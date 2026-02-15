AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Weather Forecast: What's In Store For The Final Round Of The PGA Tour Signature Event

In the early weeks of the year, the weather largely cooperated during PGA Tour events, with bright sunshine and calm conditions commonplace.

However, that all changed with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with blustery winds seeing players layering up under grey skies - a sight that is continuing during the final round.

It’s hardly the first time in recent years that the Monterey Peninsula tournament has played out amid difficult conditions.

Three years ago, inclement weather ensured that Justin Rose had to wait an extra day before claiming his first title in four years in a Monday finish.

Then, in 2024, brutal wind and rain meant that Wyndham Clark completed victory in a contest reduced to 54 holes.

Even though blustery conditions have affected the 2026 tournament, as the final round continues, things could be set to get even worse.

Alarm bells began ringing with the decision to move up tee times for the final round, with threesomes off split tees introduced in an effort to complete the tournament before the worst of the weather hits.

The concern is over the arrival of a broad area of low pressure, with the forecast suggesting showers will become more prolonged and intense as the day continues, with heavy rain falling by the evening.

An area of low pressure is affecting the final round of the Signature Event (Image credit: Getty Images)

The wind is also a factor, with southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph expected and gusts of around 35 mph possible.

Akshay Bhatia began the day with a two-shot lead as he closed in on his third PGA Tour title, although big names, including two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, were still in contention.

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his maiden win at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves the prospect of an intriguing final few hours of the tournament. Thanks to the weather, those in contention will likely have to navigate some tricky conditions over the closing holes.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Weather Forecast