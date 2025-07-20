The Open 2025 Final Round Leaderboard, Live Updates From Royal Portrush

The final day of the 153rd Open has arrived and it's set to be a fascinating watch as Scottie Scheffler is in pole position to win his fourth Major and third leg of the career grand slam.

The World No.1 leads Haotong Li by four, with the pair going out in the final group at 2.30pm local time (9.30am ET). Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in the penultimate pairing have a long way to go to catch Scheffler, but they are just about still within touching distance.

Follow along for live updates all day to see who will become the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2025.

The Open leaderboard