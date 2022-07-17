Report: Sergio Garcia To Quit DP World Tour And Ryder Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Ryder Cup's record points scorer Sergio Garcia is reportedly getting ready to quit the European Tour (now DP World Tour) and therefore the Ryder Cup.

The Guardian's golf correspondent Ewan Murray reported that Garcia told Spanish media that 'he will be quitting the European Tour (therefore Ryder Cups).'

"My resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective," Garcia is reported to have told Spanish media, adding: "What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth in the world."

By fifth in the world, Garcia perhaps means that the DP World Tour would fall behind the PGA Tour, LIV, the Asian Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Garcia is also reported to have said "I like to play where they want me and on the European Tour right now I don't feel loved."

These quotes do not come as a huge surprise after the Spaniard reportedly went on an expletive-laden rant in the locker room at the BMW International Open.

An anonymous DP World Tour player told the Telegraph that "Sergio flew off the handle, shouting 'this Tour is s***, you're all f*****, should have taken the Saudi money'. Bob MacIntyre was there and was disgusted."

Garcia may now choose to play full-time on the LIV Golf Invitational Series and the Asian Tour, which has seen significant investment from LIV Golf. Paul Casey revealed that WhatsApp messages between LIV players may have tried to organise them all playing the same Asian Tour events to boost the strength of fields and therefore world ranking points.

There may be more DP World Tour/Ryder Cup drama to follow if Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf like one notable report in Sweden claimed. The Ryder Cup captain would almost certainly have to step down if he joined LIV, with the likes of Poulter, Westwood, McDowell and Kaymer also set to be removed from the team, whether as players or captains.