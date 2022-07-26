Sergio Garcia To 'Hold Off' On DP World Tour Resignation
The Spaniard is to remain a DP World Tour member in a bid to save his Ryder Cup career
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sergio Garcia, one of many European stars that have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, has said he will "hold off" from resigning from the DP World Tour in a bid to save his Ryder Cup career.
"When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. (opens in new tab) "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
"But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the [DP World] Tour, I'm going to hold off on that. I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the Tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind."
The Spaniard, who recently "flew off the handle in an expletive DP World Tour rant" before admitting he no longer "felt loved" revealed sit down conversations with DP World Tour chiefs: "I told Keith Pelley [CEO of the DP World Tour], I want to keep being a member of the DP World Tour. I want to play my minimum, still support the Tour, still have my eligibilities to make Ryder Cup teams,'" Garcia said. "He said, 'That's great, but we got to do what's best for us. We'll see what that is."
Henrik Stenson was set to captain the European team in Rome but was stripped of the honour after he joined the LIV Golf Series. Garcia, who has played on multiple teams alongside the Swede, described the decision as "sad."
"Now it's gotten a little bit sadder with fines and bans," Garcia said. "What they did to Henrik. It's a little bit sad."
Stenson is scheduled to make his LIV Golf debut at this week's event in Bedminster, New Jersey.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2022
Who is the GM Tipster backing to win on the PGA Tour this week in Detroit?
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
The 14 Players Who Have Made Way For LIV Golf Stars
As more big names sign up, more current players are finding their services not required
By Jeff Kimber • Published