market since 2021, Titleist still retail the Pro V1, Pro V1x and Pro V1x Left Dash, with the latter appearing in a new version on Tour recently.

Debuting a new Left Dash at the BMW PGA Championship and Procore Championship, the golf ball made its retail debut in 2019 after success on the professional circuits, with Bryson DeChambeau using it to win the 2024 US Open.

A year on from the victory, DeChambeau was one of a few players to also trial a prototype golf ball from Titleist in 2025, which is called the Pro V1x Double Dot.

Although the full details of the golf ball are yet to be revealed, DeChambeau explained to Golf.com that the Double Dot ball flew around 20-30 feet lower than his previous ball, the Pro V1x. He was reportedly also getting less spin.