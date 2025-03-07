Bryson DeChambeau In The Market For A New Golf Ball - But Which One Would Suit Him Best?

Never one to stand still in terms of equipment, Bryson DeChambeau is in the market for a new golf ball with his current one spinning too much on wedge shots.

Given the two-time US Open champion is one of the most marketable golfers on the planet, there'll be no shortage of offers from manufacturers looking to get a spot in DeChambeau's bag.

DeChambeau had been using the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash, one of the best premium golf balls on the market, but said before this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong that he had made a change.

That change may not have worked out so well though, judging by his post-round comments about the excess spin that means he will be going out to try and find a new ball.

"It's spinning too much with my wedges," DeChambeau said of his new, unconfirmed golf ball model.

"If I try to hit a full shot, it'll rip off the green, and clearly you saw that on 15, and that was from a 95-yard shot downwind, ripped back 30 feet.

"There's something weird with me in general and the way I play golf. I'm looking for a golf ball that launches a lot lower, has controlled spin at a full swing and half swing still has spin.

"That's really what I'm looking for right now, and hopefully I can go find a golf ball that can do that because I'm not changing my motion. I'm doing too well with that."

DeChambeau is obviously a special case when it comes to his equipment, with his one-length shafts in his irons and wedges and his Krank driver that's seen more often in the World Long Drive Championship than in regular pro golf.

The American is notriously difficult to fit for clubs, and is as deep a thinker as there is when it comes to stats, numbers and the physics of the game.

And it's clear that with the rest of his game in good order, his wedge play is the major concern as The Masters approaches quickly - with the golf ball being a crucial part of the fix.

"My iron play was pretty solid," DeChambeau said of his game after round one in Hong Kong. "But for the most part, I've just got to go work on those wedges like I've been talking about. That's what's costing me everything.

"My wedges are not great right now. I've got to figure that out. It wasn't terrible, obviously, but I just have higher expectations

"I'm going to pound as many wedges as I possibly can [on the range]. Not drivers, wedges this time. That's a surprise. That means something good is happening, I guess, with my driving."

What golf ball should Bryson DeChambeau use?

Photo of gear writer Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson

I would put him in the TP5 from TaylorMade. Rory has just made the switch for almost the exact reasons Bryson is talking about - lower launch, and tons of spin on the partial wedges, but it is not excessive on the fuller shots.

Great soft feel too. There you go Bryson, problem solved. You’re welcome.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

