The Open 2025 Final Round Leaderboard, Live Updates From Royal Portrush

The final day of the 153rd Open has arrived and it's set to be a fascinating watch as Scottie Scheffler is in pole position to win his fourth Major and third leg of the career grand slam.
The World No.1 leads Haotong Li by four, with the pair going out in the final group at 2.30pm local time (9.30am ET). Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in the penultimate pairing have a long way to go to catch Scheffler, but they are just about still within touching distance.
Follow along for live updates all day to see who will become the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2025.
The Open leaderboard
SHANE LOWRY HOLE-OUT!
Shane Lowry from 183 yards on the 4th for birdie (after pitching out of a bunker)...
WHAT SCHEFFLER SAID AHEAD OF THE FINAL ROUND
"Winning Major Championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position," he said.
"Going into tomorrow I'm going to step up there on the first tee and I'm going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot I'm going to be trying to get that ball on the green. There's not really too much else going on."
HOW THINGS STAND WITH 18 TO PLAY
A REMINDER OF TODAY'S FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
All times local BST
- 12.45pm: Corey Conners, Lee Westwood
- 12.55pm: Harry Hall, Justin Rose
- 1.05pm: Ludvig Aberg, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.15pm: Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace
- 1.25pm: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 1.40pm: Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.50pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Russell Henley
- 2pm: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2.10pm: Harris English, Chris Gotterup
- 2.20pm: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2.30pm: Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler
GOOD MORNING FROM ROYAL PORTRUSH
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Open final round, where Scottie Scheffler is ready to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.
Can he be caught? I don't think so, but it's going to be a great watch either way.