Jon Rahm Weighs In On 'Positive' DP World Tour Fines Report

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's DP World Tour appeals over fines and sanctions continue to roll on without a hearing date, but a recent report states a deal could be on the horizon.

The Ryder Cup pair have racked up large fines with the European circuit for playing in LIV Golf tournaments without conflicting event releases, and neither man has paid up yet despite Rory McIlroy calling for them to.

A report from Flushing It Golf on X citing multiple sources stated a deal could be in place for the DP World Tour to drop fines for Rahm, Hatton and other LIV Golf players who have memberships including Adrian Meronk, Tom McKibbin and David Puig.

"Multiple sources indicate that the DP World Tour will drop fines for members playing on the LIV Golf League for this season," Flushing It Golf said on X.

"All existing fines up until the end of 2025 will need to be settled, but releases will be granted to all members who apply for competing LIV Golf League events in 2026.

"In addition, the DP World Tour has the right to nominate events players must commit to."

Multiple sources indicate that the DP World Tour will drop fines for members playing on the LIV Golf League for this season. All existing fines up until the end of 2025 will need to be settled, but releases will be granted to all members who apply for competing LIV Golf League… pic.twitter.com/O8ZPF8bL2eJanuary 31, 2026

The DP World Tour remains coy on the subject, telling Sports Illustrated it continues having "dialogue with individual members involved to explore and discuss options.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Rahm and Hatton are in Riyadh this week for the opening event of the 2026 LIV Golf season, where they discussed the potential of a deal with the DP World Tour to keep their memberships active and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Rahm didn't say much but did admit to media in Saudi Arabia that the DP World Tour was going to players 'individually' to make deals and called it a benefit for him, Hatton and the DP World Tour.

"I personally would say I don't know too much about the matter," Rahm said.

"Obviously I think at first, managers are going to be taking care of that early on.

"I don't know what the negotiations look like. Obviously they're going to players individually to make different deals.

"I don't know what it may be or what it's going to look like but I'm happy to see that looking for a path forward for LIV players to be able to play on both tours and not to get penalized.

"I think the example of players like Tom [McKibbin] or David Puig, who's now a winner on the European Tour, who just chose the best path possible as young players, shouldn't be penalized because of the politics of the game.

"The fact that they're looking at a positive way to figure it out, I think it's only good for us, and I think it's good for the DP World Tour, as well."

Hatton had less to say but also said a deal would be positive.

"Not much more to add than what he's just said. It sounds positive, so if things are moving in the right direction, that's good for golf," the Englishman said.

"Yeah, we'll let other people figure that out, and we'll just focus on playing golf this week."

Jon Rahm makes his first appearance since the Spanish Open in October this week, having had over three months off. He begins the season as World No.97 after sliding down the Official World Golf Ranking since joining LIV, although reports continue to state the league could be close to gaining points.

The two-time Major winner has won LIV's individual title in each of his two seasons in the league, pipping Joaquin Niemann to the season-long trophy both times.

LIV Golf Riyadh gets underway on Wednesday, with LIV debuting its new 72-hole format.